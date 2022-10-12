From woodland creatures to flying carpets, the heroes and heroines in some of our favorite fairytales always seem to get the help they need. One of the strongest forces working for them? Fairy godmothers and fairy godparents. They come in all shapes, sizes, genders, and have all sorts of different moral codes, but one thing remains true, some iconic fairy godparents grace our screens.

Whether they’re a strong force for good or have a personal vendetta against ogres, there’s nothing like a bit of magic here and there to spruce things up. Here’s the big question, who’s the greatest of them all? Well, it’s totally up for debate, but here are some of the most magical fairy godparents around, ranked by awesomeness, skill, and sheer likability.

14. Lucinda in Ella Enchanted (2004)

Fairy godmothers are meant to give great gifts, right? Well not Lucinda (Vivica A. Fox), she’s all about giving out awful gifts and leaving her “victims” to deal with the aftermath. So, when Ella (Anne Hathaway) is born and Lucinda turns up, it’s no surprise that Ella’s mother and house fairy, Mandy (Minnie Driver) try their possible best to hide her.

Unfortunately for them, it’s too late and Ella is given the horrible gift of obedience… unconditional obedience. We don’t know what’s worse, that Lucinda is oblivious to the effects of her gifts or that she never considers what her fairy godchild truly wants. Needless to say, she's no one's favorite fairy godmother, and for good reason.

13. Wanda and Cosmo in The Fairly OddParents (2001-2017)

Image via Nickelodeon

Which ten-year-old wouldn’t want, not one, but two fairy godparents at their beck and call? Well, that’s Timmy Turner’s life in a nutshell. Though his life is considerably better with them in it, boy do they get him into trouble.

So, here’s the breakdown of the dynamics; Wanda (voiced by Susanne Blakeslee) is your typical mother figure. She’s the responsible party who often tries to stop Timmy from wishing for things that implode on him, but does he listen? You bet not. Cosmo (Daran Norris), let’s just say he needs a fairy godmother just as much as the next guy.

Thanks to him, most of Timmy’s wishes end up putting them in mortal danger. While everything ends up fine and dandy in the end, they deserve this spot.

12. Murray in A Simple Wish (1997)

Joining the league of clumsy, yet well-meaning fairy godparents is Martin Short who plays Murray in this 1997 film. What should have ended as one single wish turns into a whirlwind adventure for Annabel (Mara Wilson), her brother Charlie (Francis Capra)... and Murray.

Sure, he means well, but it’s safe to say that turning people into giant rabbis instead of rabbits and practically petrifying Annabel’s dad is not what you want your fairy godmother to do. But all’s well that ends well as Murray does eventually fix all the messes he has made. Isn’t that ultimately what happily ever after is all about?

11. Eleanor in Godmothered (2020)

Ever wonder where the fairy godmothers are when they aren’t fairy godmothering? Well, Godmothered gives us some insight into that with Jillian Bell playing the central character, Eleanor. This fairy godmother in training lives in a magical world called the Motherland hence her blind belief that there’s only one route to "happily ever after".

Boy is she in for a rude awakening when she lands in the real world. Though she’s nowhere near competent when it comes to magic, Eleanor truly wishes for the betterment of just about anyone. In a world where happy endings seem to be going out of fashion, Eleanor ends up proving that a bit of magic and goodwill goes a long way.

10. Mandy in Ella Enchanted (2004)

Image via Miramax

Admittedly, Minnie Driver’s Mandy will go down as one of the clumsiest fairies of all time. But what she lacked in sheer skill she made up for with fierce loyalty — and some stellar skills in the kitchen. If you aren’t already familiar with the story of Ella Enchanted, here’s the gist of it all.

Upon her birth, the eponymous character, (Anne Hathaway) is visited by her fairy godmother, Lucinda (Vivica A. Fox), and bestowed a gift that just keeps taking. She has to obey virtually every request. Once her mother dies her father takes a new wife who stays true to the wicked stepmother narrative, it’s evident she needs to get Lucinda to take the “gift” back.

Beside her, all the way is Mandy, who despite her deficiency in the spell-casting department, is more of a fairy godmother to her than Lucinda ever was. One of her best qualities? She’s definitely a guiding hand, but she also allows Ella to make her own mistakes and learn in the process.

9. Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (1957)

Besides the delight of seeing Dame Julie Andrews play Cinderella, this version of the classic tale is delightful. With Edie Adams playing the fairy godmother here, this oldie-but-goodie has a modern kick to it. She’s no sweet, matronly figure, rather there’s a certain dry sense of humor she brings to the role that we never knew we needed in a fairy godmother.

Top that off with glorious lyrics written by Oscar Hammerstein II, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for one helluva fairy godmother.

8. Leonardo da Vinci in Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Over the years, we’ve seen many onscreen depictions of polymath, Leonardo da Vinci, but dare we say this is one of the more unorthodox ones. In the 1998 movie, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, da Vinci (played by Patrick Godfrey) is not just an inventor, artist, engineer, theorist — you get the drill — he’s also a parent figure, savior-type AKA a fairy godparent.

He’s an eccentric, kind, and open-minded character who steps up for Drew Barrymore’s depiction of Cinderella (Danielle), in this tale as old as… well, time. When she needs him most, da Vinci frees Danielle from the prison crafted by her evil stepmother and also gifts her a fabulous pair of wings to wear to the ball.

