Spongebeob Squarepants is an original-animated series created by the late, great Stephen Hillenburg, which premiered on Nickelodeon in May 1999. Hillenburg was studying to become a marine scientist at the Ocean Institute of California when he first conceived of the world of Spongebob Squarepants. Since then, Spongebob has become the single most recognizable piece of children's entertainment created in the 21st century.

Related: 'Winnie The Pooh' and 9 More of the Best Christmas Episodes of Classic Cartoons

From 1999-2004 Hillenburg and his incredible staff of animators, writers, and voice actors crafted one of the funniest, and most iconic runs for an animated series of all time, and the cream of the crop of episodes from this fruitful period, are still 24 karat classics, more than twenty years later. This era, seasons 1-3, is what diehard fans consider to be the "Golden Era" of Spongebob Squarepants.

'Band Geeks' (S2. Ep 15)

One of Sponegebob's greatest assets as a series has always been the show's expansive catalog of standout musical moments. "Band Geeks" contains what is arguably the crown jewel of musical set pieces in the show's history. In 2019, the Super Bowl LII halftime performance included a tribute to this episode's iconic rendition of "Sweet Victory".

Related:10 Best Animated Shows For Parents and Children

As is the case with virtually every Golden Era episode, 'Band Geeks' is packed to brim with insanely quotable lines, and clamorous visual gags. But this one is unique, in that the episode contains a legitimate redemption arc for the Bikini Bottom's resident curmudgeon, Squidward. It also left us all pondering the same, undying question, "Is mayonnaise an instrument?" The world may never know.

'Shangheid' (S2. Ep 13)

No other episode of Spongebob epitomizes the line from the show's theme song, "If nautical nonsense be something you wish" quite like "Shangheid". It both delivers the introduction of everyone's favorite vengeful ghost captain, The Flying Dutchman, and typifies the early season's unbeatable comedic formula, of seeing Spongebob and Patrick merrily drag an incredulous Squidward along, into a void of endless despair, literally.

Related: From SpongeBob to The Ice King: Tom Kenny's 10 Most Iconic Roles

The "run through the perfume department" sequence, which uses real-life footage from a shopping mall, is a wonderful microcosm of the kind of sublimely bizarre, comedic nonsequiturs that Spongebob would nail so consistently in its early seasons.

'Hall Monitor' (S1. Ep 7)

No list of "Golden Era" Spongebob episodes would be complete without some representation of Sponge's earnest but destructive pursuit, of getting his boating license at Mrs. Puff's Boating School. After making the crucial mistake of letting him wear his coveted Hall Monitor uniform out of the classroom and into Bikini Bottom, Mrs. Puff sees the immediate ramifications of giving SpongeBob a newfound sense of authority.

Related: 10 Jokes in Kids Cartoons That Were More Adult Than You Realized

Classic scenes abound in "Hall Monitor": Patrick getting repeatedly spooked by a police sketch of "The Maniac" (clearly an image of his best pal Sponge), Spongebob hiding in the mailbox from "The Maniac" (himself) at Patrick's behest, and Spongebob's filibuster-style Hall Monitor acceptance speech, stick out among many others.

'The Camping Episode' (S3. Ep 17)

The best episodes of Spongebob tend to excel when they are distilling the show's best comedic elements into a simple, contained setting. "The Camping Episode" is a fantastic example of this less-is-more formula. Spongebob and Patrick want to go camping... Ten feet from their front doors. So naturally, Squidward can't help but get perturbed by the duo's shenanigans and ends up entangling himself in an escalating series of farcical camping failures.

This episode contains all the best elements of classic Spongebob: high-level slapstick humor, quote-able lines --"The deliciousness has landed!", "That was an oval, it has to be a circle!" -- an iconic song in "The Campfire Song", and it all happens in the dirt (sand), just outside our beloved main character's homes.

Related: From All Might to Mrs. Puff: 9 Best Animated Teachers

'Midlife Crustacean' (S3. Ep 15)

"Midlife Crustacean" is Mr. Krabs' hilariously adult-themed reckoning with the inevitable feeling of uncool-ness that comes with reaching middle-age. It's a universally adored classic, that at one point or another, had everyone, fans or otherwise, asking their friends, "Are you feeling it now Mr. Krabs?"

