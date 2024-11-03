Sometimes, there's no better way to bond with your family than by snuggling near the television to watch a beloved film. Of course, this isn't always a walk in the park. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if arguments often arose and remotes got ripped out of hands. It is a competitive activity, after all. Everyone wants the power to choose the genre, story, and cast. Thankfully, there's always the trusty fantasy flick.

Celebrating worlds of magic and the supernatural, family fantasy movies merge every genre under the sun. It's truly the perfect compromise, and one that opens the movie options across decades. So, whether you're into the classics like The Wizard of Oz or the more modern hits like the Harry Potter franchise, these are some of the best family fantasies that you can look forward to for your next movie night.

10 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Directed by Mel Stuart

After finding a Golden Ticket in his chocolate bar, young Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) gets the chance of a lifetime to visit Willy Wonka's famous chocolate factory and meet the eccentric chocolatier himself. Entering the factory with his grandfather and a ghastly group of children, the tour faces some mild disasters that are ultimately revealed to be part of a bigger test.

Where contemporary audiences have grown more accustomed to the recent origin story or the Tim Burton classic, it's hard to ignore the legacy of the original Roald Dahl adaptation, led masterfully (and sometimes creepily) by Gene Wilder. Magical, imaginative, humorous, and at times horrifying, this is a family movie that generations regularly go back to thanks to its nostalgic qualities. It's arguably a shame it deviated so far from the original novel, so much so that Dahl openly disowned this adaptation. Nevertheless, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory has cemented itself as a pop-culture icon and was even selected for preservation in the American National Film Registry.

9 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson

Swayed by her irritated state, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) impulsively wishes for her baby brother to be taken away— a wish that is unexpectedly granted by the Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie). Distressed by her actions, Sarah embarks on a dangerous rescue mission that forces her to confront the King in his castle, which happens to be in the middle of an impenetrable labyrinth.

Dazzling audiences with its flashy sets, effects, and electric music, Labyrinth has been a family staple since its release in the 80s. Obviously catapulted by Bowie and his score, this musical-adventure is the definition of fun, even with its inherent darkness. It's bizarre to think that critics weren't initially entranced by the spectacle. Thankfully, its cult status has continued to fan its flame and give it the recognition it deserves.

8 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Directed by Gábor Csupó

Jess Aarons' (Josh Hutcherson) life changes forever when Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb) moves into the neighborhood. Quickly befriending one another, the two 12-year-olds create the secret kingdom of Terabithia, a fantasy world with monsters, trolls, and giants, of which they frequently escape to as a means of coping with their troubled reality.

As a stellar adaptation of the classic novel, it's no surprise that both children and adults alike are easily swept up by the epicness of this film's magical scope. Thrusting us into the youthful charm of the imagination, families can't help but feel moved by the bonds of everlasting friendship — even when tragedy strikes. Indeed, Bridge to Terabithia famously misleads audiences with its shocking and emotional ending. And by turning into a poignant tale of grief, this is a family film that perfectly illustrates how to respect the emotional intelligence of children, while also pushing forward a message of hope.

7 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

An arrogant prince is cursed to become a hideous beast until he learns to love and be loved in return. Years later, Belle (Paige O'Hara), an intelligent and strong-headed young woman, enters the Beast's (Robby Benson) life as she offers to take her father's place as his prisoner. Eventually, and with the help of some enchanted new friends, Belle begins to draw out the man inside the cold-hearted Beast.

As the first animated film to ever get a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, it's clear that Beauty and the Beast is a cinematic triumph. Despite its narrative flaws, it's a romantic tale that encourages people to always be themselves. Indeed, no matter one's age, it's always heartwarming to see the development between Belle and the Beast's relationship. Plus, with iconic side characters and even better songs, this remains to be one of Disney's best fairytale adaptations.

6 The 'Chronicles of Narnia' Series (2005-2010)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Michael Apted

Needing to evacuate the atrocities of World War II, the Pevensie siblings are sent to live in a countryside house where they stumble upon a magical wardrobe that transports them to the fantasy world of Narnia. Unbeknownst to them, the siblings are fated by a prophecy that decrees them to unite with an all-powerful lion and defeat the evil White Witch (Tilda Swinton). What follows is a series of adventures that defy the expectations of an average family.

Based on C.S. Lewis' ground-breaking novels, The Chronicles of Narnia is arguably the dark horse of fantasy franchises. With its tales built on the themes of justice and family, it's heartening to watch the Pevensies grow closer together as siblings, warriors, and as leaders. And when coupled with its stellar visuals, action, and iconic score, these are spectacles that have impacted a generation — even with its flaws. Now, as we wait for Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation, it's time to appreciate the family fantasy movies that celebrate the fantasy family.

5 The Harry Potter Series (2001-2011)

Directed by Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates

Orphaned as a baby, only to be mistreated by the family who now takes care of him, Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) life changes on his 11th birthday after discovering that he is a wizard. Now, easing into new life at the famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry not only makes new life-long friends, but he also uncovers the secrets behind his family's past and the ties that tether him to an evil wizard.

Is anyone really surprised? No franchise has ever grown alongside its audience base. From the innocence of magic's first bloom to the horrors of its darkness, the world of witches and wizards is one that families regularly return to on a yearly basis. Rich in its lore and epic in its scope and casting, there's something for everyone in the Harry Potter films. They're funny, moving, thrilling, and they're films that highlight the importance of found-family and their everlasting love. It's no wonder why its legacy surpasses the achievements of its fantasy genre. Indeed, the Harry Potter franchise is a staple in cinematic history, making the new reboot only more difficult to produce.