If there is one writing technique that stands out in storytelling, it is assuredly the famous "show, don't tell," which basically focuses on the way a screenwriter provides the audience with information and subtext instead of attempting to offer it through exposition (for instance, sensory details and action, instead of a blatantly descriptive piece of dialogue or voiceover that ultimately ruins the film's charm and magic).

RELATED: Underrated Movies That Had Iconic Plot Twists

There are, of course, many great examples of incredible screenplays translated to the big screen that beautifully showcase this technique done right. Still a bit confused about this method? Learn Reddit's favorite examples below, featuring great movies like Children of Menall the way down to Drive.

'Children of Men' (2006)

With a team of incredible screenwriters (including Alfonso Cuarón, Timothy J. Sexton, and David Arata), Children of Men is set in a near future and depicts a chaotic, dystopian world in which all women have suddenly, somehow become infertile, which will ultimately end up causing the imminent extinction of mankind. A woman who falls miraculously pregnant (Clare-Hope Ashitey) is the last remaining hope for the future generation, and former activist Theo Faron (Clive Owen) must guarantee her safety by transporting her to a sanctuary at sea.

When a Redditor asked other platform users what are their favorite examples of the famous "show, don't tell" approach to storytelling, u/Athragio explained what makes the 2006 film a good fit: "Tells you the world is violent, how our protagonist acts with apathy, why the world is like this, when and where this takes place, all in a couple of minutes of the intro with very little dialogue."

'Blue Ruin' (2013)

An estranged brother who has no contact with his sister returns to his childhood home to avenge the painful death of his two parents who were murdered ten years prior. Set on making things right by his family, Dwight Evans sets out on a quest to kill Wade Cleland. While everything is seemingly going according to plan, complications emerge when the Cleland family pledges revenge.

When it comes to films, dialogue doesn't always equal entertainment, and u/cerebrotard's comment on the same previously mentioned post, which earned 99 upvotes, proves just that: "For me, it's the entirety of Blue Ruin. There are huge blocks of the movie where no one says a single word, but it's still really entertaining." The screenplay was written by Jeremy Saulnier.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

The first installment of the beloved LotR premiered in 2001, and it introduces viewers to Tolkien's spellbinding, magical human-inhabited world of Middle-earth. Centering around a Hobbit from the Shire and eight fellow companions' quest to destroy the powerful One Ring and save the world from the claws of the Dark Lord Sauron, The Fellowship of the Ring is quite possibly one of the most iconic fantasy epic films to date.

As it turns out, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson did a wonderful screenwriting job. "There's the scene on Caradhras where Boromir holds the ring briefly before giving it back to Frodo. After Boromir says 'I care not' we get a quick shot to Aragorn, whose hands had been clutching his sword. Perfectly adds to the tension while foreshadowing Boromir's fate, without being heavy-handed," a now-deleted account highlights on the website.

'Up' (2009)

This beloved Pixar hit is undoubtedly one of the most treasured animated motion pictures ever, and for good reason. Up is a touching 2009 movie written by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, which depicts 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen's (voiced by Edward Asner) moving life-long marriage. It also follows the grumpy (but good-natured) character as he embarks on a trip in his balloon-packed house, accidentally bringing a young stowaway named Russell (Jordan Nagai) along with him.

The introduction montage of Up, which showcases the usage of "show, don't tell" perfectly, is assuredly one of the film's biggest assets: "The first part of the movie 'Up'. No words said, but perfectly lays out a story and makes you connect emotionally," u/Im2inchesofhard says. "If by connect emotional you mean cry uncontrollably for five minutes, then yes," another user remarks. Audiences could not agree more.

'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

The praise for this high-regarded Hong Kong movie by Kar-Wai Wong is endless, and its perfect screenplay plays a huge part in it. For those unfamiliar with the precious gem that is In the Mood for Love, it follows two neighbors' growing, intimate and subtle bond as they start suspecting their spouses are cheating. Although the two characters grow fonder of each other, they keep their relationship platonic to avoid committing the same wrongs.

