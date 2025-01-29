Fairy tales are among the first stories children are introduced to. The definition of fairy tales is broad, but the basic idea is that they are set in fantastical lands and usually have simple character archetypes, such as the evil witch, the helpful beggar, or the hero. An emphasis on morals and life lessons is also present, as well as some form of transformation in a physical or thematic sense.

Fairy tales have been well-represented in film, both in live-action and animation. They may change form over the years, sometimes taking on darker aspects closer to the original versions found in the collections of The Brothers Grimm or poking fun and their clichés through satire, but they never lose that sense of magic and the important life lessons that compel humans to re-tell and create more of them.

11 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Frustrated that she has to babysit her infant half-brother, Toby, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) wishes that the goblins from a book she is reading would take him away. Unfortunately, her words summon the Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie), who complies and says that unless Sara can find Toby in the middle of his labyrinth within thirteen hours, he will be transformed into a goblin. The labyrinth is full of traps, riddles, and confusing creatures, but Sarah finds allies in the form of a grumpy dwarf, a friendly monster, and a chivalrous dog knight.

Labyrinth might not be as innovative as Jim Henson's dark fantasy masterpiece, The Dark Crystal, but as a fairy tale film, it's spectacular thanks to its imagery, themes, and characters. Sarah's journey is a strong coming-of-age tale about accepting responsibility and becoming less self-centered, while the puppetry brings to life a magical world of helping hands, knights and knaves, and mischievous goblins. Then there's Bowie's performance as Jareth, which captures the mystical nature of fairies and how easily they can change demeanor from helpful to harmful.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Labyrinth Release Date June 27, 1986 Runtime 101 minutes Director Jim Henson

10 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Image via Warner Bros.

Bastian Balthazar Bux (Barret Oliver) steals a book called The NeverEnding Story and sneaks into his school's attic to read. It details a fantasy world called Fantasia, which is being threatened by an abstract foe called The Nothing. A warrior named Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) is chosen to go on a quest to save Fantasia, but the more Bastian reads, the more he finds himself inserted into the story.

The NeverEnding Story is one of those fairy tales that introduces children to dark themes, sometimes too effectively. At its core, it's a movie about overcoming despair and depression, with the Nothing representing how these negative emotions eat away at all the light in our lives until we're left empty. Yet the film also shows that it's possible to overcome despair through hope and by surrounding yourself with the right company.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Neverending Story Release Date July 20, 1984 Runtime 94 minutes Director Wolfgang Petersen

9 'Shrek 2' (2004)

Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon

Image via DreamWorks

After returning from their honeymoon, Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) are invited to the kingdom of Far Far Away by her parents, King Harold (John Clees) and Queen Lillian (Julie Andrews). Shrek and Harold immediately get on one another's nerves, and when they ruin a family dinner, Fiona asks if Shrek is willing to make changes for her like she did for him. Meanwhile, Fiona's Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) forces Harold to aid her in getting rid of Shrek so that Fiona can marry her son, Prince Charming (Rupert Everett), because ogres don't get happily ever afters.

Shrek 2 is one of those rare sequels that manages to equal, and in some ways surpass, the original. It goes all in on the satire of fairy tales, from the Fairy Godmother running a factory that sells magic used to achieve happily ever afters to all the fairy tale villains going to a tavern called The Poisoned Apple. The film also introduced a slew of new characters, such as the fencing feline Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas). Yet the story never loses focus of its emotional core: Shrek and Harold's mutual struggles to change for the sake of Fiona's happiness.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Shrek 2 Release Date May 19, 2004 Runtime 93 minutes Director Kelly Asbury, Andrew Adamson, Conrad Vernon

8 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado

Image via DreamWorks Animation

After leaving Shrek, Puss in Boots has many grand adventures that whittle down eight of his nine lives. When a mysterious wolf (Wagner Moura) nearly kills him, Puss decides to retire in shame and live as a housecat. He gets back into the game when he learns that Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney) has found a map that leads to a wishing star that Puss could use to get back his missing lives.

While the Shrek franchise is meant to parody fairy tales, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish embraces its tropes and begins with a title card that reads, "This is a fairy tale." This allows for some creative character deconstruction as Puss grapples with his mortality and re-evaluates what matters most in life. It's also very funny, particularly with scenes involving Jack Horner and his magic bag of hoarded fairy tale items.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Release Date December 21, 2022 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



7 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a young girl living in Francoist Spain, follows a fairy deep into an underground labyrinth. There, she meets a faun (Doug Jones), who explains that she is the reincarnation of Princess Moanna of the underworld, who lost her memory when she first saw the sun. To return to her kingdom, she must pass three trials, while also tending to her pregnant mother and stepfather, the regime supporting Captain Vidal (Sergi López).

Pan's Labyrinth is the crown jewel of the creepy and illustrious career of Guillermo del Toro. It uses its fairy tale aesthetic to contrast the horrors Ofelia experiences in her life, which also shows how humanity creates monsters to rationalize real world evils. Yet the film also doesn't fully embrace this nihilism by reminding the audience that hope can survive even in the darkes of realities, though sometimes that hope requires sacrifice to achieve.