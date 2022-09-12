These are fierce battles that cannot come to the big screen soon enough!

The buzzing excitement of a new Marvel movie is always off the charts. Based on the super successful Marvel Comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is revered for its engaging storylines, powerful characters, and electrifying battle scenes that see an ensemble of superheroes come together to defeat a common foe.

While the MCU has introduced a lot of plot lines and characters, there are innumerable fights in the comic books. Extensive fights, vicious revenge plots, and subtle mind games get two or more superheroes pitted against each other. We can absolutely not keep calm for some of the most memorable fight scenes that took the comic book world by storm to enter the cinematic universe soon!

Deadpool vs. Wolverine

Though fans got to see a glimpse of the fight between Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) under the control of Stryker against Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, nobody can imagine the destructive fight between the actual Deadpool with his healing abilities against Wolverine and his ferocious claws on the big screen.

The Merc with a Mouth has often been brutally defeated by the adamantium-infused mutant, but giving up is not something he is good at. In the comic books, Wolverine and Deadpool engaged in several battles, with Wolverine typically emerging victorious. On one occasion, he even decapitates him, but Deadpool keeps on ticking.

X-Men vs. Avengers

The debate of whether the X-Men plot is canon within the MCU is a complex one. Both movie franchises have been shattering box office records, and the fans always want more.

In the Avengers vs. X-Mencrossover event, the comics present a situation where the Phoenix Force is imminent on Earth, and the two greatest superhero teams have different takes on handling the threat, which ultimately leads to an all-out battle. Mutants and superheroes face each other’s wrath and emerge divided in the face of an unassailable enemy.

Hulk vs. Wolverine

In this ultimate battle between two of the toughest heroes in Marvel comics, the fight was neck and neck. As Hulk wreaks havoc across Paris after a heartbreaking split with his girlfriend, Nick Fury sends Wolverine to quell the violence in Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk.

The Hulk miscalculated Wolverine's capabilities and believed he could demolish him completely. But even if Wolverine is literally torn in half, killing him is almost impossible. In this match, Wolverine gets his torso torn apart from his legs by the mighty Hulk. The duo goes toe to toe a couple of times again after this encounter, making their fight always neck to neck.

Thor vs. Moon Knight

In Avengers (2018) #33, Thor and Moon Knight square off against one another, making Thor one of the toughest opponents Moon Knight has ever faced. The latter shocks Thor by revealing that Mjolnir is basically made of moon rock, then relentlessly smashes the God of Thunder with his own hammer before unleashing moons to crush him.

Fans were surprised enough that Moon Knight would even take on Thor, but watching Khonshu's avatar wield Mjolnir demonstrated that Moon Knight was on a completely different level. This battle demonstrated how formidable of a foe Moon Knight may be by completely humiliating Thor with his own hammer. Oscar Isaac is the perfect casting choice for Moon Knight, and fans anticipate a live-action movie with the terrific star very soon!

Dr. Strange vs. Loki

Loki Laufeyson, Thor's half-brother, is one of the comics' most persistent antagonists. While his thirst for power puts him at odds with almost everyone in the Marvel Universe, his godlike powers can overwhelm his foes. It pitted him against Doctor Strange at the pinnacle of the Silver Age.

Doctor Strange engaged Loki in combat after the villain fooled him into stopping Thor from grabbing his hammer by making Mjolnir fly toward Loki. Loki eventually withdrew after a long-fought battle that took place in Strange Tales #123 (written by Stan Lee and illustrated by Steve Ditko).

Wanda vs. Jean ‘Phoenix’ Grey

In X-Men: Dark Phoenix, fans realized the true power of the Phoenix Force and saw what Jean was capable of while under its influence. She could single-handedly defeat any superhero or mutant in her way. But is she strong enough to take Wanda as the Scarlet Witch all by herself?

Wanda proved her mettle in Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness with her reality-altering abilities and the fortitude to fight an army of wizards by herself. Fans speculate that Wanda will be able to effortlessly erase Jean’s existence in the blink of an eye, provided Jean is not controlled by the Phoenix Force. If Jean has the power of Phoenix by her side, then it could be a very even match.

Kang vs. Avengers

Earth's Mightiest Heroes (in the films, at least) have been on a winning streak against their foes. From Loki to Ultron, to Thanos and his massive army, the Avengers have been hard at work in the past four phases of the MCU to protect the planet.

Kang, however briefly, becomes the first Marvel Comics villain to conquer and govern the Earth in the contemporary period in the comic book Avengers: Kang Dynasty. It is the all-time greatest Kang story, with him destroying the Marvel Universe, teaming up with a number of villains, and eliminating the whole Avengers. After being introduced to Kang in the Marvel Series Loki, fans couldn’t contain their excitement after the movie Avengers: Kang Dynasty was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Hulk vs. Juggernaut

Everyone knows how the fight between Deadpool and Juggernaut turned out. The giant brute tore the talkative mercenary in half in Deadpool 2 like he was wet cardboard. It was gory as it was hilarious.

Both the Hulk and Juggernaut have triumphed over one another in their long history of conflict. The Hulk vanquished a power-weakened Juggernaut with a glancing punch as part of the World War Hulk plot. The Hulk had the Juggernaut, but during their encounters, he has also come dangerously close to being killed, almost having his neck snapped in one brawl. Die-hard Marvel fans are waiting to see the big screen come alive with this epic battle between the ruggedest strongmen of the Marvel Universe.

