Romantic comedies are the one genre no one can hate. Yet, despite their repeated use of the same tropes to narrate a slightly different story each time, they seem to be popular among people of all ages. One such trope is the fake relationship trope, which never seems to get old. From the Renaissance era, Bridgerton, to the latest releases of the modern streaming service era, the fake dating trope adds spice to every bland story.

From staging a relationship to fulfill an inheritance clause to pretending to be enchanted for an ex's wedding, fake dating movies are the way to go. While the trope is prone to receive mixed reactions from various people, the sweet promise of happily ever afters seems to win their hearts overall. Especially for a trend that has become a staple for romantic comedies as a whole, the best versions of the fake dating trope are able to reinvent and evolve it in order to add something new to the table.

Directed by Chris Nelson

High school senior Brooks (Noah Centineo) is excited to go to Yale, except he can't afford it. So in a mission to support his dreams, he agrees to pretend to be Celia's (Laura Marano) boyfriend until an idea strikes him. He develops an app and agrees to be a plus one to other girls with a personality of their choosing. A business-minded addition to his CV and quick cash? No way he's saying no to it. But when Celia and Brook decide to go on one last date to make their crushes jealous, they'll realize maybe their affections have found a new focus.

The Perfect Date is a rom-com perfect for date night with cute yet relatable scenes. Noah's appearance as a regular kid with high hopes rather than an arrogant, popular jock is a fresh change that fans can't help but swoon over.

The Perfect Date Release Date April 12, 2019 Director Chris Nelson Cast Camila Mendes , Laura Marano , Noah Centineo Matt Walsh , Joe Chrest , Sue-Lynn Ansari Runtime 93

Watch on Netflix

19 'Dating Amber' (2020)

Directed by David Freyne

Image via Screen Ireland

While many fake romance films are quick to have their lead characters transform from a fake relationship into a real relationship with their falling in love by the end, Dating Amber takes a unique, friendship-oriented approach to the concept. The film follows social outcasts Eddie and Amber, who are sick of being picked on and ridiculed about their sexuality, so they devise a plot to stage a relationship with one another to squash these rumors. However, Amber soon begins to pick up on Eddie's inherent denial of his sexuality, forcing her to do something before he represses himself any further.

What starts as an effective and quirky coming-of-age romance story quickly transforms into one of self-acceptance and vulnerability with being one's authentic self. It features a lot of the classic trends and tropes of fake dating movies, yet its insistence on keeping these characters as friends who are simply helping one another helps make it stand out among the variety of fake dating films that came before it.

Dating Amber Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date June 4, 2020 Director David Freyne Cast Fionn O'Shea , Lola Petticrew , Sharon Horgan , Barry Ward Runtime 92 minutes

18 'What Happens in Vegas' (2008)

Directed by Tom Vaughan

One of the most popular fake dating rom-coms, What Happens in Vegas tells the story of a wild night spent together by the usually self-disciplined careerist Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz) and the mischievous playboy Jack Fuller (a classic Ashton Kutcher rom-com character) she meets in the city. A few drinks later and the duo wakes up to their brand new marriage, which they're both determined to get out of. When they find out they can get money out of their pretend marriage, though, things take a romantic turn.

A box office hit despite negative reception from critics, What Happens in Vegas is the perfect pick for a nostalgic movie night that viewers don't have to take too seriously – the film does just that, which makes it fun to watch!

Rent on Apple TV

17 'Love Hard' (2021)

Directed by Hernán Jiménez

Image via Netflix

Love Hard follows the story of Natalie Bauer, a hopeless romantic living in LA who seemingly has had the worst luck in finding a relationship, but appears to have found the perfect guy on a dating app living on the East Coast. However, when she decides to surprise visit him for the holidays, she realizes that she has been catfished, and her so-called perfect man is far from what she had envisioned. However, the man that she actually fell in love with is in town, and the guy who tricked her promises to introduce the two if she pretends to be his girlfriend in front of his family for the holidays.

Love Hard transforms the classic fake dating trope into the modern era with its implementation of digital dating apps, catfishing, and a slew of other modern dating trends into its premise. At the same time however, the film fundamentally understands exactly what works best about fake dating films, which combined with its Christmas setting and cheeky self-referential humor, makes for a surprisingly pleasant watch.

