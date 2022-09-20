Filipino-American actor and comedian Eugene Cordero started his career in the industry in 1998 and has since been gaining a lot more traction. Many may not be too familiar with him as an actor, but he actually pops up in several beloved TV shows and films, further solidifying his already impressive resume, and it only continues to grow throughout the years. And it is about time that more people recognize his body of work and his overall talent.

From The Good Place to Loki, let’s take a look at some of his notable projects that you may have heard of but you didn’t know he’s in and how he’d make them even more fun to watch, may it be a minor role to being a part of the main cast.

Key & Peele (2012-2014)

If you love creative comedy sketches, you’ve probably watched Key & Peele at some point in your life. This Comedy Central series is known for covering different topics such as politics, pop culture, ethnic stereotypes, and awkward social situations among others. Created by the comedic geniuses Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, the show received acclaim and even won a Peabody Award and two Primetime Emmys.

Cordero, having been a fan of the show, felt lucky for having the opportunity to work with the esteemed comedians in three sketches. However, probably the most known and recognized is the “Slap-Ass” sketch wherein Cordero plays one of the baseball players who are scared of being slapped from the behind by a fellow teammate played by Peele. It’s an absurd concept for a sketch because they make the slapping a serious addiction, yet it’s exactly what made it hilarious, and Cordero’s character being confused and terrified the whole time is the icing on top of it all.

Other Space (2015)

Other Space is a sci-fi comedy show set in 2105 and follows a dysfunctional crew as they try to make their way out of an unknown universe after their ship gets sucked into a wormhole. The show stars Karan Soni as Stewart Lipinski, Bess Rous as Karen Lipinski, Cordero as Stewart’s best friend Michael Newman, Milana Vayntrub as Tina Shukshin, and Neil Casey as Kent Woolworth among others.

The eight-episode series is praised by critics for its writing and comedic timing despite being a low-fi production. Michael is often humiliated, ignored and even bullied by the crew but is always willing to be the bigger man with a kind heart. Unfortunately, we are not able to see what happens next due to the show being shut down after only one season. The good news is that we can still stream it on Amazon Prime.

The Good Place (2016-2020)

Image via NBC

Created by Michael Schur, who is known for beloved sitcoms such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place is yet another critically acclaimed show for its originality, discussion of ethics, and acting. The NBC comedy follows a woman named Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) who arrives at the afterlife, specifically in the Good Place. Afraid of admitting that she doesn’t belong there due to her past behavior, she now must try to become a better person by enlisting the help of Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper).

Cordero plays Pillboi, Jason Mendoza’s (Manny Jacinto) best friend back on Earth. The two would get up into some trouble by coming up with different, sometimes stupid crimes. For instance, they were planning to rob a restaurant with Jason going inside a big safe. However, he ends up suffocating and later dies. In the next seasons, Jason and his group go back to Earth where they convince Pillboi to stop doing crimes and instead focus on his job taking care of elders. Pillboi may have only appeared in six episodes, but he’s become a fan favorite besides the main group for his bubbly and adorable personality.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2017)

In Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Season 4 finale entitled “Crime and Punishment”, we see Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) going on trial after being framed for several bank robberies. To help clear their names, Terry and Charles hire hacker Pandemic (Cordero) who helped trace the source of an offshore bank account. The three talk inside a restaurant, and when Terry questions his abilities, Pandemic bites back by hacking his home computer and sees many songs by Natalie Imbruglia downloaded just recently. Pandemic ends up calling his hacker friends for back-up and more of Terry’s funny background gets exposed. While it is a minor role, Cordero certainly knows how to brighten up an episode.

Tacoma FD (2019-Present)

Tacoma FD is a truTV comedy series that takes place in a firehouse in Tacoma, Washington. Despite being excited about their job as firefighters, their town being one of the wettest cities in the country only gives them low-risk tasks. The show is known for its dry wit and humorous way of showcasing how the firefighters handle boredom. Here, Cordero plays Andy Myawani, one of the firefighters who always tries to make their work days more colorful. With Season 4 coming, one can expect to see more of the dynamic crew very soon.

Loki (2021-Present)

Image via Disney+

The critically-acclaimed Disney+ series sees Loki back for more mischievous adventures after stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Loki is a six-episode series following the God of Mischief as he’s sent to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to help capture a variant, who turns out to be his variant named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Together, they’re finding a way on how to have an audience with the Time-Keepers to help them go back to normal.

Except for the myriad of Infinity Stones being used as paperweights and flying vehicles, the TVA operates like a normal office does—they have a canteen, regular cubicles, and workers, one of which is Casey, a happy-go-lucky receptionist. At one point, Loki threatens Casey that he’ll “gut him like a fish” if he doesn’t reveal where the Tesseract is, with Casey responding “what's a fish?”. Cordero certainly brings a lovely and light atmosphere on a mostly serious show, so it’s no surprise as to why we all love Casey.

Easter Sunday (2022)

Cordero's most recent film project is Easter Sunday, a comedy film which follows Jo Koy as Joe Valencia, a single father who attends his eventful family gathering. Cordero plays Eugene, Joe's cousin who doesn't always make the best life choices. For instance, Joe learns that Eugene has used up an investment towards buying a "hype truck" filled with merchandise instead of the taco truck they discussed.

The film is filled with comedians, so Cordero has natural chemistry with them. The majority are Filipino-Americans. Cordero just knows how to feed off of his colleagues' energies, creating a wonderful and authentic dynamic with everyone. And despite receiving mixed reception, Easter Sunday touched the hearts of many Filipinos, knowing that it's not often you'll see a film like this in Hollywood.