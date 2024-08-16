Whether it’s expressed through organized religious practice or personal spiritual experiences, faith is an emotion that has shaped humanity since the very beginnings of our existence. Considering how important this emotion is to our lives, it’s no surprise that faith and spirituality have been major themes in cinema for a very long time. These movies range from religious epics and uplifting true stories to poignant independent dramas that examine the very nature of faith, community, and religious identity. Of course, some faith-based movies are better than others, and there are plenty out there that don’t quite reach the mark. Read on for our selection of faith-based films that are actually worth your time and how you can stream them.

For more recommendations, check out our lists of the best Christian movies on Netflix, the best faith-based Christmas movies, and the best movies about religion that anyone can appreciate.

‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Written and directed by BAFTA-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor in his directorial debut, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is an uplifting and inspiring drama film based on the eponymous memoir by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer. The movie follows the story of a 13-year-old William Kamkwamba, whose family of farmers suffer losses from famine and cannot afford his school fees. When William is thrown out of the school he loves, he sneaks into the library to teach himself how to build a windmill and save his family and the village from famine. The film stars Maxwell Simba as the fictional version of the teenage William Kamkwamba, with Lily Banda, Robert Agengo, and Noma Dumezweni in supporting roles. Ejiofor also stars in the film as William’s father, Trywell. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where it was widely praised for Ejiofor’s impressive direction and the strong performances by its talented cast. The film went on to be chosen as the British entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Watch on Netflix

‘Mass’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Mass Release Date October 8, 2021 Director Fran Kranz Cast Breeda Wool , Kagen Albright , Michelle N. Carter , Martha Plimpton Jason Isaacs , Reed Birney Runtime 111 Minutes

Written and directed by actor-filmmaker Fran Kranz in his directorial debut, Mass tells the story of parents Gail and Jay Perry, who lose their son Evan in a school shooting perpetrated by a teenage student, Hayden, who kills himself after the incident. Six years after the tragedy, Gail and Jay meet up with Hayden’s parents, Richard and Linda, to talk privately about the loss of their children. Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton star as the four parents, with Breeda Wool and Kagen Albright in supporting roles. A heartbreaking story about the aftermath of a school shooting, Mass addresses gun violence and its impact on children and their parents through a journey of grief, pain, anger, and loss. Dowd earned several nominations for her portrayal of Linda, including a BAFTA for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, with the entire cast and Kranz receiving an Independent Spirit Robert Altman Award for their brilliant examination of a heartbreaking tragedy.

Watch on Hulu

‘Hala’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Hala Release Date November 22, 2019 Director Minhal Baig Cast Geraldine Viswanathan , Jack Kilmer , Gabriel Luna , Anna Chlumsky Runtime 1 hr 33 min

Hala is a 2019 drama film written and directed by Minhal Baig and is based on Baig’s 2016 short film of the same name. The movie tells the story of the titular 17-year-old Pakistani-American teenager who struggles to balance her personal desires and ambitions against her family’s cultural values and religious beliefs. Things get more complicated for Hala when she gets attracted to Jesse while also dealing with a secret about her family that could unravel everything. Drive-Away Dolls star Geraldine Viswanathan plays the role of Hala, with Jack Kilmer as Jesse and Gabriel Luna, Purbi Joshi, Azad Khan, and Anna Chlumsky appearing in supporting roles. Hala premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where it received a positive reception from critics, who praised Viswanathan’s powerful performance. The film is an insightful look into a young woman’s journey as she comes into her own through clashes of beliefs, obligations, and desires, serving up a refreshing take on teenage self-discovery.

Watch on Apple TV+

‘Signs’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Signs is a sci-fi horror film written, directed, and produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, starring Mel Gibson. Signs follows Father Graham Hess (Gibson), a former Episcopal priest who moves to a farmhouse with his family, where he discovers a series of crop circles suddenly appearing in his cornfields and learns that the phenomenon is a result of extraterrestrial activities. Besides Gibson, the movie also stars Joaquin Phoenix as his younger brother, Merrill, with Patricia Kalember, Rory Culkin, and Abigail Breslin in supporting roles. Shyamalan also plays a small role in the film. Using horror as a narrative, Signs explores themes of faith, kinship, and the possibilities of alien life in a thrilling encounter with the supernatural. Released in 2002, Signs was a huge box office success and became the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. It was also praised by critics for its tense atmosphere, engaging cinematography, and background score.

