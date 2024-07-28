It seems today, that all you see, are superheroes in movies, and dark, gritty dramas on TV. But anyone after good old-fashioned animated sitcom values can find such things in Family Guy, which, alongside other (initially) pre-2000s shows like The Simpsons and South Park, has been around for what feels like forever. There are now people who are adults, finding jobs, and becoming family guys of their own, who wouldn’t have been born when this show started (or they would be family guys if being a parent wasn’t so horribly unaffordable).

Anyway, like other long-runners, Family Guy isn't non-stop consistency/quality, but its early seasons were generally pretty great, not to mention fresh, at the time. It was an underdog, scrappy sort of show that survived getting canceled post-season 3, coming back more popular than ever after several years, and not going away ever since. And those later seasons still have their moments, with the following collection of episodes – spanning from season 2 to season 10 – being among the very best.

10 "North by North Quahog" (2005)

Season 4, Episode 1

Image via Fox

Family Guy’s first episode post-cancellation brought it back in a big way, with an episode that’s unsurprisingly a riff on an Alfred Hitchcock classic, given it’s called "North by North Quahog" instead of North by Northwest. But before the main plot gets underway, there’s some great biting-the-hand humor, with Peter annihilating the fourth wall and saying Family Guy was dead, and might only have a chance at coming back if 29 shows were canceled by Fox (this being Family Guy, he says all of them, and they were indeed all canceled while Family Guy was off the air).

Beyond the Hitchcock homage stuff, it’s also memorable for lampooning the movie business, especially taking potshots at Mel Gibson and his ill-fated actionized sequel to The Passion of the Christ called The Passion of the Christ 2: Crucify This. The pacing, style, and overall feel here are all reminiscent of where Family Guy would go from 2005 onwards (for better or worse), making “North by North Quahog” a significant – and entertaining – episode for numerous reasons.

9 "Brian Wallows and Peter's Swallows" (2002)

Season 3, Episode 17

Image via Fox

Some might reject the celebration of an episode as sentimental as “Brian Wallows and Peter's Swallows,” but it’s such an oddity within Family Guy’s run that it’s worth highlighting. It’s Family Guy with an unexpected amount of heart, and it kind of works, with Brian forming a connection to an old woman while doing community service, and Peter becoming a father of sorts for a trio of baby birds that begin living in a beard he’s grown.

The more well-known “serious” episode of Family Guy is the widely criticized "Life of Brian," but “Brian Wallows and Peter's Swallows” actually works as a more serious spin on the usually irreverent and chaotic show. Perhaps in some alternate timeline, Family Guy would be like this more often than not. Maybe that wouldn’t work long-term. But at least here, in our world, it’s a genuinely sweet and touching one-off.

8 "E. Peterbus Unum" (2000)

Season 2, Episode 18

Image via Fox

"E. Peterbus Unum" is one of those early high-concept Family Guy episodes that takes a very stupid premise and gleefully runs with it, pushing it as far as possible all the while. Essentially, it’s an episode that involves Peter setting up his own sovereign nation within the Griffin family household; a nation he, of course, calls Petoria.

The whole thing sort of writes itself from that point onwards, with memorable bits including Peter’s infamous “Can’t Touch Me” song/dance routine, and Peter saying, “Hey, Lois. Diarrhea” (it barely makes sense in context, don’t worry). It’s just that perfect blend of kind of smart, but also very stupid humor that dominated early Family Guy seasons, and made the show fun to watch, with the immaturity being almost charming instead of too crude or played out as it sometimes feels in later seasons.

7 "Back to the Pilot" (2011)

Season 10, Episode 5

Image via 20th Television

Being very aware of how much the show has changed and using that fact as a premise for comedy, "Back to the Pilot" works as what's easily one of the show’s greatest episodes released after the end of what most people would call the golden age. It’s a Back to the Future style time travel story, following Stewie and Brian as they go back to the show’s pilot and, in turn, mess up the future.

“Back to the Pilot” does revolve around the prevention of 9/11, and how doing so has worse consequences for the U.S., which could be potentially risky… though the show’s creator, Seth MacFarlane, was almost on one of the planes that crashed into the World Trade Center. Perhaps that gives his show more leeway to include that event in a plot, with it generally being handled well in “Back to the Pilot,” in any event.

