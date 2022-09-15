Have you ever been propositioned by anyone to pretend to be in a relationship with them? No? You're not alone; none (or not most) of us have. But if someone were to ask us, we'd say "yes!" on the spot.

RELATED: Best Fake Dating Trope Books To Read Right Now, According To Reddit

With To All The Boys I've Loved Before celebrating its third-anniversary last month, Fake Dating books are becoming the talk of the town again. A crisis, a pretend couple, and a happy ever after waiting to happen. What better does the world have? And if you loved the movies, you might want to check out some fantastic books built around the same premise.

'Dating Dr. Dil' by Nisha Sharma

Kareena Mann wants a love story like her parents. Too bad she'd rather restore her car than swipe right on dating apps. But when her father announces that he's selling her mother's house, Kareena might have to fast forward through the dating process and find a fiance. Her search becomes impossible when her argument with Dr. Prem Verma, host of The Dr. Dil Show, goes viral. There's only one way out of this mess: take the man she doesn't want.

RELATED: Wildly Underrated Romance Books With Less Than 5,000 Reviews on Goodreads

Brimming with Taylor Swift references and the desi dash of romance, Dating Dr. Dil will have you swooning in no time.

'How To Fake It In Hollywood' by Ava Wilder

While their reasons are miles apart, Grey Brooks and Ethan Atkins need each other equally. Struggling in Hollywood is no easy feat, but it's easier with a partner. But they don't need a partner, just a fake love affair to keep them afloat and save their faces. Their public relationship is juicy and creative, but the behind-the-scenes isn't as attractive. But when they finally give in to their chemistry, there's only one question: in the ruthless world of Hollywood, have they built armor strong enough to let go of love when they finally find it?

If you have wondered what goes behind celebrity scandals, How To Fake It In Hollywood gives a detailed summary along with a heartwarming love story.

'The Love Hypothesis' by Ali Hazelwood

Olive Smith doesn't believe in lasting romantic relationships, but she does believe in science. But scientists need proof, and so does her best friend Anh, especially when Olive tells her she's happy and in love. But kissing hot, grumpy, and short-tempered Adam Carlsen was not a part of Olive's plan. But when he agrees to fake-date Olive, she will realize that the only thing more complicated than a hypothesis on love is putting her own heart under the microscope.

An iconic debut by Ali Hazelwood, The Love Hypothesis is the perfect blend of slow-burn romance and academia.

'The Unhoneymooners' by Christina Lauren

In the age of Snapchat streaks, Olive Torres has a streak of bad luck. She's THAT girl. Her sister, on the other hand, seems to be the universe's favorite. And then there's Ethan, the bane of Olive's existence. So when the entire wedding party at Olive's sister's wedding gets sick, and she is offered to explore their honeymoon, there's no way she's passing up the opportunity. The catch: Ethan is coming along. She thinks she'll be okay until her new boss meets them on the honeymoon and Ethan and Olive must pretend to be married. But how long can they keep up this farce before chance becomes fate?

RELATED: Best Enemies To Lovers Books To Read Right Now, According To Reddit

One of Christina Lauren's best, The Unhoneymooners, will have you swooning for the impeccable chemistry between Olive and Ethan and, of course, an all-expenses-paid honeymoon.

'The Wall of Winnipeg and Me' by Mariana Zapata

Vanessa Mazur knows working for Aiden Graves was temporary, so she shouldn't feel bad for quitting. Acting as an assistant/housekeeper/fairy godmother to the top defensive end in the National Football Organization was just a detour before she led herself onto important life plans she'd made. But when Aiden shows up at her place, groveling to her for coming back, how is she supposed to say no to the man who's used to getting everything he wants?

RELATED: Best "Grumpy Sunshine" Trope Books To Read Right Now, According To Reddit

Even if you don't care for slow burns, The Wall of Winnipeg and Me will turn your expectations upside down as you fall in love with Aiden and Vanessa.

'Twisted Lies' by Ana Huang

Monsters like Christian Harper hide in their dens until they find their prey, and this time, it's in the form of the woman living just one floor below him. Naturally, he'll go to any lengths to have her, and when the only opportunity to get closer to her arises, he breaks his own rules to offer a deal with the devil no one can refuse. She's his weakness, obsession, the object of his darkest desires, and his only exception.

RELATED: Which Romance Books Should You Read Based On Your MBTI®

A dark billionaire romance novel about a social media influencer and a morally grey alpha, Twisted Lies is not a book for the weak-hearted.

'To Love Jason Thorn' by Ella Maise

No amount of brother's best friend romance books tells the absolute truth: the boy will crush your heart. And Olive was just another casualty who fell for the trope. She wanted to forget he existed and was almost there, but fate is cruel. Because years later, he's starring in the movie based on the book she wrote, and he's asking her for something she always wanted, except it's all fake. How long can Olive pretend to be in love with Jason when her heart breaks a little more every time it's not real?

With hilarious friendship and an endearing romance, To Love Jason Thorn is much more than just a cute story; it's everything!

'Terms and Conditions' by Lauren Asher

Declan's grandfather left his inheritance to the to-be CEO, but there's a condition. Declan must get married and provide an heir to the family. So when his assistant, Iris, volunteers to help, he jumps at the opportunity. It's supposed to be simple. Move in together. Throw a wedding. Have a baby. But when his feelings grow stronger, he isn't sure if he's ready to eventually leave and break her heart.

RELATED: Which Romance Books Should You Read Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The second book in the Dreamland Billionaires series, Terms and Conditions, is the epitome of perfection.

'Better Than The Movies' by Lynn Painter

Liz Buxbaum gave her heart to Michael a long time ago. Too bad he never noticed her. Now, in her senior year, Michael's back in town. But instead of observing Liz's love, he's making friends with Wes Bennett, her frenemy. There's only one way Liz can make him notice her: befriend Wes. But even as they pretend to tolerate each other, Liz learns she doesn't detest him. In fact, she might even enjoy his company.

One of the cutest teen romances in the history of books, Better Than The Movies, will have you wishing for a Wes Bennett in your life.

'Things We Never Got Over' by Lucy Score

Knox Morgan loves to stay alone. Unless you count his basset hound, Waylon, he doesn't meddle with people and stays out of their problems, and he's been successful so far. But when Naomi Witt's life implodes right in front of him, he feels compelled to help. But even as he tries to help her only till she stops getting into new trouble, they might reach a point of no return when trouble turns into real danger.

Exploring romance, friendships, self-growth, and finding a home in a strange place, Things We Never Got Over is a roller coaster of emotions that will shake every foundation you've built around love.

KEEP READING: Best Books To Read Before Watching Their Adaptations