Love Hard Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 5, 2021 Director Hernán Jiménez Cast Nina Dobrev , Jimmy O. Yang , Darren Barnet , James Saito Runtime 104 minutes

16 'Marry Me' (2022)

Directed by Kat Coiro

Image via Universal Studios

One of many successful ventures by Jennifer Lopez during the streaming era, Marry Me brings her back to the world of romantic comedies with a wild and ingenious twist on the fake dating premise. The film sees Lopez as Kat Valdez, an international music superstar who is at the center of a massive global event as she plans to marry another musician live for a global audience of fans. However, when things go wrong at the last minute, Kat ends up making the most of the situation by marrying Charlie (Owen Wilson), a literal stranger in the crowd, with the duo now having to find a way to maintain a public image.

Marry Me is the type of chaotic, romantic comedy premise that would feel right at home in the early 2000s, overly leaning into the film's essence of calling back to this classic era of romcom dominance. The film carries a lot of the benefits and strengths of this era into modern times, with an increased focus on the inherent humor and culture shock between Kat's superstar life and Charlie's simple life as a teacher.

Directed by Clare Kilner

Image via Mandate Pictures

When most of the maid of honors should be rejoicing, Kat Ellis (Debra Messing) dreads the day she has to return to her parents' house in London for her sister's marriage. If her being dateless isn't scary enough, her ex-fiance is the best man at said wedding. So she enlists the help of suave escort Nick Mercer (Dermot Mulroney) to pose as her fake boyfriend.

Of course, in an ambiance of romance and sizzling chemistry, the lines between the fake and real start to blur. A reverse Pretty Woman, The Wedding Date is one of the most rewatchable movies in the fake dating genre that should definitely be considered essential viewing.

Directed by John Whitesell

Image via Netflix

In one of the best fake dating movies on Netflix, Sloane Benson (Emma Roberts) is tired of her family's constant nagging over the holidays. Meanwhile, her mother is setting her up with people she thinks Sloane should date. So when she meets Jackson (Luke Bracey) while they're both returning presents they received, they devise a plan to be each other holidates or platonic plus ones for a whole year. But their feelings might take a romantic turn as the year progresses.

A modern and riveting take on the fake relationship trope, Holidate features two complete strangers falling into an agreement that might lead them to realize that they're perfect for each other. The film is far from perfect or innovative, but it is nevertheless a mindless fun watch.

13 'Single All the Way' (2021)

Directed by Michael Mayer

Having a significant other is great. But, you know what's better: Your significant other also being your best friend. And that's precisely what hardworking digital marketer Peter (Michael Urie) might learn in this rom-com. When Peter's boyfriend breaks up with him just before the holidays, he knows he can't go home without a date.

Peter convinces his best friend, Nick (Philemon Chambers), to pose as his boyfriend over Christmas at his parent's house in New Hampshire. But he doesn't know yet, that he might be getting a side of forever with his order. A recent addition to delightful Christmas romances, Single All the Way is a movie worth its time in space - boundless, per modern physics.

Single All The Way Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 2, 2021 Director Michael Mayer Cast Michael Urie , Philemon Chambers , Luke Macfarlane Runtime 1 hr 41 min

12 'Purple Hearts' (2022)

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Image via Netflix

One of the biggest surprise streaming hits of recent years, Purple Hearts became an overnight phenomenon with its transformation from a classic trend into a genuine romantic drama. The film sees struggling songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) as they form a scheme to get married for massive financial benefits before getting divorced a year later. While all seems good at first, things quickly go awry when Luke is injured on the battlefield, forcing Cassie to reevaluate how she truly feels about Luke.

Purple Hearts taps into a subsection and style of melodrama that is largely lacking in the modern streaming era, effectively scratching an itch that audiences have felt for a while with its simple yet emotional story of love and emotion. It helps that both Carson and Galitzine work wonders off of one another and truly sell the harshness and unexpected love that blossoms between the duo, making for a by-the-books yet deeply impactful experience.

Purple Hearts Release Date July 29, 2022 Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Cast Sofia Carson , Nicholas Galitzine , Chosen Jacobs , John Harlan Kim Runtime 122 minutes

Watch on Netflix

11 'Just Go with It' (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

Jilted at the altar by his wife-to-be, Daniel "Danny" Maccabee (Adam Sandler) has a wild, drunken one-night stand with a woman he meets at a bar. Twenty-three years later, he's a thriving plastic surgeon who developed the pattern of feigning to be in a happy marriage to hook up with women and avoid commitment. One of these times, he convinces his assistant Katherine Murphy (Jennifer Aniston) to act like his to be divorced wife.

A modern, more fascinating remake of the film Cactus Flower, Just Go with It is a romantic comedy featuring a hilarious workplace relationship. While many critics were disappointed with the film, they all praised Jennifer Aniston for her incredible acting and expert comic timing.

10 'Can't Buy Me Love' (1987)

Directed by Steve Rash