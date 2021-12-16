What happens when your husbands come out as gay — for each other — when you’re all in your early seventies? Well, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie answers that question and more with iconic and legendary stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular duo, getting into mischief and figuring out starting their lives anew with so little time left on the clock. Over the series’ first six seasons, Grace and Frankie have each had their fair share of romance, heartbreak, and mischievous hijinks, as they slowly come together as the unlikeliest pair of best friends that television has ever seen… though it’s certainly not easy to get there.

Before the final season is streaming on Netflix in 2022, we’ve put together a list of the best (which are, usually, the funniest) episodes to come from the series thus far. Grace, Frankie, and their many family members that star in the show often get themselves into situations that are rife with hilarious drama, giving each episode something incredibly special that is worth watching. However, the 13 we’ve chosen highlight the best that the series has to offer.

1. “The End” (Season 1, Episode 1)

On “The End,” it’s the end of the phase of Grace and Frankie’s lives that they thought would keep up until their final days. Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) reveal to their wives that they are gay and have been in a decades-long affair with each other, effectively making the majority of their marriages and lives one giant pile of lies. After the initial shock, Grace and Frankie each try to deal with the news in their own way, and they come together at their shared beach house to put the pieces back together.

What’s so special about the series’ very first episode — aside from Fonda’s Grace tearing apart a seafood tower and verbally accosting her “newly gay” husband — is how Grace and Frankie unexpectedly come together after their lives are torn apart. It becomes clear very quickly that, despite orbiting each other in life for decades, the two have never connected as more than the wives of their respective husbands. Before digging into the other family members too much, viewers are treated to a great depiction of who exactly Grace and Frankie are, what motivates them in life, and how different they are from each other. From here, the odd couple shenanigans can begin with two women that have very unique perspectives on life and how one should conduct themselves.

2. “The Fall” (Season 1, Episode 5)

Now that Grace and Frankie have become reluctant friends, their lives begin to intertwine more. When one of Grace’s daughters, Brianna (June Diane Raphael), comes over to the beach house and gets high with Frankie, the three head to the frozen yogurt shop where Grace has a nasty fall. After her fall, she begins to realize how terribly she has treated Frankie, as she is forced to prepare for hip surgery that threatens her life. Except, it’s all a dream, as Frankie caught Grace before she fell.

In the first of the Grace and Frankie alternate reality episodes, it’s an early end to Grace’s negativity toward Frankie, which was quickly becoming tiresome. “The Fall” is a brilliant, moving, and funny episode that reveals the series is capable of serious storytelling in the most unbelievable and unconventional ways. And that, regardless of their differences, Grace and Frankie are really stepping up to be there for each other, even if it’s painful at times. (Plus, it proves early on that Brianna is the best of Grace and Frankie’s children, and how close their families really were as Brianna’s bond with Frankie is quite maternal.)

3. “The Road Trip” (Season 2, Episode 4)

With nothing better to do, Grace and Frankie decide to take a road trip to stalk one of Grace’s almost-lovers, Phil (Sam Elliott). But, in a genius comedic move, Grace is too drunk to drive and Frankie is afraid of the interstate. So, Frankie behind the wheel is a wonder to watch, and their trip is almost for naught when they arrive and Grace is too hesitant to make a move. Frankly, “The Road Trip” is on this list because it is incredibly funny. The scene where they are sitting at the end of the on-ramp to the interstate, not moving because Frankie is too afraid to merge is excellent and hilarious. The episode is also just a nice, relaxing glimpse at how much Grace and Frankie’s relationship has grown without too many other characters being involved as well. It’s the show at its best.

4. “The Goodbyes” (Season 2, Episode 9)

When Coyote (Ethan Embry) gets in touch with his birth mother and she comes to visit for the first time, Frankie and Sol host a brunch with their other son Bud (Baron Vaughn) to welcome Krystle (Carrie Preston) to their lives. Unfortunately, things take a turn when Krystle reveals that nobody in her life can ever learn that she had a baby before her new, perfect marriage. And, Frankie accidentally hits Krystle in the nose with a glass bottle, as she struggles with a new woman entering her son’s life. Meanwhile, Grace and Phil have a tough decision to make about their relationship, as Phil’s wife is still alive (even if she’s not fully present mentally).