Related: New 'Spongebob Squarepants' Crossover Special Announced at SDCC

The climactic "Panty Raid" scene was an absolute comedic wallop for every kid watching the show at the time, and (among other elements of midlife crisis explored in the episode), introduced a level of mature, adult-oriented humor to a generation of animated comedy fans.

'Pizza Delivery' (S1. Ep 5)

Spongebob was a show that hit the ground running, delivering classic episodes from the very beginning. "Pizza Delivery" (the show's 5th episode), sees Mr. Krabs, ever the malleable capitalist, deciding on a whim to make door-to-door pizza delivery, a cornerstone of the Krusty Krab's business plan.

Related: New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer: Miles Is In Big Trouble

Krabs sends Spongebob and Squidward on a mission to complete the Krusty Krab's first-ever Pizza delivery successfully, no matter the cost. The pair proceeds to go on a journey that takes them from the brink of madness to the top of a speeding boulder (the preferred mode of transportation of the pioneers according to Spongebob).

'No Weenies Allowed' (S3. Ep 8)

"Welcome to the Salty Spittoon. How tough are ya?" Yet another salient question that any true Spongebob fan has posed to their friends countless times. Spongebob, as a character, is frequently trying to get in good with a crowd of folks (or fish) that he really has no business being in. Never is this truer than in "No Weenies Allowed".

Related: New 'Spongebob Squarepants' Movie and Three Spinoff Films Announced at Paramount

Spongebob is desperate to gain access to the toughest tavern in Bikini Bottom, The Salty Spittoon. But, time and time again, despite his best efforts, Spongebob proves that his sensitive, spongy temperament, is better suited for another local establishment, a haven of softies called, Weenie Hut Jr.'s. Virtually every line uttered in this episode has taken on a life of its own in the annals of internet humor and cartoon comedy history.

'Sailor Mouth' (S2. Ep 18)

This episode, as was so often the case with golden era Spongebob, derived its comedy from a real-life lesson that all kids of a certain age must learn -- the power of swearing. When Spongebob and Patrick pick up a handful of dirty new words from a defamatory piece of graffiti strewn across the dumpster behind the Krusty Krab, they discover a whole new world of linguistic self-expression.

Related: 'The Patrick Star Show' : 'Spongebob' Spinoff Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Meaning, that they run around the Krusty Krab, indiscriminately shouting obscenities, which we as the audience, hear as porpoise sound effects (among other aquatic squawks and whistles). 'Sailor Mouth' is laugh-out-loud funny, and a genuinely informative text for a child.

'Frankendoodle' (S2. Ep 14)

"Frankendoodle" is a tale that cautions its audience against hubris, and against the endless human need to see our image reflected in the world, even if it's unnatural and dangerous. When a magical, life-giving pencil falls from the sky to Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob makes the mistake of creating the "anti-Spongebob", in the form of his delirious Doppelgänger, Doodlebob.

This episode also features Patrick Star's head turning into a bowling pin, which shatters into a pointy pink strike on impact, sending him tumbling down a hole and exclaiming, "Finland!" The Frankenstein-esque Doodlebob is a character whose voice and image have made him an enduring icon in Spongebob lore.

'Chocolate With Nuts' (S3. Ep 12)

One of the ways that Spongebob has managed to maintain its cultural relevancy, is the show's second life found in the constantly evolving meme ecosystem of the internet. "Chocolate With Nuts", features a dozen or more images, that through their sheer comedic power, are still being recycled and remixed endlessly in memes, to this day.

From the deranged chocolate-seeking man that haunts Sponge and Pat on their journey to "Fancy Living", to the swindling cheapskate who dupes the gullible pair with a phony-baloney, full-body cast, to the cranky pair of crones that our heroes end up taking on a fancy date, 'Chocolate With Nuts' is the gold standard for economic, comedic storytelling in Spongebob.

Read Next: 'The Patrick Star Show' Is Officially Coming to Nickelodeon This Summer