Watch on Max

‘The Passion of Joan of Arc’ (1928)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.1/10

The Passion of Joan of Arc Release Date April 21, 1928 Runtime 110 minutes

Titled La Passion de Jeanne d'Arc in French, The Passion of Joan of Arc is a 1928 silent French historical film directed by Danish filmmaker Carl Theodor Dreyer. Based on the real records of the trial of Joan of Arc, the film follows the 15th-century legal proceedings against the French military leader and religious icon in the aftermath of the siege of Compiegne in 1430 and her subsequent arrest. The Passion of Joan of Arc focuses on Joan’s time as a captive of England, her trial, and her eventual execution, retelling the young woman’s courageous battle to hold onto her faith. Legendary French actress Renée Jeanne Falconetti portrays Joan of Arc in her only major film role, which also became her most acclaimed work. The cast also includes Eugène Silvain, André Berley, Maurice Schutz, and Antonin Artaud. The Passion of Joan of Arc is regarded as a landmark film, with Dreyer’s direction and Falconetti’s performance ranked among the finest in the history of cinema.

Watch on Max

‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is a comedy-drama film based on the 1970 novel by Judy Blume. The film follows 11-year-old Margaret, who is about to move to the suburbs and begins to contemplate life, adolescence, and friendship with the help of her mother and grandmother. Abby Ryder Fortson stars as the titular protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes Rachel McAdams, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates. Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret premiered at the 2023 San Francisco International Film Festival, where the movie earned widespread critical acclaim for Craig’s direction and depicting earnest characters in an honest and realistic portrayal of the challenges of puberty. A coming-of-age story at heart, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret deals with the struggles of puberty and coming to terms with identity, one’s place in the world, and finding meaning in life through a refreshing and high-spirited narrative.

Watch on Starz

‘Disobedience’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Disobedience Release Date November 30, 2018 Director Sebastián Lelio Cast Rachel Weisz , Rachel McAdams Runtime 1 hr 54 min

Based on Naomi Alderman’s 2006 novel of the same name, Disobedience is a romantic drama film directed by Sebastián Lelio, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Rebecca Lenkiewicz. The film follows a woman who returns to her strict Orthodox Jewish Community in North London after years of living in New York to attend her estranged father’s funeral. The movie stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola. Disobedience had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received largely favorable reviews from critics. The movie earned praise for its direction, writing, and especially the performances by its lead trio. The film went on to receive several accolades, including nominations for British Independent Film Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and Dorian Awards. A thought-provoking examination of community, tradition, faith, and sexuality in a highly conservative background, Disobedience is an arresting character study brought to life through its gripping performances.

Watch on Starz

‘Silence’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1966 novel of the same name, Silence is an epic historical drama film directed by Martin Scorsese, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Cocks. The film follows two 17th-century Jesuit priests who travel from Portugal to Edo period Japan, where Christians face persecution and suppression, in order to locate their missing mentor and spread Catholic Christianity. The movie stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds, and Liam Neeson. Silence was a passion project for Scorses that took over two decades to reach completion. Upon its release in 2016, the film received critical acclaim but was a box office bomb. Despite its commercial failure, the movie earned numerous accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography. It was also named one of the top ten films of the year by both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. A thoughtful examination of spirituality with a strong emotional core, Silence is an underappreciated gem in Scorsese’s long filmography of great works.

