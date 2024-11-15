The harvest season is home to some of the best horror movies. While the genre isn't bound to just September through November, those three months of crisp temps, darker nights, and All Hallow's Eve make for the best backdrop for horror. A versatile season that isn't all death and despair, its horror movies infuse comedy, time travel, love, and thought-provoking commentary. Fall-themed horror provides filmmakers with free rein to explore folklore, existential dread, and monsters, using the final months of the year to create premises that thrive off of the season.

Whether supernatural or slasher with a sprinkle of sadism, the best fall horror movies are more than just Halloween-themed classics. The best explore deeper themes, using humor as a mask to conceal the horror bound to break through. Each filmmaker utilizes a different style that sets their film apart. While each of these movies could exist during spring, summer, or winter, their home in fall symbolizes something complex that wouldn't pack the powerful punch set during any other period.

10 'Freaky' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Landon

Horror meets homecoming in this slasher comedy. Freaky stars Vince Vaughn as the Blissfield Butcher, a serial killer who switches bodies with one of his teenage victims, Millie (Kathryn Newton), after stabbing her with an ancient dagger. Comfortable with the camouflage of his new body, The Butcher parades around in Millie's body, taking the opportunity to unsuspectingly slaughter her classmates; meanwhile, inside The Butcher's body, Millie has 24 hours to switch them back, enlisting the help of her best friends. Encapsulating several staples of fall with homecoming, Friday the 13th, and serial killer horror, Freaky expertly blends comedy with the seasonal tropes.

This back-to-school dark comedy is severely underrated when considering its fellow movies in this particular canon, not to mention the genius performances from Vaughn and Newton. The teen slasher genre is dominated by iconic franchises that focus more on the meta structure of horror instead of the identity of the teens fighting for their lives. Freaky explores identity and grief in more ways than one while using idolized high school rituals to do so.

9 'Totally Killer' (2023)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan

Blending time travel and high school horror, Totally Killer visualizes two different decades of the season and the influence of pop culture. With her mom (Julie Bowen) a survivor of a serial killer spree 35 years before, Jamie Hughes (Kiernan Shipka) never expects to face the same fears until the Sweet Sixteen Killer returns. When she comes face-to-face with the masked killer, Jamie is transported back to 1987 and teams up with her teenage mom (Olivia Holt) to eliminate the maniac before time runs out, leaving her stuck in the past. The movie relies on the similar makeup of slasher comedies like The Final Girls to depict teen time travel into a horror-verse.

Despite its R-rating, Totally Killer serves up slim scares that are compensated for by its comedic timing, proving that seasonal horror can exist without relying on the doom and gloom of death. What makes it one of the best in the category is the depiction of modern-day Halloween compared to that of the late 80s, in addition to the teen slasher tropes that prove relevant in both decades.

8 'Haunt' (2019)

Directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods

As one of 2019's scariest movies, Haunt is a claustrophobic game of survival that shatters the barrier of fear-based imagination into reality. The movie follows a group of friends as they attend an extreme roadside haunted house on Halloween. The excursion's disclaimer promises to test their limits in what turns out to be a violent ordeal. A much tamer version of the Saw franchise with its escape-or-die gameplay, Haunt's premise is far more realistic as attractions like this exist.

While haunted houses are a symbolic rite of passage for the season, willingly stepping toe-to-toe with your fears for the sake of fun, this movie acknowledges that fear and makes it a nightmarish reality. What if the scary actors are actually sadistic cult members determined to kill? The extremism of the premise makes Haunt one of those movies that can only have the maximum psychological impact set on Halloween night.

7 'Thanksgiving' (2023)

Directed by Eli Roth

Halloween doesn't have all the fun. Thanksgiving is a surprising installment in the holiday horror genre, depicting the slasher thrills of a Halloween movie during the film's titular feast. The movie drops audiences in one year after a Black Friday riot ended in tragedy. A masked colonial killer goes on a murder spree in Plymouth, Massachusetts, seemingly killing at random until a larger revenge plan is revealed. Horror fans familiar with director and co-writer Eli Roth's propensity for gore were not disappointed.

Topping its violence with comedy, Thanksgiving may not be scary to most, but its originality and commentary on consumerism leave audiences with something to think about. The end of fall, traditionally, sees society placing a higher value on family time while simultaneously engaging in counterintuitive addictive mass consumption. Thanksgiving uses horror as its medium for in-your-face and over-the-top messaging that audiences will either take or leave behind, opting to enjoy a genuine slasher movie at face value.

6 'The Crow' (1994)

Directed by Alex Proyas

A stylistic cult classic, The Crow is a tragic, eternal love story fueled by horrific revenge. One year after he and his fiancée are killed, Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) rises from the grave on Devil's Night to avenge their deaths. Immortalizing his identity as the Crow, Eric mercilessly eliminates the gang members who murdered him and his true love. The gothic tale of retribution takes place on October 30, making it a dark installment associated with the season.

Eric's return on Devil's Night, a night typically associated with mischief, is darkly symbolic of the violence he plans to enact. In its exploration of grief, The Crow is a depiction of emotional decay and a yearning for an eternal end or rebirth. These themes mirror the exact season the movie is set in, as fall gives way to a darker period (winter) before the rebirth or eternal rest (spring). The Crow is a legacy film with deeper-rooted themes and not just a dark emo fantasy movie.

5 'Scream VI' (2023)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett

Because the Scream franchise is a dominant presence during the spooky months, only one of the films has actually hinged its premise on the Halloween holiday. The second of the modern sequels finds the Carpenter sisters (Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera) and their crew from Woodsboro living in New York City. Halloween weekend presents its challenges with Stab fans dressing as Ghostface, and another incarnation of the killer targets the "core four" and legacy characters once again. Scream VI used the holiday audiences always speculated the franchise centered around far from Woodsboro to revitalize another installment.

Slasher killings during