He does this all even when he noticed that she was a lowly peasant. Now, da Vinci may not have waved a wand or muttered some spells, but kindness was all the magic Danielle needed.

7. The Blue Fairy in Pinocchio (1940)

Image via Disney

Not many fairytale characters have needed as much guidance as marionette turned real boy, Pinocchio (Dickie Jones). Not only does he have Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edward), loyal conscience, by his side, but he’s got a fairy godmother too, in form of the Blue Fairy (voiced by Evelyn Venable). She first fulfills Gepetto’s (Christian Rub) wish which turns Pinocchio into a sentient being.

From there onwards, she keeps an eye on the boy as he navigates the beautiful and harsh realities of living in the real world. Needless to say, Pinocchio may have never fulfilled his dream of becoming a real boy without her guidance.

6. Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (1965)

Image via CBS

Back in the day, most fairy godmothers were matronly, modest, and not as “cool” as they could be. But, we’d like to think that Celeste Holm’s portrayal of this character is pivotal to the evolution of this narrative.

Sure, she’s still wise, weathered and everything in between, but this fairy godmother is as cool as she is dramatic. She knows how powerful she is, but she’s not afraid to show off a bit while bringing some showmanship to the table. However, she doesn’t forget to be a fairy godmother, and she even gives Cinderella specific instructions on how to pull the whole thing off. But, we all know how the story goes.

5. Fairy Godmother a.k.a. Dama Fortuna in Shrek 2

You’d expect that she’d be a little further up since she’s probably the most villainous fairy godmother of all time. But, you have to admit that Dama Fortuna, voiced by Jennifer Saunders, is just as memorable as she's awesome.

Behind her motherly facade, Dama Fortuna is a master manipulator cum ruthless businesswoman. Here’s a twist, she’s not just a fairy godmother, she’s an actual mother — to none other than Prince Charming. He’s probably the only other being she cares about besides herself, which is very uncharacteristic of fairy godmothers.

Hence, all the best-laid plans to make Fiona leave Shrek for her “not so charming” son. But here’s the thing, what she lacks in selflessness, empathy, and a sheer moral compass, she makes up by being driven, incredibly entertaining, and a certified badass.

4. Rhonda in A Cinderella Story (2004)

Image via Warner Bros.

If there’s one thing Rhonda (Regina King) proved to us in A Cinderella Story, it’s that you don’t always need magic to be a great fairy godmother. A kind heart and some great wardrobe choices will suffice. In this modern-day remake of Cinderella, there are no friendly neighborhood critters or wand waving, but there is a strong, guardian-type character in the form of Rhonda. She watches over Sam (Hilary Duff), this story’s version of Cinderella since no one else seems to care about her.

The pair work at the Diner owned by Sam’s evil stepmother, Fiona, (Jennifer Coolidge), and though she’s just another employee she doesn’t hesitate to be the cheerleader Sam needs to pursue her dreams. In the end, it’s Rhonda’s strong will, unapologetic independence, and kind heart that make her the fairy godmother every modern-day gal would love to have.

3. Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (2015)

Image via Disney

Though Helena Bonham Carter can play a mean villain (case point, Bellatrix Lestrange) she reinforced her versatility in playing this role. You probably thought she’d bring a lot more to the evil stepmother role, but guess what? As implied before, you can’t necessarily put her in a box.

Of course, she still brings her trademark quirkiness to the role, and perhaps that’s why her rendition stands out. From almost smooshing Ella with her pumpkin carriage to transforming a goose into a footman in midair, you have to admit, that’s as zany as fairy godmothers can get. But, you have to realize, this version of Cinderella’s fairy godmother is nothing if not well-thought-out.

There’s something refreshingly real about her quirkiness and the way she’s clearly oblivious to her own abilities. When all else fails, you’ve got to love the way she owned the phrase “bibbidi-bobbidi-boo”.

2. Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (1997)

Image via Disney

We’ve seen many versions of Cinderella’s fairy godmother grace our screens over the years, but if we’re being honest, Whitney Houston hit the ball out of the park on this one. Using her honey-coated vocal cords, and genuine motherly vibes, she showed us a whole new side of Cinderella’s fairy godmother.

This version of this iconic character doesn’t just provide all she needs to attend the ball, she also encourages her to pursue her dreams. Translation, it’s not just about one night of dancing, pushing further, and making all your dreams come true. Now, who wouldn’t love a fairy godmother with an inspirational message like that?

1. Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (1950)

Etched in the minds of Cinderella fans everywhere are the words “bibbidi-bobbidi-boo” and we all have Verna Felton’s version of “Cinderelli’s” fairy godmother to thank for that. In some ways, she’s considered the blueprint for fairy godmothers everywhere, with her lovable disposition and catchy phrases.

Sure, she wasn’t written with all the “doodads” and “power-ups” of modern-day fairy godmothers, but you have to admit, she’s quite the magical badass. In a nutshell, Felton’s depiction of Cinderella’s fairy godmother came with all the power needed. She turned a horse into a coachman, mice into dashing stallions, and gave Cinderella a makeover that’d be worth a pretty penny in the present day.

Why she made the top of this list? What can we say, sometimes the classic option takes the crown… and Felton’s fairy godmother is as classic as they get.