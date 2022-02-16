As Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, fans are introduced to an onslaught of new heroes, villains, and those in between. Such is the case for Marc Spector/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), whose origin story will be told in the highly anticipated Disney+ miniseries, Moon Knight.

In what Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige calls a “tonal shift,” Moon Knight follows the “complex identities'' of Marc, Steven Grant, and other alters within a Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) system as they become bound to the “mysteries” of powerful Egyptian deities. With the release of ongoing trailers and teasers, some theories and rumors are swirling around for what Moon Knight might look like.

Who is Layla?

Before Moon Knight is even released, fans have started dissecting trailers, interviews, and spoilers for potential clues. In this, they have discovered a mystery woman, Layla — a name that has never shown up in the Moon Knight comics. The mystery deepens, as Layla’s name is only revealed when subtitles are turned on for the trailer. So what is Moon Knight hiding?

It is already confirmed by IMDb that a character named Layla will exist in the miniseries, played by May Calamway. She may just be an ordinary woman with an ordinary name. But fans speculate that the Layla in question may actually be Layla Miller, also known as Butterfly in the comics. A well-known mutant with the power of resurrection, Layla hails from Hell’s Kitchen in New York City — the home of another notable vigilante: Daredevil. There are already rumors of Daredevil’s involvement in Moon Knight — especially after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home - so the theory of Butterfly’s appearance in the Disney+ series could potentially be more than a rumor.

Connection To The MCU

Nothing in the MCU is done without intention, so there must be a reason for Moon Knight’s appearance in the ongoing timeline. As with most storylines in Phase 4, the heroes, villains, and vigilantes are living in a post-Endgame world.

In the trailer, Marc is shown falling from a cliffside at a height that would presumably kill him. Reddit user @SpideyMessi10 theorizes that this occurred when Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers, and Marc lands when Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) undoes the snap. Thus allowing the event of Moon Knight to unfold, as Marc must understand his different identities and who he was before the snap.

The Gods are Not Dead

The age of conventional superheroes and The Avengers has come and gone, as larger forces enter into the MCU. Thanos may very well have been the first of this kind, depicting intergalactic foes outside the confines of Earth. Soon after, the Eternals joined in the timeline as celestial beings older than life itself. It only makes sense for this world to grow, and the time to do so is now, with Moon Knight.

This can be ushered in with Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a cult leader who urges Marc to embrace a sense of chaos and disorder. The Egyptian deity, Set, is the god of chaos and war, Arthur may very well be his vessel. Redditor @monstercereals picked up on this, and a line in the miniseries’ official synopsis about how Marc is “thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods.” In the comics, a “conflict between Khonshu and Set” did actually take place. So the theory stands, Moon Knight might be a tale of a godly battle, playing out through the trials of Marc and Arthur.

The Story Of The Suit

For many superheroes (or vigilantes), their suit serves as a symbol. So when the second trailer for the upcoming series dropped depicting a new Moon Knight suit, fans were left to deliberate on the meaning. The first is a classic caped look, all in white and with an emblem in the center of the chest. But the second looks more like an actual suit, adorned with bandages and gold accessories. Naturally, both costumes have a symbol of a moon on the forehead, a tell-tale sign that Moon Knight lies underneath.

But why does he need two suits? They could be a representation of Marc’s mental state. As his identities grow increasingly blurred and his ties to the Egyptian god Khonshu grow, the suit could indicate the mental state of the man behind the mask. If anything, there is ambiguity in the costume and the character, which will likely carry throughout the miniseries.

True To The Comics

Throughout the comics, Moon Knight has rarely existed outside his own timeline. But this is the MCU, so everything is related in one way or another. Marc’s central characteristics seem to carry over into the miniseries; he is a Jewish-American man living with DID, served in the army and is now a mercenary, and has direct contact with ancient Egyptian gods.

Seeing that Moon Knight will treat Marc’s DID with more validity than in the comics, perhaps the miniseries will skip the period of doubt that the written character endures and show that Egyptian god Khonshu is real right from the start. The trailer reveals that Marc/Steven is in a fragile mental state, but continues to battle his enemies under the “watchful eye of Khonshu.” As Reddit user @CollarOrdinary4284 points out, Moon Knight is at an advantage, since the comics are not as well-known, the series has more opportunity to take creative liberty without upsetting “die-hard fans.” So long as Marc does not wake up and it was, as the saying goes, all just a dream.

Depicting Mental Illness

The MCU does not shy away from depicting characters with physical and mental disabilities; Daredevil’s Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is blind and Bucky Barnes famously struggles with PTSD due to his past as the Winter Soldier. Outside the MCU, Marvel character David Haller/Legion (Dan Stevens) notably suffers from schizophrenia, which is presented in both the comics and the FX series Legion. Like David, Marc/Spencer/Moon Knight’s mental illness is the source of his powers and is also essential for the story.

Marc’s DID diagnosis is canon in both the comics and the series, leaving many fans to wonder how this will present itself on-screen. Namely, how will Moon Knight depict Marc’s illness accurately and respectfully? Especially since, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Moon Knight is an alter-ego of one identity, rather than an identity himself. This leaves some Redditors theorizing when Marc will be Moon Knight, if Spencer will ever interact with the alter-ego, and whether Moon Knight will try to tackle other mental illnesses in the series, or just DID.

Violence & Chaos

Marvel, and the MCU specifically, has a reputation for producing family-friendly and empowering content. But in the last year - particularly with recent Disney+ series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — the MCU has delved into mature topics like grief, systemic racism, and oppression. Similarly, according to Collider, Feige promises the upcoming Moon Knight will be “loud and brutal” with no sign of “pulling back.”

Like the other Disney+ series, Moon Knight has been given a TV-14 rating most likely due to its expected violent nature. After all, a vigilante like Marc is bound to abide by his own ethical and moral guide, regardless of who might be hurt in the process. The trailer for Moon Knight hints at this too, showing Moon Knight brutally beating up an identified person (or is it a supernatural being?). If that isn’t enough proof of the violence that lies ahead, a recent poster for the miniseries depicts a bloodied, bandaged fist, clenching Moon Knight’s signature moon-shaped scepter. Considering all the training Isaac underwent for the role, someone is bound to get hurt.

