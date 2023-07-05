Family dramas are among the most intense and challenging sub-genres in cinema. They tackle the ever-changing and difficult family dynamic, attempting to capture the visceral, chaotic, and potentially discomforting emotions that come with relating to people tied by blood but that might not have the most things in common.

The 2000s were a brilliant time for the family drama. Hollywood produced many entries into this prestigious sub-genre, many of which have become dramatic classics. From intimate portrayals of struggle and trauma to more lighthearted takes on family chaos, these films are rewarding and worthwhile viewing experiences.

10 'Life as a House' (2001)

Academy Award winner Kevin Kline stars opposite Kristin Scott Thomas, Jena Malone, and Hayden Christensen in the 2001 family drama Life as a House. The plot centers on a man diagnosed with terminal cancer who decides to tear down and rebuild his house, attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife and teenage son.

Life as a House deals with its delicate subject with nuance and empathy. Kline is reliably great in the lead role, but the film marked a huge breakthrough for the then-unknown Hayden Christensen. Life as a House often threatens to succumb to manipulative melodrama, but a strong cast prevents it from going off course.

9 'You Can Count On Me' (2000)

Laura Linney received her first Oscar nomination for her performance in Kenneth Lonergan's family drama You Can Count on Me. The plot centers on Samantha Prescott, a single mother whose life is upended by the return of her estranged brother.

You Can Count on Me features one of Mark Ruffalo's best turns, playing the erratic and troublesome brother to Linner's Sam. The film offers an interesting portrayal of trauma and familial responsibilities, with Linney delivering a gentle and layered performance that perfectly complements Lonergan's compelling screenplay.

8 'Rachel Getting Married' (2008)

Anne Hathaway delivers a tour de force performance in the late Jonathan Demme's jarring family drama Rachel Getting Married. Hathaway plays Kym, a young woman recently released from rehab to attend her sister's wedding. Dealing with severe trauma, Kym struggles between her love for her sister and her inability to forgive herself for past mistakes.

Harrowing but empathetic, Rachel Getting Married is a powerful exercise in pain and regret anchored by Hathaway's Oscar-nominated performance. The film asks heavy questions about forgiveness and remorse, offering an intense depiction of family angst with an ultimately optimistic conclusion.

7 'Brothers' (2009)

Jim Sheridan's 2009 family drama Brothers stars Natalie Portman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Tobey Maguire in the best performance of his career. The film tells the story of a recently-released prisoner of war and his attempts to adapt to his home life after his wife developed a close relationship with his brother.

Brothers is an unforgiving and relentless drama and a challenging viewing experience. Maguire leaves everything on the screen, delivering a fiery and fearsome portrayal of pain and trauma. Brothers can occasionally get heavy-handed in handling such delicate subjects, but stellar and deeply human work from its talented cast gets the job done.

6 'Junebug' (2005)

The 2005 family dramedy Junebug was Amy Adams' breakthrough role, earning her an Oscar nomination. Embeth Davitz stars as an art dealer meeting her new husband's family, unintentionally disrupting the family's dynamic and forming a unique bond with her pregnant sister-in-law.

Junebug was the movie that changed Amy Adam's life. The actress turns in a wide-eyed, sympathetic performance that ranks among the finest of her esteemed career. Featuring an interesting take on the clash of cultures trope, Junebugis a rich drama about class and family dynamics that's as clever as it's humorous.

5 'In America' (2003)

Samantha Morton and Djimon Hounsou received Oscar nominations for their work in Jim Sheridan's 2002 drama In America. The plot revolves around an immigrant Irish family starting anew in a dilapidated New York apartment and forming a close bond with their neighbor, a lonely Nigerian photographer.

Thanks to Sheridan's profound empathy, In America is a sympathetic depiction of the immigrant experience dealing with universal themes. The film further benefits from Paddy Considine's brilliant performance as the struggling head of the family, resulting in a thoughtful but undeniably rewarding look at one family's struggles.

4 'The Squid And The Whale' (2005)

The Squid and the Whale was Noah Baumbach's breakthrough film. The writer and director helmed this semi-autobiographical and humorous family drama about two boys dealing with their parent's divorce. Jeff Daniels stars opposite Laura Linney, Jesse Eisenberg, and Anna Paquin.

Critically acclaimed, The Squid and the Whale earned Baumbach his first Oscar nomination. The film offers an earnest and biting look at a family's disintegration, mixing its sharp insights into intimacy and commitment with brilliant flashes of acerbic humor. Like Baumbach's best films, The Squid and the Whale is bittersweet, funny, slightly cynical, and profoundly humane.

3 'Dogtooth' (2009)

Yorgos Lanthimos rose to international prominence with his 2009 psychological family drama Dogtooth. The film centers on a married Greek couple who raise their three children, deprived of any connection with the outside world.

Disturbing and thought-provoking, Dogtooth is a visceral experience from one of modern cinema's best provocateurs. Lanthimos embraces the surreal, crafting a bleak and discomforting portrayal of family intimacy and the human psyche that pushes boundaries and challenges conventions. Dogtooth is not an easy watch, but it's a worthy and intelligent drama sure to leave an impression in audiences.

2 'In The Bedroom' (2001)

A stellar cast led by Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson, and Marisa Tomei stars in Todd Field's 2001 family drama In the Bedroom. The film centers on a married couple dealing with a sudden family tragedy in unique and life-altering ways.

Intense and distressing, In the Bedroom is a modern dramatic masterpiece. The film rises on the strength of Spacek, Wilkinson, and Tomei's Oscar-nominated performances, delivering a thoughtful and striking depiction of grief. In the Bedroom is among the new millennium's best family dramas, a challenging but worthwhile viewing experience for fans of searing dramatic stories.

1 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Wes Anderson's Oscar-nominated 2001 family dramedy The Royal Tenenbaums features a large ensemble, including Gene Hackman, Ben Stiller, Anjelica Huston, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The plot centers on Royal Tenenbaum, a selfish and eccentric man seeking to reconnect with his three genius children and estranged wife by pretending to have a terminal illness.

Boasting Anderson's signature quirky sensibilities and a stellar cast, The Royal Tenenbaums is a triumph of comedy and drama. The film is as delightful as its impactful, portraying the intricacies of family dynamics with nuance and heartfelt honesty. The Royal Tenenbaums is among Wes Anderson's best films and one of the new millennium's finest depictions of family chaos.

