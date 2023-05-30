In 2017, the world was introduced to the wonderful Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and it was truly love at first sight! The laughter was endless, the joy was unstoppable, and the hunger for more has never subsided since then. Following the life of female stand-up comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel as she navigates her way in a world dominated by men, we get to watch as she flourishes!

Now that the show has come to a close, lowering the curtains one final time, let us look back at some of the all-time greatest moments throughout the history of the show. IMDb has compiled a ranked list of the greatest episodes, and while each and every single episode is worthy of greatness, these are the ones that stand out the most!

Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

10 'Look, She Made a Hat' (S2:7)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Remember when the wildly fantastic Zachary Levi had an amazing character arc on Maisel? Playing Benjamin Ettenberg, Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) love interest for the season, they spent the episode diving in and learning all about the world of the New York art scene. With the incredible Rufus Sewell guesting in this episode, it is an absolute treat.

In this episode, we get to see Midge finally reveal to her family that she has been working as a stand-up comedian, as well, which draws all sorts of drama and hilarity. The Weissman and Maisel family dynamic is a recipe for disaster and excitement. There is never a dull moment with them.

9 'Put That on Your Plate!' (S1:7)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Susie (Alex Borstein) decides that Midge could use some help with her act, and so throughout this episode, we see Midge trying out some new stage names as she hones her act at the Gaslight. Susie works towards getting Midge an opening slot for Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch). The two get to eventually meet up and Sophie was more than meets the eye.

Midge and Susie come to find out that Sophie has been presenting a false persona in her comedy act. She is actually nothing like the character she portrays. Midge decides to capitalize on this reality and makes a comedy bit out of Sophie's representation, and proves that women don't have to falsify who they are to be funny.

8 'A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo...' (S3:8)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

This season three finale dished out quite the amount of drama that we maybe we were not expecting. Midge gets the opportunity to perform at the legendary Apollo Theater for Shy Baldwin's (LeRoy McClain) big showcase. Little did she know that her jokes would cost her more than she could afford.

Just when she thought things were going up for her, as she was about to board the plane to tour with Shy, Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) tells her that she has been cut from the tour. As it turns out, when you tell personal jokes about someone, there occasionally is a price to be paid, and that price was losing out on the tour.

7 'All Alone' (S2:10)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Midge is all over the place in this episode. Abe (Tony Shalhoub) asks Benjamin for very personal details to provide his blessing to marry Midge, even though she was still technically married to Joel (Michael Zegen), Rose (Marin Hinkle) visits her psychic, and Sophie asks Susie to be her manager because of the way she always fights for Midge.

We get to see the amazing Lenny Bruce (the incredible Luke Kirby) once again. He and Midge commiserate over their dejection and loneliness. The two share some beautifully fond moments together. Shy Baldwin notices Midge more intentionally and asks her to join him on his tour, and Abe gives Benjamin his blessing to marry Midge.

6 'Thank You and Good Night' (S1:8)

IMDb Score: 9/10

Despite being rejected for denigrating Sophie Lennon, Susie keeps Midge performing at the Gaslight, and she is a consistent success there. Midge and Joel reconnect at their son’s birthday party, someone made and sells a bootleg copy of Midge’s first performance at the Gaslight, and Joel hears it and is heartbroken at her words, but smitten by her immense talent.

It is in this finale of the first season, that we are officially introduced to the persona that Midge decides to shape her career after Mrs. Maisel, which is how she ends her set after opening for Lenny Bruce. Even though Joel was hurt by the nature of her jokes about their marriage, he can’t help but be impressed by her, as he truly believes she is great.

5 'Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy' (S2:9)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Susie gets Midge a slot during a fundraising telethon, and just when she thought it was going to be her big break, they find out that Sophie Lennon bumped Midge to the latest slot. But in true Susie and Midge fashion, they take this pain and turn it into power and Midge is an absolute hit on the show, garnering her the attention of Shy Baldwin.

The dynamic duo that is Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein is truly a force to be reckoned with. The chemistry that they developed throughout the series comes out in each episode, but there are moments when it is so much more poignant – and this episode is one of those moments. The interaction and banter between these two is something just this side of perfection, and it is to be relished.

4 'How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?' (S4:8)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Will-they-or-won't-they has finally been answered in this season four finale. After a wildly exciting moment with Lenny Bruce at The Wolford, the police raiding the place, and the two of them fleeing in a blizzard to Lenny’s hotel, they finally end up together... at least for the night. Despite their passion for each other, Midge discovers pills and needles in Lenny’s case, and he just brushes it off.

There was a genuine vulnerability in their relationship up until this point. They fully trusted each other and truly believed they could work. In the heat of the moment, however, they acted on the passion and realized that they were headed in two different directions. They honestly loved each other, and it was through that love that they realized they couldn’t be together, and wished each other the best, and said their goodbyes.

3 'Midnight at the Concord' (S2:5)

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

While on vacation in the Catskills, Midge takes the late-night stage to do a stand-up routine that includes various risqué jokes about the sex life of her parents. If only she knew that her dad was in the audience when she began that set, maybe she would have stopped herself. Though, once she sees him, after only a very slight hesitation, she continues the set to a roaring crowd.

On top of this wildly inappropriate familial encounter, Midge is running all over the place trying to appease her bosses at B. Altman, she begins seriously dating Benjamin, even taking him to see Lenny Bruce (and also confessing that she is a comic), and trying to navigate the weird world of the Catskills with hers and Joel’s family each causing drama everywhere they go.

2 'The Testi-Roastial' (S5:6)

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Now, this was a truly dynamite all-star cast of guest stars! As the final season was coming to a close, this episode showed a significant time jump which saw Susie in her older years being honored at the friar's club for her amazing work in the show business industry. We also finally got to see what caused such a rift between Midge and Susie in the past, causing them to not speak for years.

This episode of flashbacks and memory segments saw guest stars such as Will Sasso, Sean Gunn, Darren Criss, and David Paymer. The finest moment of the entire episode, however, came when during the “roast” of Susie, despite everyone being forbidden to say Midge’s name – someone brought up a video message from her on the screen, and Susie’s heart was elated – she truly loved Midge with all her being.

1 ‘Four Minutes’ (S5:9)

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Well, we got our very last goodbye with Midge Maisel and Susie Myerson, and in all honesty, it was absolutely everything we could have hoped. We got to see how Midge became the incredible success that she was shown to be in some of the time jumps of this final season, and we got to experience such a delightful sense of closure with our beloved characters.

As the final episode came to a close, we were able to experience the utter joy of the beautiful friendship that Midge and Susie had. They genuinely loved each other. And in those final moments, they were so intimately united in friendship, there was no way to see anything but love. It only made sense that it end with the two of them simply laughing together.