“The Goodbyes” is a beautiful episode that showcases the devotion Frankie and Sol’s sons have for them and vice versa. Even with all of the hardships they’ve endured, they truly love each other and will come together in support of their loved one, like they do with Coyote, despite each having their own issues with him meeting his birth mother. It’s a great view of how Frankie and Sol raised their adopted sons, and shows that family is what you make of it. Elsewhere, Grace’s difficulty growing close to Phil because of the guilt she has for his wife also shows exactly who she is and, though she’d never admit it, she really does care about how her actions impact those around her.

5. “The Incubator” (Season 3, Episode 2)

After deciding to start their own vibrator business to create a toy suited specifically for older women, Grace and Frankie are forced to look for funding, leading them to a business incubator. Sadly, they only care about breaking old things, not making new things, and show Grace and Frankie the door. Tensions also rise between Grace and Jacob (Ernie Hudson), Frankie’s boyfriend, as he encourages Frankie to conduct herself about business matters in a way that absolutely infuriates Grace.

The beginning of Vybrant is rough, but so important in depicting how these women put their differences aside to build a business and create a product together. It didn’t always work how they wanted, but they managed. In addition to Frankie and Grace’s ever-complex dynamic, Brianna proves how much she cares for her family by deciding to lend the $75,000 to Grace and Frankie (secretly) to fund their vibrator start-up. Another truly funny episode with some great emotional cues that carry on for seasons afterward.

6. “The Burglary” (Season 3, Episode 4)

Grace and Frankie return to the beach house one night to find that their electronics have been stolen from the home, which causes Frankie to spiral out of control. She’s terrified of the trespasser coming back, and she leans on Grace to the point where Grace is losing her mind out of frustration. On the other hand, Sol is beginning to feel lonely as Robert focuses on his new play and theater friends. Frankie’s wild antics driven by this fear are especially hilarious, leading to many laughs throughout the episode as Grace continuously rolls her eyes. But, “The Burglary” is also a great episode for Sol, who is just now beginning to put his life back together. He’s retired from being a lawyer, and for the first time, feels like he’s in a similar position to that which he put Frankie in when the show began, as his future is unclear. And, it begins to put Robert and Sol’s relationship to the test, as they both are deciding what they want their final years to look like.

7. “The Pot” (Season 3, Episode 6)

After the burglary and Frankie’s discovery of Grace’s gun, of which she is extremely against, their fight continues to spiral and Frankie seeks solace at her son’s apartment, interrupting his sexy time with new girlfriend Allison (Lindsey Kraft). At the beach house, Brianna and Mallory (Brooklyn Decker) try to coax their mom into getting Frankie back — just as Coyote and Bud are doing with Frankie. In an attempt to lighten the mood, Brianna and Mallory convince Grace to smoke Frankie’s weed for the first time, leading viewers to a new version of Grace. Again, “The Pot” is one of the series’ funnier episodes, while also being an amazing emotional obstacle for Grace and Frankie’s friendship. It’s their biggest and worst fight thus far, as both parties feel like they are in the right and shouldn’t have to compromise to make the other happy.

8. “The Floor” (Season 3, Episode 7)

On the day of a big business meeting, Grace and Frankie are stuck on the floor of their beach house after injuring their backs. An episode full of floor-based hijinks commences, as the women struggle to execute a plan to save themselves. While Coyote searches for a new home after finally getting his life back on-track with his sobriety, Robert is shaken by a vision of his elderly mother, after their confrontation just a few episodes prior. Who would have thought that an episode primarily focused on two women trying to get off of the floor could be so funny? The episode definitely delivers in laughs, but also tackles some complex emotional material with Robert and what’s going on with his mother. As he just came out to his mother, it’s an unusual take on a common story, which delicately continues to depict the huge differences in coming out that come with the generational gap.

