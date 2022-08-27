The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.

It centers on a middle-aged mobster/family man named Tony Soprano and the various difficulties he has balancing his family and "business" duties. Just about all of its 86 episodes are great, but the following 10 Sopranos episodes represent the cream of the crop, being the show's ten highest-rated hours, according to IMDb user ratings.

"Members Only" (2006) - 9.2/10

"Members Only" kicks off the sixth and final season of The Sopranos, which was split into two - 6A and 6B - with each half being aired in two different years, 2006 and 2007, respectively. It's a haunting and downbeat episode that establishes the tone and frequent tragedy of the show's last season.

It gives a surprising spotlight to minor character Eugene Pontecorvo, whose attempts to retire from mob life prove tragically impossible. Elsewhere, Tony is also shot by his dementia-suffering uncle, plunging him into a coma dream he takes two episodes to wake from. It's a dramatic and startling season premiere, likely the main reason for its high rating.

"Whitecaps" (2002) - 9.2/10

Season 4 comes to a close with "Whitecaps," which is perhaps the least (traditionally) explosive and violent season finale The Sopranos ever did. But what it lacks (or doesn't focus on) when it comes to crime-related violence, it makes up for with tense, hard-hitting, and harrowing family/relationship drama.

"Whitecaps" is the episode where Tony and Carmela separate - not for good, but certainly for a while. Things seem to be on the up before Tony's misdeeds catch up with him, pushing Carmela to her breaking point. James Gandolfini and Edie Falco were always stellar actors, but their performances shine even brighter here. Their heated arguments in this episode showcase some of the best acting in the entire show.

"The Second Coming" (2007) - 9.2/10

The third last episode of The Sopranos, "The Second Coming" focuses on the tension between Tony and the increasingly angry and unstable Phil. It also shines a light on Tony's son, AJ, and his intense battle with depression, which itself something Tony has been dealing with for all six seasons of the show.

Things unravel for Tony and most of the show's characters in the dark and impactful final season of The Sopranos. Though the war between the New Jersey and New York crew is dominant in the final episodes, AJ's story ends up being the most memorable part of "The Second Coming." AJ himself is a somewhat divisive character, but he's at his most sympathetic here. Seeing Tony do all he can to protect his son from the very thing that's dominated his life makes for heartbreaking television.

"The Knight in White Satin Armor" (2000) - 9.3/10

The penultimate episode of season 2, "The Knight in White Satin Armor," certainly isn't the first time in The Sopranos a supporting character got "whacked." But Richie's violent and sudden demise is the first time a death felt totally unexpected, and also the first time someone credited in the main cast got written out of the show.

Richie clashed far too much with Tony for him to ever exist for the show's whole duration, but no one was expecting Tony's sister, Janice, to be the one to do it (and shortly after she got engaged to Richie, to boot). It sets a precedent for how no character's safe in The Sopranos, and more than justifies the episode's 9.3/10 rating.

"Whoever Did This" (2002) - 9.3/10

Ralph Cifaretto was one of the most despicable characters in The Sopranos. And with a cast full of people who are bitter, petty, greedy, criminal, or all of the above, that's saying something. "Whoever Did This" is where Ralph finally meets his violent end, after two seasons of being a terribly behaved thorn in Tony's side.

His death can be cathartic, sure, and the surreal, disturbing, and darkly funny misadventure Tony and Christopher go on to dispose of his body is a great sequence. But in classic Sopranos fashion, "Whoever Did This" also gives Ralph his first chance to be sympathetic when one of his kids suffers a life-threatening injury... yet as soon as viewers have a chance to feel sorry for him, he's violently whacked. One thing's for sure: The Sopranos was great at keeping viewers on their toes.

"Made in America" (2007) - 9.3/10

A series finale that endures as a classic - though some would say it lives on in infamy - "Made in America" was the 86th and final episode of The Sopranos. It ties up many loose ends, sending off various supporting characters before getting to the legendary (and still passionately discussed) final scene.

Just what happens after that cut to black has inspired much debate, and the show's creator, David Chase, is still asked about it to this day. Perhaps Tony literally died. Perhaps he didn't. Maybe he'll never feel happy or safe again, and that's the real "death" implied by the show's final shot. It's a bold and challenging ending, making the audience come to their own conclusions.

"Funhouse" (2000) - 9.4/10

"Funhouse" shows Tony suffering from intense food poisoning while also grappling with what to do about Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero, one of his closest friends and work associates, who Tony discovers has been an informant for the FBI.

It's a surreal and shocking episode, filled with fantastically dark imagery, both in Tony's fever dreams and in the "real life" scenes. For the show's characters, informing is seen as the ultimate betrayal and is punishable by death. Big Pussy isn't exempt from this rule, as the audience finds out in a nauseating and powerful scene that takes place on a constantly rocking boat that's one of The Sopranos' high points.

"Long Term Parking" (2004) - 9.6/10

"Long Term Parking" is the penultimate episode of the show's penultimate season. It's unsurprising why it's earned a 9.6/10 rating on IMDb, as it delivers perhaps the most shocking and emotionally devastating death of a main character for the show as a whole.

Even if it shouldn't be surprising that Adrianna - who the FBI forced to become an informant - is to meet a violent end for informing, the audience still holds out hope she'll make a break from the mob life. The episode teases it before thrusting Adriana and the viewers back into reality and the tragic inevitability that comes with it.

"The Blue Comet" (2007) - 9.6/10

In "The Blue Comet," the long-building conflict between the New Jersey and New York crew explodes into an all-out war. It's perhaps the show's most frenzied and deadly episode, with numerous casualties; Tony's crew is permanently devastated by Bobby's death and Silvio being plunged into a coma he may not wake up from.

As the penultimate episode of The Sopranos, it makes sense that "The Blue Comet" is as earth-shattering as it is. There's a heaviness and sense of finality to it all, and it deserves to be included among the show's best episodes.

"Pine Barrens" (2001) - 9.7/10

While The Sopranos was a crime drama series, first and foremost, it could also be incredibly funny. And it's perhaps the show's funniest episode - "Pine Barrens," from season 3 - that also happens to be its high-rated on IMDb, with a score of 9.7/10.

The dynamic between Paulie and Christopher was always one of the show's best, so seeing them get stranded in the woods - almost freezing to death - after a botched hit job makes for great TV. It's hilarious and expertly made, and while it might not represent the primary tone or feel of the show, it's one of its best individual episodes.

