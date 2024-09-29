Creating a good family film can be a difficult task. In order to truly be defined as a family film, rather than a kid's film, the movie must appeal to multiple generations in a way that doesn't serve to alienate another, which is far easier said than done.

Some of the greatest family films achieve this cross-generational appeal through the life lessons that they teach. These films have themes that are so universal that they can resonate with anyone, from the youngest audience members to the oldest. A number of these films even stand out as some of the best of all time, and deserve to be recognized for how they've brought generations together with their memorable storytelling.

10 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Life lesson: True beauty is found on the inside

Beauty and the Beast fully propelled Disney into their renaissance period. It was a massive success at the box office, and was so critically beloved that it earned itself a nomination for Best Picture, which is a rarity for animated films. Its simple story, focusing on a prince (Robby Benson) who is cursed to appear as a monster unless he is able to change and find love, has appealed to generations of audiences due to how universal its themes are.

Beauty and the Beast still stands as one of Disney's best films. It is beautifully animated, and features some of the studio's best songs, including all-time classics like "Be Our Guest", "Gaston" and the title track. Other films, like Shrek and The Princess and the Frog, delve into similar themes regarding inner beauty, but while those might be great films in their own ways, none of them quite stands up to Beauty and the Beast's level of quality.

9 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Life lesson: A sense of belonging can make all the difference

After their hugely successful renaissance period, Disney hit a rough patch in the early 2000s. Movies like Dinosaur and Atlantis: The Lost Empire failed to meet the levels of success that the company's '90s projects had, resulting in many films from the era becoming some of the studio's most underrated works. One major exception to the rule was Lilo & Stitch, which went on to become one of Disney's most well-loved films from the period.

One major aspect that made the film resonate with its fans was its thematic material. Lilo (Daveigh Chase) and Stitch (Chris Sanders) are two outcasts in need of understanding, a feeling which many people, young and old, can relate to. When they find each other, they support each other and their lives improve, mirroring the real life importance of having support from friends and family. The strong bond between the two allows Stitch to transform from a creature focused purely on destruction, to a lovable household pet with a heart-of-gold.

8 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Life lesson: Be true to who you are

While there have been various attempts to adapt Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the big-screen, it is unlikely that any will ever become as iconic as 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The film, starring Gene Wilder as the titular factory owner, has become a memorable part of many people's childhoods, sometimes due to the feelings of wonder that songs like "Pure Imagination" elicited, and sometimes due to the terror that moments like the infamous tunnel scene inflicted upon its young viewers.

At its core, Willy Wonka is a timeless tale about the importance of being a good person. Throughout its plot, children like Augustus Gloop (Michael Böllner) and Violet Beauregarde (Denise Nickerson) succumb to some scary fates (for a family movie) for refusing to listen to Wonka's warnings, while Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) ultimately wins a lifetime supply of chocolate, and more, for simply being a good person and staying true to that part of himself. While it's easy to overanalyze some of the darker implications of the film's plot, it is still a great watch for the whole family, with a positive, easy to understand message.

7 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Life lesson: Selflessness is rewarded

Pinocchio is another one of Disney's most well-loved animated films, and for good reason. The classic fairy tale is a timeless story about the importance of being a good person that cemented itself as one of the company's most memorable works by featuring the iconic "When You Wish Upon a Star". Its quality assured that, despite being a box office dud upon its initial release, Pinocchio has been viewed by generations of audiences.

Throughout the film, Pinocchio (Dick Jones) essentially learns what it means to be a good person. He is punished for lying and committing crimes with the boys of Pleasure Island in his own self-interest, but when he finally acts selflessly in the name of saving Geppetto's (Christian Rub) life, he is rewarded with the gift of humanity. While its story may be simple, and the film as a whole is quite short, it is effective, and it is beautifully animated, making it still worth watching, despite its age.

Pinocchio Release Date February 23, 1940 Director Hamilton Luske , Ben Sharpsteen Cast Mel Blanc , Don Brodie , Walter Catlett , Marion Darlington , Frankie Darro , Cliff Edwards Runtime 88 Main Genre Animation Writers Carlo Collodi , Ted Sears , Otto Englander , Webb Smith , William Cottrell , Joseph Sabo Studio Walt Disney Pictures Tagline All The Magic Of Snow White - Yet so excitingly different! Expand

6 'WALL-E' (2008)

Life lesson: It is important to value our planet

Pixar has never been afraid to take on bold subject matter. Despite the fact that their films are usually created with a younger audience in mind, projects from the studio have focused on topics like anxiety, grief and mortality, setting them apart from the works of other prominent animation studios. However, one of the studio's most noteworthy works is WALL-E, the studio's only film which deals with environmental themes.