9. “The Lodger” (Season 4, Episode 1)

Guest starring Friends’ Lisa Kudrow as Sheree, Grace and Frankie Season 4 picks up with Frankie returning home after moving with Jacob to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Upon her arrival, she’s shocked by how she feels about all of the changes in her loved ones’ lives. But, what shocks her most is Sheree, Grace’s new roommate that has her eating real food. The jealousy that takes hold of her leads to some interesting moments, as does Frankie discovering that Grace has been secretly dating the man that tried to steal their vibrator business. Frankie moving was such a blow, as it was impossible to consider her living without Grace after their friendship had so beautifully blossomed. But, “The Lodger” delivers the perfect return for Frankie, showing how much she is needed at home… and how much she needs to be home. Kudrow’s introduction to the show — albeit for only a couple of episodes — also provides a refreshing new aspect to the dynamic. To this day, years later, we are still begging to see Sheree again…

10. “The Lockdown” (Season 4, Episode 8)

The neighborhood is put on lockdown when an orangutan escapes from the zoo, leading to an interesting mix of people in the two various homes the episode focuses on. After deciding to have a home birth with Frankie’s assistance, Allison begins to go into labor, but Frankie is stuck at Robert and Sol’s. So instead, Bud and the ever-experienced mother of four Mallory step up to help Allison with her delivery. At Robert and Sol’s, there’s so much tension in the air, which is only exacerbated by Grace detoxing from alcohol for one of the few times in her adult life for her upcoming knee surgery. Another highly funny episode leads to interesting dynamics the show has never explored before. Mallory and Bud make an interesting pair, and it’s one of the few times the show had really shown Mallory to take charge up until this episode. The many faces of Grace as she sobers up is absolutely hilarious, and something there is far too little of.

11. “The Squat” (Season 5, Episode 2)

Upon their return to the beach house from their months-long stay in a retirement home, Grace and Frankie discover that their home has been sold. But, instead of moving on, they decide to squat in the home, as they plan how to get it back from Karina G. (Nicole Richie), a celebrity that is in hiding after a video went viral of her telling Kristen Bell to “eat s***.” This episode is an exceptionally great view of how Grace and Frankie have changed, learning to rely on each other more than anyone else after their kids tricked them into going to a retirement home. Plus, it shows how resourceful the women can be, as they befriend Karina G. and convince her to give them their home back. “The Squat” is a great turning point for the series, all around.

12. “The Crosswalk” (Season 5, Episode 4)

Back at her company, Say Grace, to help Brianna save it from collapsing, Grace is stunned when Brianna throws her a birthday party and reveals her real age of 80 to the world. That’s something Grace had kept secret for decades, even from her children, as she said she was only turning 76. On the other side of town, Frankie and Joan-Margaret (Millicent Martin) are trying to get to a buffet before the good food sells out, but are stuck at a crosswalk where the timer counts down far too fast for them to cross. In an effort to extend the time, Frankie reaches out to the city, and a timing event is held the following day. “The Crosswalk” is by no means a major episode for the characters, but it does sum them up perfectly. Frankie’s obsession with the crosswalk time is so true to who she is and exactly the issue she’d be expected to champion. Meanwhile, Grace lying about her age fits her demeanor perfectly, and leads to an interesting new Grace… one that doesn’t judge herself based on her age, but is instead more focused on how she’s living her life. And we can’t get over the brilliance of Grace’s purposeful and slow, age appropriate, stride at the crosswalk to help Frankie’s cause.

13. “The Arraignment” (Season 7, Episode 2)

Though the entirety of Grace and Frankie’s final season has yet to be released, the second of the four episodes that were released as an early surprise by Netflix is definitely one of the series’ best. As Nick faces time in jail for his many tax crimes, Grace struggles with whether to appear at his arraignment as a loving wife when she was planning to end their marriage before his arrest. When Grace does go to the arraignment, she ends up the one being questioned as her idea of redefining her marriage captures the judicial officer’s attention. Back at home, Frankie and Joan-Margaret try to find a way to launder the illegal money that Nick left Grace for their new business venture.

“The Arraignment” perfectly shows the new direction the series is taking for the final season, and is just as funny as what has come before, which is a rare feat all of its own. Every character feels so beautifully developed at this point that the humor of their interactions is so natural, and it’s genuinely beautiful to watch. Plus, the scenes of the actual arraignment are some of the funniest to come from the show.

The final episodes of Grace and Frankie are set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

