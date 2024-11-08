While it's always exciting to see a great protagonist make their way through the plot of a film, it can be equally fun to see a movie's antagonist at work. For decades now, villains like Dracula, Darth Vader, and Michael Myers have returned time and time again, proving that audiences love a good villain.

But some of the best villains of all time have appeared in family movies. From classic Disney fiends like Captain Hook (Hans Conried) to more recent favorites like Jim Carrey's interpretation of Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the villains in family films stand out because they can appeal to audiences of all ages. These are the 10 best villains in family movies, ranked based on how memorable and effective they are as antagonists.

10 The Other Mother

Appears in: 'Coraline' (2009)

Image via Focus Features

Coraline is centered on its title-character (Dakota Fanning), a young girl who finds herself in another version of her world where her mother (Teri Hatcher) and father (John Hodgman) have been replaced by button-eyed lookalikes that initially seem like any child's dream parents. Unfortunately, these doppelgängers are eventually revealed to have sinister intentions.

Coraline is a remarkably effective introduction to darker and scarier fare for younger audiences, largely due to the Other Mother. Initially, her presence is unnerving simply due to her button eyes, but over time, the writers lace subtle manipulative tactics into her dialogue, slowly revealing her true nature before she drops her facade entirely and shows Coraline who she truly is, both literally and figuratively. Her visual appearance by the end of the film could frighten young viewers, but the Other Mother's extremely unique visual design, in tandem with the film's excellent writing, make her an extremely memorable family movie villain.

9 Yzma

Appears in: 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Emperor's New Groove is somewhat of a black sheep in Disney's vast catalog of animated features. It began production as an animated musical directed by Roger Allers, half of the directing duo behind The Lion King, which, at the time, had just been a major financial success for Disney. Over a very troubled production period, it morphed into a buddy-comedy that stands as one of Disney's funniest releases, but perhaps the best encapsulation of its wacky charm is its villain, Yzma (Eartha Kitt).

Yzma is one of the funniest antagonists of all time. She is extremely evil while being comically over-the-top, as is perfectly exemplified in a hilarious scene where she plots to kill Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) by turning him into a flea and mailing him to herself. Kitt delivers a stellar comedic performance throughout, though it is an admitted shame that she doesn't get a song to highlight her famous singing voice. Solidifying Yzma as one of the best villains in a family movie is her relationship with her henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton), featuring some great comedic chemistry. Overall, while Yzma may not be one of Disney's scariest villains, she stands out simply because of how funny she is.

8 Lord Farquaad

Appears in: 'Shrek' (2001)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The first Shrek established DreamWorks as a potential competitor to Disney in the animated film market. The movie was critically lauded for both its performances by beloved comedians like Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy, and for its thematic content regarding inner-beauty. But one of the more underrated aspects of the film is its villain, Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

In Shrek, Farquaad, in collaboration with his Magic Mirror (Chris Miller), elects to wed Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), a woman being held captive in a tower. Rather than rescue her himself, Farquaad sends Shrek (Myers) in his stead, eventually leading to his downfall when the two find themselves falling in love. Ultimately, Farquaad isn't a particularly deep character, but his excentric personality makes for some particularly hilarious moments, like the often referenced "Muffin Man" scene, aided in no small part by a predictably brilliant performance by Lithgow. While other villains like Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) and Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) were more important to the franchise's overarching narrative, Lithgow's memorable performance maintains Farquaad as its best antagonist.

7 Ernesto de la Cruz

Appears in: 'Coco' (2017)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

For years now, twist villains like Charles Muntz (Christopher Plummer), King Candy (Alan Tudyk) and Prince Hans (Santino Fontana) have dominated both Disney and Pixar's films, but none of them has been as effective as Coco's Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Audiences are introduced to de la Cruz as the deceased idol of Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a young boy who dreams of following in de la Cruz's footsteps by becoming a guitar player. Eventually, Miguel finds himself trapped in the Land of the Dead, pursuing de la Cruz under the belief that he is his great-great-grandfather, and his only way back home.

Ultimately, Miguel learns that Ernesto de la Cruz is not related to him. Instead, it is revealed that he is actually responsible for the death of Miguel's true great-great-grandfather, a man named Héctor (Gael GarcÍa Bernal) who is slowly fading from the afterlife after being forgotten due to de la Cruz's actions. The fact that de la Cruz is entirely willing to harm both his friends and family in the name of protecting his fame and reputation makes him an extremely threatening villain, solidifying him as one of both Disney and Pixar's best in recent times.

6 Jafar

Appears in: 'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Disney's renaissance period introduced audiences to a number of all-time classics, including hits like Beauty and the Beast and Tarzan, but one of its most notable releases was 1992's Aladdin. Featuring an endearing central romance between leads Aladdin (Scott Weinger) and Jasmine (Linda Larkin) and a stellar vocal performance from Robin Williams as Genie, the film quickly became a fan favorite among Disney's animated offerings.

But another aspect that made the film so beloved was its villain, Jafar (Jonathan Freeman). Initially serving as an advisor to the Sultan (Douglas Seale), Jafar manipulates nearly everyone around him using his words and sorcery, later utilizing the power of the Genie to make a more direct grab for power. But, while displaying an intimidating willingness to manipulate and an overwhelming thirst for power, Jafar is also responsible for some of the film's funniest moments courtesy of his chemistry with Gilbert Gottfried's Iago, making him an extremely well-rounded villain that's incredibly fun to watch.