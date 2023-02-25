The documentary genre has exploded in popularity in the 21st century, moving away from being seen as a niche form of entertainment to a commercially viable product. As the rise of the internet and social media allows people to learn more about the world around them, this leads to these same viewers seeking more and more information, with entire YouTube channels dedicated to documenting the history of a wide range of topics.

While documentaries focus on real subjects, other creatives have seen the appeal of crafting a fictional story through this same lens, sometimes trying to trick the audience into believing what they are seeing is real. Often these fake documentaries fall into the realms of horror and comedy, with the mockumentary genre built on using the tropes of a documentary to create laughs at the expense of their fake cast and crew.

10 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Image Via Summit Entertainment

The most infamous fake documentary, The Blair Witch Project is responsible for popularizing the found footage genre. When three college students venture into the Maryland woods with their cameras to investigate a local urban legend, they find themselves unable to escape as the isolated area threatens to become their tomb.

Blair Witch leaned into its low-budget production to create something that feels genuinely real, as it legitimately comes across as a student project. This style is what caused it to explode in notoriety, as viewers worldwide questioned whether what they just witnessed was real, with the film's directors even handing out missing person posters of the cast at the movie's premiere. Watch on Tubi

9 'Borat' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Sacha Baron Cohen is famous for playing a variety of personas throughout his comedy career, but Borat remains his most popular character. His movie and its sequel both follow Borat, a journalist from Kazakhstan who is sent to America to film a documentary about their lifestyle as he interviews a wide range of citizens.

Borat is unique in that while its host is fake, the documentary itself is real, as the people Borat interviews believe they are taking part in an actual movie. Many of these people make fools of themselves as Borat's outlandish viewpoints cause them to lower their guard and reveal their own in one of the 21st century's best mockumentaries. Watch on HBO Max

8 'Surf's Up' (2007)

Image via Sony

As Pen Gu Island becomes a hotspot of activity thanks to its hosting of an annual surf competition, surfers from all around the world arrive to compete. One of those is Cody Maverick (Shia LaBeouf), a 17-year-old penguin who is being followed around by a documentary crew as he leaves his home in Antarctica to compete in the tournament.

Surf's Up is a unique fake documentary as it is an animated film, so the filmmakers had to go to extra lengths to recreate this mockumentary feel in an animated format. The film itself works as a parody of surfing documentaries, as its characters and general plot tend to follow similar plot beats while using them to generate laughs.

7 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' (2006)

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

Set in a world where popular villains Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger are real, amateur serial killer Leslie Vernon (Nathan Baesel) wishes to follow in their footsteps. Wanting to publicize himself, he invites a small film crew to document his budding career, and as the filmmakers are dragged closer into Leslie's world, they may soon find themselves his next victims.

Behind the Mask is an underrated cult classic, truly offering something unique in the crowded horror genre. It is rare to see a horror baddie up so close and personal as he engages in interviews with the crew, with Leslie being a horror villain who deserves a franchise.

6 'Series 7: The Contenders' (2001)

Image via Focus Features

Serving as both a fake reality show and a documentary, Series 7 is a TV show where American citizens are chosen at random to compete in a fight to the death. With a camera crew assigned to each contestant, the fake show follows them around as they hunt each other down until only one of them is left breathing.

The dawn of the 21st century proved to be the defining age of reality television, as shows like Big Brother became overnight sensations despite just focusing on "average" people. Series 7 takes this concept further by having these everyday citizens fighting to the death on live television. It is a concept that has been done to death in the years since, but none have matched Series 7's raw and believable presentation.

5 'Ghostwatch' (1992)

Image via BBC

Pitched as a fake television presentation, Ghostwatch takes the format of a typical BBC news show but instead focuses on a supernatural mystery. With actual broadcaster Michael Parkinson hosting from the studio, the television film cuts between him and reporters in the field as they encounter a paranormal threat.

Ghostwatch is famous for the controversy it caused on British television at its release. Aired on Halloween night and without any notice that it was a fake program, many viewers believed what they were seeing was real and were traumatized by what occurred. The BBC received 30,000 phone calls from frightened viewers during the original broadcast, resulting in Ghostwatch's infamy. Watch on Tubi

4 'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Image via After Dark Films

After their teenage daughter Alice drowns in a nearby dam, the Palmer family begins to notice paranormal events occurring in their house. Believing that it could be Alice's ghost, her brother Mathew sets up cameras around the house to document the incidents, while the family hires a psychic to try and reach out to her.

Lake Mungo is one of the best horror movies from Australia, as its simple home documentary format creates a unique sense of dread. As the family discovers more about Alice's private life and the secrets she kept, an unbearable tension falls over the film that will only let the viewer go once the credits are rolling. Even then, Lake Mungo is a movie that will stick with you for a while. Watch on AMC+

3 'This is Spinal Tap' (1984)

Image via Embassy Pictures

Perhaps the most famous mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap follows the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap as they go on an American tour. Followed everywhere by diehard fan and documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner), the airhead band finds themselves in all manner of wacky and hilarious situations.

Taking a swipe at the massive egos of rock stars, most of the jokes in This is Spinal Tap are at the band's expense. Real-life musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Dee Snider have professed their love for the film and claimed it accurately captures the rock star lifestyle, praising scenes such as when the band runs around a stadium unable to find the entrance to the stage.

2 '[REC]' (2007)

Image via Filmax

When late-night reporter Angela Vidal's routine visit to a firehouse turns into a ride-along to an accident, Vidal and her cameraman are enthused by the prospect of getting some action for their show. This excitement soon turns to horror as they find themselves locked in an apartment building with its terrified residents, as a zombie virus is on the loose inside.

A highly-regarded horror movie from Spain, [REC] is often referred to as one of the best found footage movies. As Angela and her cameraman document the terrifying events occurring around them, the action gets right in viewers' faces as zombies rampage throughout the cramped environment. Watch on Prime Video or Watch on Tubi

1 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2021)

Image via A24

When documentary filmmaker Dean moves into an Airbnb, he discovers Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate), a talking shell who moves around thanks to his trusty shoes. As Dean documents Marcel's life inside the house, he bonds with the shell as he witnesses how the surprisingly productive being navigates the environment and makes a living.

A recent critical darling, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On has been praised for its inventive premise as well as its heartfelt narrative. It is impossible not to feel something as Marcel endeavors to reunite with the family he was displaced from, with Oscar voters agreeing as the film has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

