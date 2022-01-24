Since premiering on the CW in 2019, Batwoman has gone through many changes. It started with the story of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and how she balanced her personal life with the responsibilities that came with being the vigilante Batwoman. Now, the series centers on Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and how she’s navigating through life after she’s taken up the Batwoman mantle.

Many can agree that Season 1 had great storylines but sadly was not executed well enough. It wasn’t until Seasons 2 and 3 that everything picked up momentum with the casts’ chemistry and the innovative and refreshing storylines. Throughout the series, there have been episodes that shined brighter than others, reminding everyone why they had started the series in the first place.

“A Mad Tea-Party” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Part of what made Batwoman so appealing was the character dynamics and the mystery behind why Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is so obsessed with the Bat Team and Gotham City. In “A Mad Tea-Party” we witness the aftermath of finding out that Alice is actually Beth Kane, Kate Kane's missing sister.

It’s definitely a shocker to everyone. After having been pronounced dead for over 10 years, Alice comes back with vengeance for Catherine Hamilton (Elizabeth Anweis) and every other person that gave up on her. It’s a turning point for the characters as every one of them is pushed and tested.

“An Un-Birthday Present” (Season 1, Episode 11)

Kate Kane arrives back at Wayne Enterprise post-Crisis to a Beth Kane waiting for her. While there isn’t a full picture of what was going on yet, Kate assumes that Alice is scheming against her. But as the episode proceeds it gets revealed that Beth is actually from a different Earth.

The plot is refreshing and brings up the idea of “what if” as Kate gets a glimpse of what it would’ve been like if Beth never went missing and coincidentally became Alice. It also becomes clear that as Kate is getting used to the idea of having her sister back, Alice is brought back into an intense and painful past that she’d rather put aside as she’s being interrogated by Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy).

“Off With Her Head” (Season 1, Episode 15)

It has finally come to the part of the story where audiences are shown what had happened to Beth the many years she had been missing. The episode opens with a young Kate and Beth Kane with their parents. While it seems to be a happy opening scene, viewers are soon brought back to reality as Kate interrogates the man who had kidnaped Beth all those years back, while Alice is forced to relive the worst years of her life.

It’s a harsh look at the extent that Alice had to go through while being kidnaped. The lines between hero and villain have been blurring throughout the season, and by the end of the episode, viewers can’t help but feel bad for Alice as she became who she is because of the circumstances she was put into.

“What Happened to Kate Kane?” (Season 2, Episode 1)

“What Happened to Kate Kane” didn’t have the same excitement and thrill that the pilot episode may have brought, but the story was executed well. As Kate goes missing, audiences are introduced to Ryan Wilder, a young woman who puts on the Bat-suit to avenge her adopted mother’s killers. Meanwhile, Alice goes back to her old ways and wreaks havoc on Gotham as a result of being betrayed and locked up in Arkham by her own sister.

“Do Not Resuscitate” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Ryan’s kryptonite wound has been getting worse, consequently affecting her duties as Batwoman. While Mary (Nicole Kang) and Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) get held hostage some needed heart-to-heart occurs between the two, as Mary reveals to her father that she’s been running an illegal clinic.

It may seem like nothing could get worse, but Alice’s past comes back to bite her, and Ryan gets a rude awakening as she has to choose between her girlfriend and her life as Batwoman. The episode was able to explore the relationship not only between Ryan but also all the over characters that make up the series.

“And Justice for All” (Season 2, Episode 14)

Yes, Batwoman is primarily about how the vigilantes fight crime and protect the city of Gotham, but what also makes the series a success is the way the writers are able to intertwine current events into the storyline. “And Justice for All” touches on Black Lives Matter and the injustices that people of color have to deal with, while also exploring Mary and Alice’s storylines, respectively.

“Kate, Kate” (Season 2, Episode 17)

The storyline with Kate Kane having been changed to look like Circe Sionis (Wallis Day) was definitely a great twist. Not only did it take audiences for a loop, but it also allowed for viewers to see how each of the characters processed and dealt with that information.

Along with the revelation that Circe was actually her sister, Alice had to cope with Ocean’s (Nathan Owens) death. Once again, viewers are brought back to the idea that not everything is black and white. Yes, Alice has done despicable things, but no one deserves to lose a loved one. As the episode continues, viewers are left with Easter eggs on what may unfold in the near future.

