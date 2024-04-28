"Fallout Fever" is sweeping the internet, largely thanks to Prime Video's mega-hit live-action series. The Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy-produced series has been widely praised as a virtually perfect adaptation of a long-running, well-respected video game series. Creating an adaptation that is less of a direct recreation and more of an original concept was a big risk, but it has certainly paid off for the critically acclaimed show.

Great video adaptations are finally on their way to becoming commonplace in a post-The Last of Us world, but Prime Video's Fallout has had a unique effect on the gaming industry beyond even that. Fans of the franchise, both new and old, are flooding back to the video games that started it all, with several of the games reaching all-time peak player numbers despite being released years ago. It's a good thing that, in a time when the preservation of media and art is becoming a growing concern, most of the Fallout games are accessible on various platforms.

A series with a history of over 25 years, some may not know which Fallout game to start with. Thankfully, the Fallout franchise is largely anthology-based, meaning that one game can be enjoyed entirely independently. Plus, there are really only two games in the franchise that are skippable without question, those being Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel (which are two different games, believe it or not). To find out what Fallout games you should play after watching the show and where you can play them, read below for seven examples of some great and entertaining Fallout games. Keep in mind that the platforms these games are available on can vary, but all the titles below are playable on Steam.

'Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game'

(1997)

Release Date: November 15, 1997 Director: Feargus Urquhart Starring: Charlie Adler, Richard Dean Anderson, Jeff Bennett, Clancy Brown, Jim Cummings, Keith David, Brad Garrett, Tony Jay, Tres MacNeille, Kenneth Mars, CCH Pounder, Tony Shaalhoub, and Ron Perlman Available On: PC, Xbox Game Pass

The game that started it all, Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game is a top-down isometric role-playing game set in a wholly unique post-apocalyptic Wasteland. Players fill the shoes of a young individual from Vault 13, who is tasked with finding the shelter a new water source after 13's water chip malfunctions. The player then embarks into the outside world to see a retrofuturistic utopia that has devolved into an irradiated California (which is where the recently released show takes place). The player is given free rein to accomplish their goals through conversation, stealth, or combat, though even those methods might not be enough when a hostile group of Super Mutants begins hunting the player down.

'Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game'

(1998)

Release Date: October 29, 1998 Director: Feaargus Urquhart Starring: Charlie Adler, Ron Perlman, Dwight Schultz, Jason Marsden, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, Peter Jason, Tress MacNeille, Greg Eagles, and Michael Dorn Available On: PC, Xbox Game Pass

One year later, the momentum continues with Fallout 2, which is one of the few games in the series that could be considered a direct sequel rather than a standalone entry. Once again taking place in New California, Fallout 2 sees players portray the descendant of the previous game's protagonist, who was born in the Wasteland rather than in a Vault. This so-called "Chosen One" finds themselves embroiled in a conflict between the noble New California Republic and the evil Enclave, and they must choose a side to decide the fate of the Wasteland.

'Fallout 3'

(2008)

Release Date: October 28, 2008 Director: Todd Howard Starring: Liam Neeson, Malcolm McDowell, Ron Perlman, Odette Annable, Jeff Baker, William Bassett, and Erik Dellums Available On: PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, Xbox Game Pass

The Fallout franchise changed dramatically with Fallout 3, and not just because the series changed developers from Black Isle Entertainment to Bethesda Game Studios. Fallout 3 brings the series into the world of 3D graphics, going from a top-down turn-based RPG into a a first-person action shooter (though it still retains the acclaimed RPG elements). Raised in Vault 101 near the ruins of Washington D.C., the game's protagonist escapes the comfort of their Vault after their father, James (Liam Neeson), goes missing. The player scours the Wasteland to find their father, becoming a jaded and skilled wanderer in the process.

'Fallout: New Vegas'

(2010)

Release Date: October 19, 2010 Director: Josh Sawyer Starring: Matthew Perry, Wayne Newton, Kris Kristofferson, Ron Perlman, Zachary Levi, William Sadler, Rene Auberjonois, Michael Dorn, Danny Trejo, John Doman, Felicia Day, David Foley, Rob Corddry, and Michael Hogan Available On: PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3

It's strange to think that Fallout: New Vegas was not well-received when it first released, as it's since become the fan-favorite entry of the franchise. The acclaimed spin-off of Fallout 3 takes things closer to the West Coast, where the city formerly known as Las Vegas still stands proudly among the desolate, irradiated landscape. A tale of justice and revenge begins when the protagonist courier is shot in the head by a charismatic gangster named Benny (Matthew Perry), and the injured Wastelander understandably wants answers for what happened.

'Fallout Shelter'

(2015)

Release Date: June 14, 2015 Director: Todd Howard Available On: PC, iOS, Android, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch

As fans eagerly awaited the arrival of Fallout 4, game director Todd Howard introduced a lucrative appetizer with Fallout Shelter. The free-to-play mobile game sees players become the overseers of their very own Vault. The game also allows you to collect weapons, outfits, and even characters from the various Fallout games. The game is still getting regular updates to this very day, with the most recent ones bringing in items and characters from Prime Video's Fallout show.

'Fallout 4'

(2015)

Release Date: November 10, 2015 Director: Todd Howard Starring: Brian T. Delaney, Courtenay Taylor, Stephen Russell, Courtney Ford, Peter Jessop, Joe Gentry, and Ron Perlman Available On: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation 5

The most recent mainline entry to date, Fallout 4, takes the franchise to Boston, Massachusets for a very classic sci-fi-centric entry. The game starts off uniquely with the first and only fully voiced player character (Brian T. Delaney or Courtenay Taylor) being from pre-war America. When the Great War begins, the player and their significant other and son are cryogenically frozen. When the player wakes up, their partner has been murdered and their child has been abducted, leading them to adapt to this new Wasteland to find their son.

'Fallout 76'

(2018)

Release Date: November 14, 2018 Director: Todd Howard Starring: Ron Perlman and Adrienne Barbeau Available On: PC, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5

Finally, the last game in the Fallout series that has seen a huge increase in popularity recently is Fallout 76 - the first-ever multiplayer online entry where players can play together as fellow Vault Dwellers. It's one of the more controversial entries since the game had one of the worst launches in gaming history, but it now has a wealth of content and experiences to enjoy. Before the events of every other Fallout game, Fallout 76 shows the residents of Vault 76 as they try to colonize the treacherous environment of the Appalachian Mountains.

