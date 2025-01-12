2024 was an incredible year for family films. This is an area of Hollywood that will always be very successful, thanks to the fact that every member of the family can go see them. If a kid wants to see a new flick, there's at least one more ticket guaranteed for that movie's box office numbers. However, this has also led to some filmmakers not trying as hard in the past.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case for this year's biggest family hits. Those bringing these movies to life did a very good job at delivering not only a movie that is palatable for everyone, but contains a message that appeals even to adults. A good family film can make a huge mark at the box office and 2024 sure had some hitters.

10 'Orion and the Dark'

Release Date: February 4th

Orion and the Dark poster featuring the main characters
Image via Netflix

Netflix has a very hit-or-miss reputation when it comes to producing animated films. Thankfully, for this smaller project, Orion and the Dark was far better than anyone expected it to be. While it didn't really blow anyone away, it was much more enjoyable than the typical Netflix animated project.

It manages to be very relatable to all audiences with its exploration of themes like fear and the general issues life can bring forth. Additionally, it doesn't talk down to its viewers, which is a problem that family films commonly have. For some reason, studios think kids are much dumber than they are, and that can lead to dialogue and storytelling that feels very over explained.

9 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Release Date: November 8th

Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, and Molly Belle Wright in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Image via Lionsgate

Everybody loves a good family Christmas film, but it's always been difficult to find a movie on par with the originals, like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Santa Clause, but if a film got close this year, it was The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Upon its release, it became a must-see smash-hit.

The film finds itself being different from the typical Christmas movie stories, surrounding a group of bad kids who plan to put a huge wrench into the town pageant by completely hijacking it. This added a rough-around-the-edges fun to the film that wouldn't be found in the average Christmas release.

8 'Transformers One'

Release Date: September 20th

Orion Pax (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) transforms into Optimus Prime, the new Prime and leader of the Autobots, in Transformers One.
Image via Paramount Pictures

After being known for years as a film franchise that typically makes blockbuster young-adult-oriented movies (which aren't the best, at times), the Transformers franchise hit the world with a project for families everywhere. Upon its announcement, many were unsure about Transformers One, mostly due to the fact that the iconic traditional cast (especially the iconic Peter Cullen) was not going to be coming back for the flick.

But, despite the odds, Transformers One hit screens to massive success. Bringing the "untold story" of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron's (Brian Tyree Henry) origins as friends-turned-enemies to viewers' eyes. Seeing the once-best friends devolve into hatred was not only compelling on the hero's side of things, but the writers did a great job crafting an empathy and understanding for Megatron.