With very few exceptions, movies and television shows about Jesus Christ and the Bible have seldom done well. It seems, however, that The Chosen has broken that mold in every possible way. Not only is it one of the most popular streaming shows available, but it has done so entirely through crowdfunding and the use of its own streaming app.

The show follows the life and ministry of Jesus Christ as found in the Gospels in the Bible. The show has taken the sometimes-mysterious life of Jesus and made it not only tangible, but also relatable in ways not seen before. Each episode reveals some new truth or revelation, and the viewers are absolutely loving it!

10/10 Season 1, Episode 7 - "Invitations"

In one of the most recognizable moments, Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) speaks to Nicodemus (Erick Avari) and recounts instances of the Old Testament. John (George H. Xanthis), sits nearby and writes everything, including the popular verse, John 3:16, the foundation of the Gospel message of eternal salvation.

It is so fascinating to see and hear these instances played out on screen in such a way that makes sense to the viewer. These stories that many have heard since childhood, playing out in a way that brings them to life, is truly a testament to the source text as well as to the filmmakers, themselves.

9/10 Season 2, Episode 2 - "I Saw You"

Before being called as one of Jesus’ disciples, Nathanael (Austin Reed Alleman) is troubled by having lost an architect project with the Romans, and he weeps under a tree and cries out to God, assuming no one hears him. When they later, Jesus tells him, "I saw you under the tree and I heard your cry".

It is such a moving moment in the series. Creator, Dallas Jenkins, knew that many would be able to relate to that fear and pain of being unheard. He created this scene to show that even in the darkest moments of our pain, Jesus still listens and will answer in His timing.

8/10 Season 1, Episode 5 - "The Wedding Gift"

This demonstration of Jesus’ first miracle of turning water into wine is truly magnificent. For several episodes, the audience has seen Jesus, but had not seen any of His miraculous performances, if you will. Until this moment. It was such a subtle moment, but a truly incredible one.

As the wedding had run out of wine, Mary (Vanessa Benavente) (the mother of Jesus), simply tells Him that the wine is gone, and for the wedding servants to do whatever He says. This eventually leads to Him having the servants fill the jars with water, over which He prayed, and turned them into the best wine ever.

7/10 Season 2, Episode 3 - "Matthew 4:24"

In one of the most touching episodes of the series, we see as Jesus heals many from a large crowd. During this time, his mother sits with some of the disciples and speaks of what it was like raising Jesus as a child. She speaks of how wonderful it felt that He, the Savior of the world, needed her.

She went on to speak of how it was difficult for her that He no longer needed her, because he was an adult and not in need of His mother. There is a wonderfully touching moment at the end of the episode wherein Jesus is exhausted from healing, and Mary gets to tend to Him, as she did when He was young.

6/10 Season 1, Episode 1 - "I Have Called You By Name"

Here, we get to see a little backstory to the struggles of Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish). She is struggling with her inner demons (figuratively and literally), while also trying to escape the torment through drink and through prostitution and less than ideal life choices.

After a very specifically difficult moment of torment, Jesus arrives and speaks calmly to her, and despite her attempts to run away, Jesus calls her by her true name. In doing so, He overpowers the literal inner demons she struggled with, and He rescues and redeems her.

5/10 Season 1, Episode 8 - "I Am He"

In this finale of the first season, we see as Jesus meets a woman at a well. He speaks truth to her, explaining all she has done. He then also announces for the first time to anyone, that he is the Messiah, the true Son of God, thus officially launching His ministry.

This defining moment could have been portrayed as pompous or even self-seeking, but the show did not demonstrate it that way. This proclamation is made with sincere humility and grace, thus demonstrating the true nature that Jesus took on in human form – fully human, but still fully divine.

4/10 Season 3, Episode 3 - "Physician, Heal Yourself"

In this episode, we see as Jesus returns home to Nazareth for a celebration with His mother. There we meet other old friends, such as Lazarus (Demetrios Troy). Jesus is apprehensively selected to read from the scroll of Isaiah during a service. During this reading, He officially proclaims himself as the fulfillment of prophecy.

This, of course, causing significant upset with the religious leaders, and Jesus is led out to be killed for blasphemy, which was just according to the law at the time. But just as chapter four in the book of Luke explains, Jesus was able to slip right through the crowd, therefore evading their vengeance.

3/10 Season 3, Episode 5 - "Clean, Part 2"

In what is quite possibly the most emotional scene in the entire series so far, this episode shows the healing of the bleeding woman (Zhaleh Vossough). After over a decade of suffering from bleeding with no luck from doctors or healers, she believed that simply touching the hem of Jesus’ robe was enough.

After that incredible showing of faith and mercy, Jairus' (Alessandro Colla) daughter is brought back to life and then also healed. Upon meeting Jesus for the first time, he exclaimed with high emotion, "I know you, and I know you can heal her". Jesus tells Jairus that because of his faith she was healed.

2/10 Season 2, Episode 8 - "Beyond Mountains"

Other than John 3:16, the Sermon on the Mount is bound to be the most well-known section of the entire Bible. In this episode, we watch as Jesus prepares the sermon with Matthew (Paras Patel). It is a lovely moment of Jesus embracing Matthew and speaking so kindly of all the sermon truly means.

As Matthew writes down the words of Jesus, we get to see that Jesus is saying that those He speaks of in His sermon, serve as a map to find Jesus. Then in the final moments, we are introduced to likely the second most famous person from the New Testament: Judas (Luke Dimyan), the betrayer of Jesus.

1/10 Season 3, Episode 2 - "Two by Two"

Here we see as Jesus sends his disciples out on missionary assignments in the surrounding areas. He did so while also giving them authority to heal and cast out demons. This prompts Little James (Jordan Walker Ross), one of the disciples who had a physical handicap, to question why Jesus had not healed him.

Through an interaction that was masterfully crafted by the show's creators, Jesus explains to James how significant his healing others would be despite his own handicap. The fact that James would be healing others, while struggling with his own handicap shows an immeasurable faith to change the world.