"Loose Tooth" (Season 3, Episode 2)

By the end of Season 2, Ryan finds out that her birth mother is indeed alive and well. In denial and not wanting anything to do with the woman, Ryan decides to focus on her duties as Batwoman. But that proves to be a more difficult task than she’d thought as Ryan has been ordered by ex-Gotham cop Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) to work with Alice to track down all of Batman’s villain trophies.

Between having to deal with Alice and tracking down Killer Croc (Heidi Ben), the Bat Team has more than enough stress to deal with. But things get more complicated as Ryan’s birth mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens), shows up at Wayne Enterprise. It’s refreshing and fun to watch as the season is set up to explore more of Ryan and her backstory, as well as anticipating some of DC’s key villians joining the series.

“A Lesson From Professor Pyg” (Season 3, Episode 5)

Nothing has been the same since Season 3 premiered. With Ryan being ordered to work with Alice to track down the trophies, the Bat Team has all been affected one way or another. The episode opened with Alice in Sophie’s apartment, the pair looking very domestic. But it is more than meets the eye, as Sophie is actually in charge of “babysitting” the other woman. It’s refreshing to watch, as viewers only ever see the characters up and about in a more professional setting.

The best parts of the episode are when Ryan is invited over to Jada’s home for dinner. Ryan and Sophie attend the dinner as “girlfriends.” Many fans have been waiting for the day when the pair actually become a couple, and this little sequence within the episode feels more like a tease to fans. And while the topic of girlfriends is being discussed, as the episode continues, the romance between Renee Montoya and Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan) is brought to light. If viewers thought that was all the information they’d have to unpack and digest, well, think again. By the end of the episode, it also gets revealed that Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), Ryan’s brother, was infected by the Joker at a young age. Between Alice, Batman’s trophies, and now the Joker… Ryan and the Bat Team have a lot on their plate.

“How Does Your Garden Grow” (Season 3, Episode 6)

Following the reveal of Montoya and Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy’s past, viewers have just learned that she may have returned, as the episode’s victim is found covered in vines and beeswax. But was it really Poison Ivy?

As the Bat team investigates the attack it gets hinted and eventually revealed that Mary had actually been infected by one of Poison Ivy’s vines. This revelation sets up for an interesting storyline as the Bat Team are respectively trying to juggle their work duties and personal life, they fail to notice Mary is transforming into the nature-loving villain.

“Pick Your Poison” (Season 3, Episode 7)

“Pick Your Poison” opens the episode with Ryan helping Jada with Marquis and the morning after Sophie and Renee’s one-night stand. But the main premise of the episode centers around Mary and Alice as they try to learn more about Mary’s poison abilities, while simultaneously trying to escape from the Bat Team.

With the rocky past that Mary and Alice had, it’s interesting to see their dynamic change and evolve. Not to mention, how the Bat Team will process and deal with everything Mary had revealed to them in terms of how Mary had felt leading up to the Poison Mary storyline.

“Trust Destiny” (Season 3, Episode 8)

As Mary and Alice continue their sisterly bonding, and the Bat Team is trying to do everything to stop them and get Mary back, Montoya gets reminded about her past romance with Pamela Isley. Not everything in Batwoman is as clear-cut as some may want it to be.

This is laid out when audiences are shown Renee and Pamela’s love story, whether it’s through flashbacks or Renee talking about it with the other characters. On the other side of things, Mary and Alice’s relationship grows stronger as Ryan makes Mary feel inferior, thus further distancing and pushing Mary towards her poisonous destiny.

“Meet Your Maker” (Season 3, Episode 9)

Following Pamela’s awakening, audiences are brought along the ride as she tries to regain her power, with the help of Renee. Knowing that Mary is out there with Alice, the Bat Team continues to look for Mary in hopes of saving her. However, her connection with Pamela was stronger than any of them had thought. As the Bat Team search for Mary, viewers are also shown the tension between Ryan and Sophie as a result of Ryan finding out about Sophie and Renee’s one-night stand.

Although fans dread the tension between the pair, seeing the reaction Ryan further pushes theory that Ryan really does love Sophie. By the end of the episode, Mary and Pamela meet, and the mother-daughter duo’s power seemingly grows. In addition, Ryan and Sophie share a kiss, cementing the pairing. As each week passes, the series gets more and more intense. Proving that it is indeed possible to deliver good and interesting storylines, while also giving fans what they want.