The first act of WALL-E may be the single best thing that Pixar has ever created. During its first half hour, the movie almost completely lacks dialogue, instead showing WALL-E (Ben Burtt) as he makes his way through the post-apocalyptic wasteland that Earth has become. It has enough humor to keep children entertained, while getting its message across particularly effectively to adults, who will fully understand the implications of what they're looking at. As the film goes on, its environmental themes become increasingly clear to the benefit of its younger audience, beginning a discussion on a subject that, while incredibly important, can also be difficult to discuss with kids.

5 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Life lesson: There's no place like home

The Wizard of Oz is one of the most influential films of all time. While certainly not the first film to make use of color, the Best Picture nominee was notable for its use of it, allowing its filmmakers to convincingly (for the time) craft the vibrant world of Oz. Its songs, most notably "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", have also become memorable mainstays of pop culture.

But The Wizard of Oz's timeless story is what has truly kept it in the spotlight for all these years. It focuses on Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland), a young girl who runs away from home after she learns that her dog, Toto, is under threat of being taken away. Eventually, she ends up in the land of Oz, where many denizens resemble the people Dorothy left behind. In the end, she returns, more confident, but also more appreciative of the comforts of home. The message, to appreciate what one has, is a reminder that everyone could sometimes use, and something that's made the film an unforgettable classic.

4 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Life lesson: Change is scary, but it is vital to move on

The vast majority of animated series don't grow with their audiences. Franchises like Despicable Me and Trolls don't feature notable time jumps between entries, allowing their characters to remain static, and for additional films to feel more like episodes of a TV show. The Toy Story franchise is an exception to this rule, with Toy Story 3 seeing Andy (John Morris) go to college, and his toys, led by Tom Hanks' Woody, coping with this major change.

Toy Story 3 is an incredible film. While being an absolutely hilarious prison break-type film, it also covers some of the most mature thematic material out of any of Pixar's releases. Throughout the film, the toys have to learn how to move on healthily from Andy by letting him go. It's a plot that will appeal to parents differently from how it appeals to their kids; it gains new meaning with age, making it one of Pixar's most rewatchable projects.

3 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Life lesson: Facing one's fears is essential

While the Shrek franchise earned more box office attention, its spinoff series, Puss in Boots, delves into far more interesting subject matter, particularly with its second entry, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. In The Last Wish, Antonio Banderas' eponymous cat is forced to come face to face with his own mortality when Death (Wagner Moura) comes knocking on his door.

The second Puss in Boots is an excellent exploration of the importance, and even relief, of facing one's fears. While Puss is weakened when he acts out of fear by running from Death, manipulating his friends and abandoning his loved ones, he is strengthened by directly facing his fears and shortcomings with the help of his friends. It's a far more interesting story than any of the Shrek films, and one that has a huge amount of appeal for viewers both young and old.

2 'Nimona' (2023)

Life lesson: Acceptance can change everything

Nimona, based on ND Stevenson's 2015 graphic novel, faced a particularly troubled production cycle. Originally being produced under Blue Sky Studios, the first iteration of the film was canceled following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which owned Blue Sky. Thankfully, the film was eventually revived on Netflix by Annapurna Pictures, proving itself to be one of the best animated films in recent memory.

This is largely due to its thematic material. Nimona is about its title character (Chloë Grace Moretz), a shapeshifting individual who has been outcast from society due to her abilities, and Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight framed for murder whom Nimona attempts to help clear his name, albeit in her own, typically villainous, ways. It's one of the funniest animated films since The Emperor's New Groove, but it's also a touching story about the importance of acceptance. Nimona acts as a villain not because she wants to, but because she feels as if it is all that society will allow her to be. When Ballister sees her for who she is, rather than judging her for her abilities, she is finally able to be herself. It's a story that each viewer can relate to in their own ways, while teaching a valuable lesson at the same time.

1 'Inside Out' (2015)

Life lesson: Every emotion is valid

While WALL-E, Up and Soul are some of Pixar's best works, discussing subject matter that is usually avoided in other family films, Inside Out may very well be its most important. It centers on Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), a young girl who has just moved, and is attending a new school. As she goes through this difficult period, viewers are granted a look at her internal emotional world, as Joy (Amy Poehler), Riley's most prominent emotion, must learn to coexist with Sadness (Phyllis Smith), rather than pushing her away.

Inside Out beautifully illustrates, in a crystal clear manner, how and why people must accept all of their emotions, and not push any to the side. It is an excellent starting point for deeper conversations regarding emotions, and emotional regulation, and has been used by therapists to illustrate, in a simplified way, how our minds, emotions and memories work together to make us who we are. It's hard to think of a movie with a message more important for children or adults than that it's okay to feel sad sometimes.