Everyone loves a good laugh. Fortunately, the world of cinema has many a comedic film for one to devour. From raunchy and racy to heartwarming and loving comedy, it has it all. It must be said that the genre of comedy doesn't get enough appreciation and respect. Just think how hard it is to get a theater full of people to belly laugh, especially with everyone having their own forms of humor.

Any film that has audiences laughing at the same jokes no matter how many times they watch it is a definite win in the eyes of comedy connoisseurs. There are some remarkably hilarious movies that any fan of the genre (and viewers who just want to guffaw) should see at least once in their lifetimes.

'Nacho Libre' (2006)

Jack Black leads this movie with his character Nacho. Nacho is a cook in a monastery feeding the children at the orphanage which is in danger of closing. When Sister Encarnación (Ana de la Reguera) comes to be at the monastery, Nacho knows that saving the children and winning her affection will be achieved if he fulfills his dream of being a Luchador wrestler.

Arguably one of Black's most underrated roles, Nacho Libre brings comedy to the world of monks and wrestling. Black composes love songs and performs them at hilariously exaggerated levels. Walking the tightrope between bad taste and brilliant comedy, the slapstick humor and utter silliness make this movie deliver on the laughs.

'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' (2020)

When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Ferrell has many films that can make audiences guffaw. However, as a man-child wanting to win Eurovision with a kick-ass song, Lars Erickssong, his comedy is on another level. McAdams' comedy is a perfect match to Ferrell's and the cherry on top is the all-inclusive cast featuring real-life winners and contestants of previous Eurovision contests. The film has a great combination of heart and humor.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Robin Williams plays a divorced dad and struggling actor Daniel who hatches a plan to stay in his kids' lives by getting hired as their nanny. The kicker is, he disguises himself as an older woman who goes by the name Mrs. Doubtfire – a lot of trouble and wacky fun comes along with it.

Apart from being one of Robin Williams' best performances, Mrs. Doubtfire is a great combination of sight gags, close calls, and marvelous improvisation. Williams manages to portray an endearing character that anyone would want as their grandma, with moments viewers forget he's in costume.

'Zoolander' (2001)

When Hansel (Owen Wilson) wins VH1's male model of the year over him, the previous winner three years in a row, Derek Zoolander's (Ben Stiller) world turns upside down. But when fashion guru Mugatu (Will Ferrell) hires Zoolander, he gets a glimmer of hope that his modeling career isn't over. However, he finds out that Mugatu has actually brainwashed him to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Zoolander is stupid, but it's stupid in every good way: its characters, its plot, and its jokes add up to being a fun-loving, classic film. Stiller's performance of the gigantically dim-witted Zoolander makes for some pretty entertaining cinema. Film fans and celebrity geeks will enjoy all the cameos in here, along with the wild outfits and all the goofy looks on their faces (mainly Stiller's humorous poses).

'We're The Millers' (2013)

After being robbed of a week's take, small-time pot dealer David (Jason Sudeikis) is forced by his boss to go to Mexico to pick up a load of marijuana. In order to improve his odds of making it past the border, David enlists the help of broke stripper Rose (Jennifer Aniston), petty thief Casey (Emma Roberts) and neighborhood teenager Kenny (Will Poulter) to join him and pretend they're on a family holiday.

Filled with great comic lines, fun twists and humorous clichés, We're The Millers redefines the meaning of family. Unlikely, but it works. When the two "fake" parents start to act like real ones, it's funny but also moving. Stoner comedy meets family comedy at its finest in this movie.

'White Chicks' (2004)

FBI agents Kevin (Shawn Wayans) and Marcus Copeland (Marlon Wayans) fall into disgrace at the agency after a mission gone wrong. To get back in the good graces of their bosses, they decided to go undercover disguised as Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, the vain, spoiled white daughters of a tycoon to protect them from a kidnapping plot.

White Chicks is a cult classic. The sight gag of the terrible makeup on the Wayans brothers only adds to the hilariously funny comedy of the movie. Mixing gross, low-level jokes to create mindless fun entertainment, this film is highly recommended for days when viewers are down and troubled.

'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

After a woman leaves a briefcase at the airport terminal, a dumb limo driver and his dumber friend set out on a hilarious cross-country road trip to Aspen to return it in the aptly titled comedy, Dumb and Dumber.

In the '90s, the comedy genre saw the rise of the humorous Jim Carrey. As one of his most iconic roles, his portrayal of Lloyd alongside his pal Harry played by Jeff Daniels, is one of the first comedic duos people think of. In this comedy classic, stupidity is the key to making the audience laugh.

'Coming to America' (1988)

Extremely pampered African prince, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), travels to Queens, New York, and goes undercover to find a wife that he can respect for her intelligence and strong will. There, he and his half-brother, Semmi (Arsenio Hall), come across many obstacles and meet zany characters along the way (many of who are played by Murphy in costume).

Murphy, a comedic genius, has definitely made a name for himself in the world of comedy. His pure fun '80s movie, Coming to America, is raunchy and outrageous on the surface but sweet and good-hearted inside. The great comedy lies in both Murphy and Hall's multiple characters they play – every one of them is a knockout.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Annie (Kristen Wiig), a single woman in her 30s is asked to be the Maid of Honor at her best friend Lillian’s (Maya Rudolph) wedding. Broke and alone, Annie navigates being ostracized when the bachelorette party and other wedding rites are commandeered by her seemingly perfect rival, Helen (Rose Byrne).

First-time viewers should know that this is a hard R-rated Judd Apatow production, so this film (perfect for girls' night) shouldn't be taken very lightly. It's not to say that Bridesmaids is not one of the best comedies of the decade. Bridesmaids is also pretty heartfelt, mostly due to the wonderful ensemble cast, who are all fantastic in their own way.

'Grown Ups' (2010)

Five childhood friends reunite for their old basketball coach's funeral and a weekend at the lake house where they used to party. By now, each is a grown-up with problems and challenges. Marcus (David Spade) is alone and drinks too much. Rob (Rob Schneider), with three daughters he rarely sees, is always deeply in love until he turns on his next ex-wife. Eric (Kevin James) is overweight and out of work. Kurt (Chris Rock) is a discontent husband. Lenny (Adam Sandler) is a successful Hollywood agent married to a fashion designer with three spoiled kids. They all come together for the perfect fourth of July weekend.

This is one of Sandler's most down-to-earth and casual films. It really is like old friends hanging out together, joking around and having fun. It is this kind of humor that puts Grown Ups on top. The warmth audiences get from watching these five friends reconnect and have their families grow and understand each other is only topped by the belly laughs the cast brings. It's a great comedy to watch for when viewers need a cheering-up.

