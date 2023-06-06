Where most people enjoy watching movies alone, being a part of a viewing party can bring different kind of comfort. One that can reflect the memories of childhood, a time when you would sit with family and enjoy a movie all together. It's a special type of bonding that many hold dear to their hearts, even to this day.

Now, being well into the 2020s, a whole generation has grown into adulthood, and sometimes a little nostalgia is all we need. With The Little Mermaid (2023) bringing out the inner child in all of us, thiese movies keep that energy going. According to IMDb, these are some great family films that are hitting their 20th anniversary. So find some friends, find some family — it's time to re-watch some classics.

10 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

With Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt) going on her book tour, she leaves her husband, Tom (Steve Martin), to juggle their chaotic lives, including parenting his 12 children and coaching his new college football team.

Filled with antics and a lot of slapstick comedy, Cheaper by the Dozen surprises viewers with its ability to balance humor with a big heart. From sibling bickering to youthful heartbreak to emotional parental chats - this is a film anyone can watch at any time of day. It's a truly underrated classic of Shawn Levy's directed work.

9 'Freaky Friday'

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter, Anna (Lindsay Lohan), do not get along. But life becomes a lot more complicated once they wake up and discover that they've mysteriously switched bodies.

Where body swap movies are oddly common in Hollywood, Freaky Friday has the nostalgic edge with its classically 2000s teenage angst. Between Lohan's parental seriousness to Curtis' wild, carefree playfulness, this is a Disney live-action that's never not fun to watch. Hopefully, all the rumors and reports are true, and a sequel is in the works.

8 'Brother Bear'

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

After killing the bear responsible for his older brother's death, Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) is suddenly transformed into a bear himself. The only solution to becoming human again requires Kenai to befriend a talkative cub named Koda (Jeremy Suarez).

Despite its anachronistic flaws, Brother Bear is an animated film that is often overlooked. As a poignant tale of revenge and forgiveness, the movie is a beautiful display of 2D animation with its stunningly hand-drawn images of waterfalls, mountains, and the Aurora Borealis. Plus, it even features a phenomenal score and soundtrack written by the legendary Phil Collins.

7 'Peter Pan'

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Set in the early 1900s, the Darling siblings receive a visit by Peter Pan (Jeremy Sumpter) — a boy that never seems to age — who brings them to the magical island of Never Never Land. However, once they arrive, Wendy (Rachel Hurd-Wood) and her brothers are suddenly kidnapped by the villainous Captain Hook (Jason Isaacs).

Of the many renditions of this classic tale, Peter Panstands out among the rest for its ability to capture the true beauty and innocence of magic — and this isn't just referring to the sweet relationship between Peter and Wendy. In fact, both adults and children alike will leave this movie believing in the wonders of fairytales, even with its tearful ending.

6 'Holes'

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Stanley Yelnats (Shia LaBeouf) is wrongfully convicted of a crime and is ultimately sent to a brutal detention camp. There, he must join a group that is forced to dig holes in the desert under the guise that it builds character.

Holes is a movie that can only be described as there's more to it than meets the eye. This Disney wacky comedy that also incorporates some neo-Western elements: it is often praised for how faithful its adaptation was to the original book. Mixing prison breaks, fortunes, and family mystery — this movie is guaranteed to keep everyone on their toes.

5 'Elf'

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Having accidentally been transported to the North Pole as a child, Buddy (Will Ferrell) is raised among the elves. But now, as a grown adult and aware of his human nature, Buddy leaves for New York in search of his biological father.

Often regarded as a Christmas staple, Elfbrings the must needed nostalgia every time it is played on-screen. Whether it's the pure innocence of Ferrell's performance or the setting of Christmas itself, this film is one that incites laughter, joy, and comfort. It's one of the many Jon Favreau films you can watch on repeat.

4 'School of Rock'

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

In desperate need of work, having been kicked out of his band, Dewey Finn (Jack Black) secretly accepts his friend's job offer as a substitute teacher in a prep school, despite holding no qualifications whatsoever. As a result, Dewey ends up training his students to become a rock band.

Black may be popular today for his iconic tune of "Peaches", but who could ever forget legendary cover of "It's a Long Way to the Top"? Showing the early prowess of Mike White's genius writing, School of Rock created a fantasy world that all young kids wished they could be a part of - one where the school was simply a hub of fun. Between Dewey's rocker antics and the kids' journey to music stardom, it's no surprise that the film became a sensation and was adapted into a Broadway musical.

3 'X2'

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

When William Stryker (Brian Cox) kidnaps Professor Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) and attacks his school, the X-Men - along with some students - find themselves needing to ally with Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen) to stop Stryker and his plot to eliminate all mutants from the earth.

RELATED: 10 Biggest Mistakes Professor X Made in the 'X-Men' Movies

X2is easily one of the best X-Men films ever produced. As a sequel, the scope of the narrative is naturally bigger. However, it never gets messy or convoluted. The story is compelling, the action gives more of a punch, the mutants' abilities are used to great effect, and the villain - played masterfully by Cox - is truly threatening. X2 may push the boundaries of what's considered a traditional family-friendly film, but hey - what's so bad about introducing kids to the greats of the superhero genre?

2 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) go on a mission to rescue Sparrow's beloved ship, the Black Pearl, as well as Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightly) — Turner's great love and the Governor's daughter — from the cursed pirate Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and his crew.

Who would've thought a Disney ride could spark one of the most successful film franchises of all time? From the swashbuckling thrills and the comedic chops of Depp to the iconic Hans Zimmer score — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlcements itself as a staple of cinema for its introduction to a wild world. Anyone, at any age, at any point in time, will easily find themselves engaged in the antics of these pirate adventures.

1 'Finding Nemo'

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

After his son gets captured by a diver, Marlin (Albert Brooks) — a timid clownfish — joins forces with a forgetful fish and journeys across the ocean to find him and bring him home.

Regarded as one of the best Pixar films, Finding Nemodoes an excellent job of making audiences laugh, quiver and cry. For the kids, the movie is a brave fish going on a wild adventure. For the adults, it's a story of letting go and embracing life's uncertainty. It's a beautiful and heartwarming tale that's only made better with its stunning animation and iconic supporting characters.