On Reddit, u/bhooot says, "In The Mood For Love (2000) defines "show, don't tell," and about 55 people agree. Although the film was directed from an inexistent script and often relied on the improvisatory working method, it turned out so genuine and authentic that it ended up being one of the greatest examples of a very popular screenwriting approach.

'Prisoners' (2013)

A deeply intriguing and critically-acclaimed crime drama written by Aaron Guzikowski, Prisoners follows Hugh Jackman's Kellen Dover who, post the disappearance of his daughter and her group of friends, takes the investigation led by Detective Loki (superbly played by Jake Gyllenhaal) into his own hands.

According to u/SuperBearJew, Denis Villeneuve's films are "deliberate with their visual storytelling." Still, this was the film that stood out to the user most: "The discovery of the connection with the labyrinth pendant is played out smoothly without any dialogue. The last shot of the movie is my favorite example though. The film could've played out for a few more minutes with Loki finding the pit, but the little whistle, and Loki's glance up sell it perfectly."

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this enthralling action flick directed and written by George Miller (along with talented writers Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris) centers around a fierce and fearless woman's —Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) — quest for redemption in search of her homeland. She defies a tyrannical ruler (Hugh Keays-Byrne) along with a group of female prisoners and allies with Tom Hardy's Max Rockatansky, a former captive lone wolf.

Mad Max: Fury Road is likely the most mentioned movie when it comes to stellar examples of the writing technique. "Not sure if it's my favorite but definitely one I think fits the bill," u/Foetelaer explains. In a different comment that earned an impressive amount of 144 votes, another user gushes enthusiastically over the film's small details: "I get there are more story-dense movies out there, but I appreciate the movie for what it is. There's just so many little details you can pick up on that help build a couple different cultures, religions, etc."

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by the incredible Christopher Nolan (who has equally partaken in the writing alongside Jonathan Nolan), The Dark Knight is one of the most popular and beloved superhero movies out there, and perhaps also the highest-rated. The second installment to the superb Nolanverse The Dark Knight Trilogy follows Christian Bale's Batman as he faces the late Heath Ledger's chilling Joker and fights injustice in the crime scene of Gotham.

A Redditor could not help showing their enthusiasm when talking about a particular scene in the film where Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Dent (Aaron Eckhart) meet and talk in the latter's office: "This scene almost immediately shows the difference between the two men, the flashy Dent who is really a d*ck and Gordon who is basically on his own and has to fend for himself, as he has to deal with all his corrupt cops." The comment earned over 130 votes.

'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

Sergio Leone's Western A Fistful of Dollars stars Clint Eastwood in one of his most memorable movie roles — a drifter gunman named Joe who cleverly plays two rival families against each other after he arrives in the Mexican village of San Miguel at the border of the United States of America.

"In any Sergi Leone cowboy film whenever a character is introduced. It's in the way the characters are revealed with various shots until you finally get the full body reveal. It's how the characters are dressed and what they are doing when you first see them. Clint Eastwood only has a little dialogue in the First Full of Dollars series, but the character is so full of character," remarks u/mologos.

'Drive' (2011)

Ryan Gosling brings a nameless driver to life in this visually alluring Nicolas Winding Refn-directed film with a screenplay written by Hossein Amini, based on the 2005 novel by James Sallis. The movie centers around a reserved and mysterious Hollywood stuntman, garage mechanic and getaway driver who tries to help his neighbor's husband rob a pawn shop and finds himself in deep trouble.

Drive is also a popular pick on the platform when it comes to the "show, don't tell" technique. "Baby Goose has basically no expository lines in the movie, instead he's this deliberate man who has a twinkle in his eye. You can feel his danger, but the first half of the movie sets up his relationship with the neighbor girl and her kid," explains u/el_pinata. "The truly dangerous people in that film are shown to be dangerous - we're never told they are."

NEXT: No Plot? No Problem: Great Films Where "Not Much Happens"