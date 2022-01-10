In the true spirit of opposites attract, 2 Broke Girls stormed the scene and produced six seasons of unconventional humor. With a unique premise and a wholesome cast, the CBS sitcom follows the story of the lives of two unlikely friends, Max Black (Kat Dennings) and Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs). In a twist of fate, the two are thrown together after Caroline’s billionaire father is arrested for embezzlement. She ends up working at a Brooklyn diner alongside Max and a rag-tag group of characters. Despite their different viewpoints, the on-screen chemistry between Dennings and Behrs’s characters makes for an interesting 22 minutes at a go. It’s been a few years since the series came to a wrap, but you have to admit, it's pretty rewatchable. With so many hilarious and hearty episodes, what’s not to indulge in? With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best episodes the show has to offer.

RELATED: 15 Best Episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

1. And the Rich People Problems (Season 1, Episode 4)

Image Via CBS

In this episode, Caroline is still settling into her new, minimum wage-earning life. However, she refuses to get through it without her much-needed bite guard. So, she manages to convince Max to help her break into her old townhouse to find it. As they take a step into Caroline’s former world, neither of them expects Max to take quite a liking to it. In the process, she finds out that though Caroline grew up on the fancier side of the tracks, they aren’t as different as she thought.

2. And the Pretty Problem (Season 1, Episode 7)

Image Via CBS

Apparently, looks are everything in the cupcake business. When Caroline’s best-laid plans to sell their cupcakes at a hip new coffee shop fail on account of their aesthetics, she convinces Max to enroll in a cupcake decorating class. In a crazy twist of events, Max is pumped up and motivated to do a good job. The best part of this episode is the typical, yet epic "mean girls vs. underdog" battle of the cupcakes.

3. And Martha Stewart Have a Ball (2) (Season 1, Episode 24)

Image Via CBS

The second in a two-part episode, this one is quite a doozy. Naturally, it picks up from where the previous episode ended, with Max and Caroline preparing to attend a Manhattan gala that could put their cupcakes on the map. Unfortunately, once they’re all glammed up, everything goes downhill. First, Oleg’s (Jonathan Kite) car breaks down, so in true fairytale fashion, they have to ride Chestnut (Caroline's horse) to the ball. It doesn’t get any easier when the girls arrive either as they aren’t on the list. Determined to meet Martha Stewart, they sneak in under the guise of being caterers and the scheming continues

4. And the Candy Manwich (Season 2, Episode 6)

Image Via CBS

This episode takes acting a fool in front of your crush to a whole new level. Perhaps that’s why it's so effortlessly engaging and relatable. After bumping into a handsome candy store owner at the soup kitchen, Max and Caroline head over to his establishment where he introduces himself as Andy (Ryan Hansen). It's clear that sparks are flying between Caroline and him, unfortunately, she’s had one too many pieces of candy and ends up noisily emptying the contents of her stomach.

After that embarrassing encounter, Caroline can’t muster up the courage to face him, let alone date him. There are moments where you can practically feel her shame throughout your body, but out of all that awkwardness, new love is born.

5. And The Three Boys With Wood (Season 2, Episode 7)

Image Via CBS

By far one of the most amusing episodes of the lot, this one truly explores sexuality in its most awkward form. Basically, Caroline cannot catch a break with Andy once he finds out she’s a Channing. Apparently, she’s a bit too “expensive” for his taste, and all their dates after that end up being flops. Simultaneously, two Amish boys walk into the store (no, this is not a setup for a dirty joke). Since they are on their rumspringa — and as naive as they come — Max cajoles them into building a barn for Chestnut. Whether the unsuspecting boys know it or not, they are about to become pawns in a good old-fashioned game of “make a fella jealous”.

6. And The Tip Slip (Season 2, Episode 23)

Image Via CBS

In an uncomfortable twist of events, Caroline’s dad asks her to appear on Piers Morgan’s show to “defend his honor”. Apparently, a former female employee of his was paid an attractive sum to publish a scandalous tell-all book about him. In addition to exposing a secret affair, she offered up some degrading information about the size of his unmentionables. Sure, no child should have to defend a parent on account of their libido or genitalia, but this episode is all sorts of fun.

7. And the Kitty Kitty Spank Spank (Season 3, Episode 3)

Image Via CBS

Drifting away from Max’s seemingly aloof manner, this episode shows a certain soft side of one-half of the broke girls’ duo. When a stray cat practically terrorizes most of their apartment complex, Caroline does and says everything to deter Max from taking in the stray (ironically). However, Max ignores her and sneaks the feline in, forming a solid bond with it. Finding the cat a new home becomes a whole other adventure, with twists and turns you would never imagine.