6 "Death Is a Bitch" (2000)

Season 2, Episode 6

Image Via Fox

Family Guy has always been weirdly obsessed with death, and the first four episodes of the first season make that clear, with “Death Has a Shadow,” "I Never Met the Dead Man," "Chitty Chitty Death Bang," and “Mind Over Murder” being those four. This was almost a trend, but the death-related titles took a break for a while before season 2 brought it back with a handful of titles, starting with "Death Is a Bitch."

It makes sense here, though, with the character of Death being as important here as Death is in the slightly more highbrow Ingmar Bergman film, The Seventh Seal. It also feels like it puts a comedic twist on The Phantom Carriage, with Peter having to temporarily take over Death’s duties after Death twists its ankle. Again, high-concept and silly, but undeniably funny.

5 "Blue Harvest" (2007)

Season 6, Episode 1

Image via Fox

Few movie trilogies are as iconic as the original three Star Wars movies, and few films have been referenced/parodied as often as Star Wars, too (especially the original). “Blue Harvest” demonstrates this well, given it’s a double-length episode that serves as a full-on parody of the first Star Wars movie from 1977, adding in Family Guy humor and putting characters from the show in iconic roles.

It felt like a true event back when it came out, and made use of the extra runtime to be a fairly expected – but still strong, overall – parody about a beloved space opera classic. It was also followed by “Something, Something, Something, Dark Side” (which parodied The Empire Strikes Back) and “It’s a Trap” (which parodied Return of the Jedi), neither of which were quite as good as “Blue Harvest.”

4 "Petarded"(2005)

Season 4, Episode 6

Image via Fox

The title “Petarded” might not fly by today’s standards, but you never know. A certain cameo appearance in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine involved the use of the actual word, so… anyway, that’s off-topic. “Petarded” is about Peter learning he’s intellectually disabled, at which point he begins to exploit such knowledge before eventually learning the consequences of doing such a thing.

Still, this is a Family Guy episode, and 99% of those aren’t exactly preachy, even if they do have something of a message by the end. “Petarded” is crude and kind of edgy, but it’s in a way that does generally work and remains funny. It walks right up to the line, perhaps crossing it slightly, but not being overly crass the way some lesser Family Guy episodes end up being.

3 "Da Boom" (1999)

Season 2, Episode 3

Image via Fox

“Da Boom” might well be the earliest episode of Family Guy where the show as a whole really came into its own, and delivered a close-to-flawless episode. It’s also an episode that feels particularly old when watched today, given the relatively crude animation compared to later seasons, and the fact that the plot revolves around Y2K; an event a decent number of Family Guy fans likely don’t remember.

It's a comedic, bizarre, and even surreal look at how the Family Guy characters would survive (or not) within a post-apocalypse, and the way it builds to this scenario and then explores it is genuinely very entertaining. If that’s not enough, then “Da Boom” also stands as a fan favorite for being the earliest Family Guy episode with a Peter vs. Chicken fight, kicking off that whole famous/infamous rivalry/running gag.

2 "Road to the Multiverse" (2010)

Season 8, Episode 1

Image via Fox

You can try to escape the multiverse and the various movies that explore such a concept, but it feels like it’s getting harder and harder to do. Within the world of film, multiverse stories tend to get big and wild, but a season 8 episode of Family Guy shows how to explore such a thing on a somewhat reduced scale, while nevertheless being a good deal of fun and very creative.

This all happens in the appropriately titled “Road to the Multiverse,” which arguably did the whole multiverse thing before it was cool. It has the ever-reliable pairing of Stewie and Brian, and sees them not just traveling around the world, but traveling to other universes altogether. The writers had the opportunity to get a bit crazy with the whole thing, and the opportunity was seized, ensuring “Road to the Multiverse” is a blast.

1 "PTV" (2005)

Season 4, Episode 14

Image via Fox

“PTV” isn't just a great Family Guy episode; it’s a great piece of animation, full-stop. Its premise allowed the writers to unleash their frustrations about censorship and network TV restrictions by having the episode revolve around Peter himself feeling such frustrations. Here, however, the FCC goes further, censoring not just a cable network he started himself, but going on to censor his life.

It starts funny and keeps building in ridiculousness throughout, with “PTV” also Goldilocks-ing the crude humor; not too much, but not too little… just right. It feels like it encompasses much of Family Guy within a span of just half an hour, and that, plus the fact it’s also consistently hilarious, makes “PTV” arguably the greatest episode of Family Guy that’s aired to date.

Family Guy can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: The Darkest Sitcom Episodes, Ranked