Watch on Pluto TV

‘Higher Ground’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Higher Ground Director Vera Farmiga Release Date August 26, 2011 Actors Vera Farmiga, Joshua Leonard, Norbert Leo Butz, Dagmara Domińczyk, John Hawkes, Bill Irwin, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Donna Murphy

Helmed by Vera Farmiga in her directorial debut, Higher Ground is a 2011 drama film adapted from the 2002 memoir This Dark World: A Memoir of Salvation Found and Lost by Carolyn S. Briggs, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Metcalfe. The film stars Farmiga as Corinne Walker and follows her complicated relationship with Christianity over the course of her life. Besides Farmiga, the movie also stars Joshua Leonard, John Hawkes, Donna Murphy, Norbert Leo Butz, and Bill Irwin. Higher Ground had its world premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, where it received favorable reviews and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. The movie also earned a number of other nominations, though it was largely overlooked at the box office. A moving and inspirational examination of faith and dogma, Higher Ground is easily one of Farmiga’s most underrated films, featuring the actor/director in a heartfelt and heartbreakingly relatable performance. Though not without flaws, it’s a realistic and honest film that deserves more credit than it gets.

Watch on Tubi

‘The Chosen’ (1981)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Chosen Run Time 1 hr 44 min Director Jeremy Kagan Release Date June 4, 1982 Actors Maximilian Schell, Rod Steiger, Robby Benson

Based on Chaim Potok’s 1967 book of the same name, The Chosen is a 1981 drama film directed by Jeremy Kagan and written by Edwin Gordon. Set primarily in the aftermath of the Second World War, the movie follows two Jewish teenagers who strike up a friendship despite being raised in different ideological factions. The film stars Robby Benson, Barry Miller, Maximilian Schell, and Rod Steiger. The Chosen screened at the 1981 Montréal World Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix of the Americas, with Steiger also earning a Best Actor award. Though the film barely broke even at the box office, it received largely favorable reviews from critics. The Chosen is a fascinating examination of Jewish identity and faith in the years leading to the creation of the state of Israel, one that feels as relevant today as it did when it first premiered.

Watch on Tubi

‘Yentl’ (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Yentl (1983) Release Date November 18, 1983 Director Barbra Streisand Cast Barbra Streisand , Mandy Patinkin , Amy Irving , Nehemiah Persoff , Steven Hill , Allan Corduner , David de Keyser , Miriam Margolyes , Doreen Mantle , Lynda Baron , Kerry Shale Runtime 132 Minutes

Directed, co-written, co-produced by, and starring Barbra Streisand, Yentl is a 1983 romantic musical drama film based on Isaac Bashevis Singer's short story "Yentl the Yeshiva Boy." The film follows the musical journey of an Ashkenazi Jewish woman in 20th-century Poland who disguises herself as a man so she can receive an education in Talmudic law. Besides Streisand in the lead role, the movie also stars Mandy Patinkin, Amy Irving, Nehemiah Persoff, and more. Yentl received largely favorable reviews from critics at the time of its release and was quite successful at the box office. The movie also went on to win a number of awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score and the Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy and Best Director for Streisand, who was the first woman to win the coveted prize. Anchored by its music and performances, Yentl is a great showcase of Barbra Streisand’s abilities as an actor, singer, and director.

Watch on Tubi

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (1971)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Fiddler on the Roof Release Date November 3, 1971 Director Norman Jewison Cast Topol , Norma Crane , Leonard Frey , Molly Picon , Paul Mann Runtime 181m Main Genre Musical

Based on the stage musical of the same name, Fiddler on the Roof is a 1971 period musical film produced and directed by Norman Jewison and written by Joseph Stein, who also co-wrote the original play. Set in 20th-century Imperial Russia, the movie follows a poor Jewish milkman who must find a way to marry off his five daughters while struggling with the tensions and harassment that his community faces from their non-Jewish neighbors. The film stars Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon, and more. The musical score, originally composed by Jerry Bock and written by Sheldon Harnick, was adapted and conducted by John Williams. Fiddler on the Roof was a critical and commercial success, with critics praising the direction, screenplay, and performances of the cast. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1971 and won three Academy Awards out of eight nominations. An enduringly popular film, it is now hailed as one of the greatest musicals ever made. Though one could argue that the stage musical is better, the film version of Fiddler on the Roof is a moving, transcendent cinematic adaptation that fully captures the spirit of the original.

Watch on Tubi