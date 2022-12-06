Family Guy is one of the longest running shows on television. It rivals The Simpsons in popularity and has dozens of running jokes, gags and bits that have been consistent throughout the show. Not to mention their famous cutaways. However, some of the best episodes come from when Family Guy parodies real life works of fiction.

Whether it's the Griffin's spoofing the iconic Star Warsoriginal trilogy, modern juggernauts like Game of Thronesand Succession, or classic literature that everyone read in high school; there is always a joke to be made, even for things people and critics universally love.

'Grimm Job' Season 12, Episode 10

Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, and Cinderella make up this episode as Peter puts his own twist on these classic stories while trying to get Stewie to go to sleep. Peter plays the role of Jack, Stewie plays Little Red Riding Hood, and Lois plays Cinderella.

The episode has just enough time to nail the plots of the stories, although with limited cutaways, which is their bread and butter. The funniest part is when Stewie wonders if the Woodsman (played by Peter) is a hero for saving them or just a lunatic killing people house to house.

'High School English' Season 15, Episode 7

True to it's name, this episode is an anthology of stories revolving around classic high school literature that almost everyone in America has read: Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain.

In classic fashion, Lois, Peter, Chris, Meg, Stewie and Brian take the forms of the characters from the story. There are always a good laugh at the seemingly small plot holes that turn into focal points of the episode. Plus the period jokes that are very specific for each novel.

'HBO-No' Season 20, Episode 14

The most recent anthology episode highlights the thruple of HBO smash hit TV shows Game of Thrones, Succession and Big Little Lies. The GoT bit most notably highlights the controversial White Walkers fight from Season 8, where a majority of the fan base complained it was too dark to see anything.

The Succession parody might steel the episode though, because it is so over the top with the shows plot: who is going to be the successor of Logan Roy (Brian Cox [here, it's Peter, the founder of Peestream Industries]). Lois is annoyed she was barely in this one, so they transition to Big Little Lies.

'Wasted Talent' Season 2, Episode 20

The earliest episode of Family Guy on the list brings fans back to much simpler times, and to a different era of the show. This is also the first episode that revolved around a singular parody or spoof, which happens to be Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. But instead of candy, its beer, and it takes place at the Pawtucket Patriot Ale Brewery.

Although the other part of the episode revolves around Peter's ability to play the piano drunk, the first bit with the Brewery is the most memorable. As Brian and Peter venture off to find the "beer that never goes flat" and are subsequently kicked out.

'Emmy-Winning Episode' Season 16, Episode 1

Despite having won multiple Emmy's to this date, and having been nominated for dozens more, Family Guy likes to take a shot at their contemporaries, specifically ones that seem to win all the big time Emmy Awards. The Griffins start with comedy, then move to drama, then reality and documentaries. It's a masterclass of self-aware humor and bits and gags.

They spoof Modern Family, Big Bang Theory, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, House of Cards, Game of Thrones, and many others. There is also an extensive list of guest voice actors that appear throughout. However, the Emmy's reject all the Griffins submissions for Family Guy.

'Three Directors' Season 16, Episode 5

For this anthology episode, Peter gets fired from his job at the brewery in the stylization of three extremely popular and successful Directors: Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson and Michael Bay. The Tarantino bit is based on Kill Bill and the Bay is based on pretty much all his movies: over the top action.

The episode is jam packed with not-so-subtle nods to each Directors' art style, as well as some funny anecdotes about their movies. It's a thrill ride from start to finish and a very entertaining episode all around. The Wes Anderson bit didn't get as much screen time as Bay and Tarantino.

'Three Kings' Season 7, Episode 15

The famed horror author Stephen King is the focus of this story, as Peter sits in a study to tell the stories of Stand By Me, Misery, and The Shawshank Redemption. Interestingly enough, Peter calls King, "the greatest author of the last thousand years."

Brian as the Writer and Stewie as the insane Nurse Annie in the Misery parody is downright hilarious but kind of fitting to both their characters, especially when Joe shows up and Stewie blows his legs off. Stand By Me and Shawshank parodies also carry a distinct charm and Family Guy level of humor that make both bits very enjoyable.

'12 And a Half Angry Men' Season 11, Episode 16

Based on the courtroom drama 12 Angry Men (1957), this episode follows many residents of Quahog as they try to come to a decision about a murder trial which revolves around Mayor Adam West (Adam West) as the defendant. Brian acts as the voice of reason, starting out as the only "not-guilty" verdict.

As the rest of the jurors try to convince Brian that Mayor West is guilty, he slowly proves to them all that there is a reasonable doubt, and therefor should be innocent. He is eventually aided by Quagmire, of all people, to help further his point; eventually leading to Mayor West's innocence.

'And Then There Were Fewer' Season 9, Episode 1

An hour-long season premiere episode kicked off with a bang, as the residents of Quahog are invited to James Woods' remote mansion, where murders begin to mysteriously take place. The episode is a parody of the 1939 movie And Then There Were None Directed by Agatha Christie, and also Clue (1985).

While the initial suspect is James Woods himself, Tom Tucker is the one framed for the crime, even though Louis finds out it was actually his co-anchor Diane Simmons who wanted revenge for trying to have her replaced. It's such a fantastic episode and also considered one of the best episodes of Family Guy ever.

'Blue Harvest' S6, E1; 'Something, Something, Something Dark Side' S8, E20; 'It's a Trap!' S9 E18

The trilogy of parody episodes follow the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, with Chris acting as Luke Skywalker, Peter as Han Solo, Lois as Princess Leia, Brian as Chewbacca, and Stewie as Darth Vader, with others popping up in various roles.

With special consideration to the first two episodes, they do a fantastic job of blending Family Guy's humor while also maintaining the plot of the movie and poking fun at subtle things that may be overlooked in the actual film. The couch from the trash compactor is a particularly memorable moment for fans.