8. And the Girlfriend Experience (Season 3, Episode 7)

Image Via CBS

Han (Matthew Moy) may not be considered the best boss in the world, but without a question, the girls love him. It’s even more evident in this episode, as Han’s mother is visiting with high expectations. Apparently, he’s been emailing photos of a stripper in the guise of his imaginary girlfriend. So, the moment his mother comes visiting, he practically begs Max and Caroline to track down the stripper in question and convince her to act like his “proper” Korean girlfriend. Is it a recipe for disaster? You bet, but that’s what makes this episode so intriguing.

9. And the First Day of School (Season 3, Episode 10)

Image Via CBS

In this episode, Max is just getting settled into her new life, balancing pastry school, work, and, of course, Caroline. However, she feels massively sidelined by the class clown who keeps upstaging everyone in the most interesting way. On the other end of things, Caroline is in a world of her own trying to impress Max’s fox of an instructor, Nicolas (Gilles Marini). Watching the girls out of their respective comfort zones is once again is a humorous treat.

10. And The Near Death Experience (Season 3, Episode 14)

Image Via CBS

Caroline, in a bid to scare off the married Nicolas, tells him she’ll only be with him if he leaves his wife. In an unfortunate twist of events, he agrees to leave his wife for her, and that simply does not sit well with her. So, she does the “next logical thing” — shows up with Max at Nicolas's loft to implore him not to break up with his wife. A highlight of the episode: Caroline and Max on the ledge outside Nicolas’s bathroom window freaking out in the way one should when they are many stories above the ground.

11. And the ATM (Season 3, Episode 16)

Image via CBS

This episode serves as a prequel of sorts for the following episode on this list. In it, Max finds out that her newly acquired beau, Deke (Eric André), is a rich kid. It shouldn't surprise you that this does not sit well with her. From that point onwards it's her sole mission to break up with him. Does she succeed? Well, the previous entry should answer that question perfectly.

12. And the Not Broke Parents (Season 3, Episode 20)

Image Via CBS

At this point, it's pretty obvious that Max is uncomfortable around extreme affluence. So, it’s no surprise that she's practically tongue-tied when her boyfriend, Deke, finally invites her home. Sure, it’s never easy to meet the parents but once Max (and Caroline) do, they are shocked by how well-to-do Deke is. Naturally, Max clamps up for the most part, but later on, takes a breather once his mother shares some interesting information about her past.

13. And the Reality Problem (Season 4, Episode 1)

Image Via CBS

Yet another episode where the girls “almost” have it made. After almost falling for a “hipster holdup”, the girls are approached by a mysterious lady asking if they would let a popular reality show film there. Apparently, it’s for Keeping up With the Kardashians and the girls hardly know what it's about. But after binging all night the girls are mighty excited to be a small part of the Kardashian empire. Not only are they practically obsessed, but it also spells out good fortune businesswise. Here’s the thing, in the true 2 Broke Girls fashion, the Kardashians pull out. It’s interesting to see how the girls deal with this major disappointment. An added bonus: Kim Kardashian does end up making a cameo!

14. And The Booth Babes (Season 5, Episode 11)

Image Via CBS

One of the best and most iconic episodes of the entire series, this one transports the girls to a whole new low. In a bid to pull in more income, the girls ask Han if they can accompany him to a lucrative gamer convention. The thing is, Han has been cashing in on their life without permission. He has created quite a catchy video game based on their lives, and since they are the titular 2 broke girls, they demand compensation. This episode raises the question, “is everyone self-serving on 2 Broke Girls?" You bet, and in a weird way, it's nothing short of relatable.

15. And 2 Broke Girls: The Movie (Season 6, Episode 21)

Image Via CBS

Not many shows know how to pull off a wholesome finale, however, this one turned out great. Considered one of the best episodes of the entire show, it kicks off at the point of a new beginning for the girls — and the rest of the gang. As everyone prepares for the premiere of the movie about Caroline’s life, there are some pretty serious life decisions being made in the background. Not everything changes though. Staying true to the themes of brokenness and self-sabotage, the girls end up working at the diner again to pay off Caroline’s ruined $10,000 premiere dress. Altogether, it’s a pretty whimsical and heartwarming episode.

KEEP READING: The 7 Best Episodes from 'Community' Season 1, Ranked

'Inception' Ending Explained: Are We Still Dreaming? Like you, I remain haunted by 'Inception's final shot.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email