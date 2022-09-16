The world of television is no stranger to book adaptations but ever since the massive success of Game of Thrones on HBO, it seems every streaming service is eager to follow in their fantastical footsteps. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and House of the Dragon may only be a handful of episodes in, but audiences are already enthralled by the show’s potential to grow into something truly epic. With magic, elves, dragons, monsters, swords, and quests… how can we not be endlessly obsessed with this genre? Here are some more fantasy book adaptations to satiate your cravings for magical quests while we wait (im)patiently for new episodes!

Good Omens (Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett)

In Prime Video's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel of the same name, Good Omens finds an unexpected duo comprised of an angel and a demon trying to save the world they’ve fallen in love with from the armageddon prophesied by a powerful witch. Meant to spearhead this doomsday is a young boy identified as (you guessed it) the Antichrist! In an effort to keep the relationship between Heaven and Hell from inciting cataclysmic disaster, the eccentric pair attempt to raise the boy to see the world as they do. Although when Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) realize they’ve been raising the wrong child and the true Antichrist Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck) is still out there somewhere, they’re faced with a slew of new supernatural challenges.

Good Omens has no shortage of magical adventures, flashbacks, and conflicts. Featuring well-known characters in mythology and lore such as God, Satan, Beelzebub, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the angel Gabriel (played by the legendary Jon Hamm), and even William Shakespeare! The watchability of this series relies on the chemistry between Aziraphale and Crowley, two long-time friends who have grown to love life on Earth so much that they sacrifice almost everything to save it. The series adapted by Douglas Mackinnon remains faithful to the source material until nearly the end, leaving the show’s finale surprising even to dedicated fans of the novel.

The Magicians (Lev Grossman)

Based on the book trilogy written by Lev Grossman, The Magicians ran on SyFy from 2015 till 2020 and follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) as he uncovers the fantasy world within his favorite book series is real. Comparable to otherworldly fantasy epics like Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia, the SyFy series took its characters down the same paths they wandered along in the books and even opened them up to some new magical destinies (and creatures). When comparing his books to more than a few inspirational fantasy series, Grossman also revealed the inspiration for shaping the fictional world of ‘Fillory’ mostly came from the 1986 film Highlander.

Created for television by Sera Gamble and John McNamara, The Magicians closely chronicles Quentin’s journey as he learns about the world of magic and its challenges, his intelligence and passion for the craft outweighing his socially awkward tendencies enough to make him a force to be reckoned with among the exclusive class. The series plays especially well for lovers of the ‘magical boarding school connected to another dimension’ premise we often see in fantasy but propels its subject high over the child-friendly barriers set in place by its peers in the genre.

The Irregulars (Sir Arthur Conan Doyle)

A fun and interesting supernatural crime drama set in Victorian London, The Irregulars focuses on a group of teens manipulated into solving crimes for a sinister version of Dr. John Watson (Royce Pierreson) and his mysterious but infamous partner, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes). Based on more than one story published in the 1800s by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the Netflix series breathes new life into the recurring teen sleuths featured in Doyle’s books. Nicknamed the ‘Baker Street Irregulars’ in the book series, the live-action adaptation alters more than just its name. For one, these are not just street kids—they’re street kids with powers.

Featuring a gender-swapped lead played by Thaddea Graham, Bea and the other delinquents get more than they bargained for when they agree to assist Watson in solving these cases. Soon, the group of misfit teens is fighting monsters and trying to close a rift between our dimension and the one birthing these ghouls and demons. This series is perfect for viewers who love unraveling a new mystery every episode and watching youngsters face off against great and powerful evils.

His Dark Materials (Phillip Pullman)

Portals, daemons, and bears… oh my! Based on the best-selling trilogy penned by Phillip Pullman, His Dark Materials is an intelligent and political adventure that revolves heavily around themes of authority, power and humanity. Unlike The Golden Compass originally adapted in 2007 by New Line Cinema, HBO’s adaptation of the titular book series does not stray from the author’s apt and conscious comparisons to the real world’s Catholic Church. Set in a society somewhat similar to our own in which a tyrannous organization of men rules, a young girl uncovers a deeply sinister plot once various children are suddenly kidnapped.

Lyra "Silvertongue" Belacqua (Dafne Keen) begins as a boisterous young ward living on the grounds of The College of Saint Jerome, which also happens to be the headquarters of Geneva’s government: The Magisterium. The zealots among this panel are dedicated to remaining in power by any means necessary, including snuffing out any truths or realizations about their world by branding them as heresy. Much like the Catholic Church has throughout the centuries, The Magisterium imposes their will on the world and disposes of whoever may challenge them… as they attempted to do with Lyra’s uncle, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy). He becomes the Magisterium’s main enemy once he discovers the existence of a mysterious substance called Dust, which seems to be responsible for giving humanity free will. Destroying Dust would strip humanity of the choice to sin or act against the Authority, who the Magisterium believes is their god.

When Lyra’s best friend Roger (Lewin Lloyd) is kidnapped by the Gobblers, she forges ahead on a quest to find him alongside her trusty daemon, Pan (Kit Connor). In Lyra’s world, daemons are the physical manifestation of a person’s soul and are directly connected to their partner. The relationship between characters and their daemons is a critical plot point throughout the series, but soon Lyra is forced to make new friends including Gyptian rebels and armored bears. On her adventure to save Roger and expose the Magisterium’s horrifying plans, Lyra uses a very useful compass called the Alethiometer that’s able to provide truthful answers to impossible questions. As far as adaptations go, His Dark Materials is faithful, fascinating, and mystically entertaining.

Shadow and Bone (Leigh Bardugo)

The 2021 Netflix series is loosely based on the author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse, and Shadow and Bone combines both elements from her first book Shadow and Bone and also from her Six of Crows novel. It follows Alina Starkov’s (Jessie Mei Li) journey as the prolific ‘Sun Summoner’ and her heroic battle against darkness. Set in a world divided by a tall black wall made of shadows referred to as the Fold, Alina follows her friend Mal (Archie Renaux) and her fellow soldiers into the Fold when supplies at camp run low. Things get out of hand quickly when the group is attacked by shadow monsters called ‘volcra’. Moments before she can be whisked away by these bat-looking beasties, Alina erupts with white light that brightens the Fold and unveils her true and epic destiny.

Once news breaks of the Sun Summoner’s existence, an elaborate web of characters is sewn in, introducing characters from across the Grishaverse but most importantly General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). A Shadow Summoner, Kirigan is meant to be Alina’s enemy but instead finds himself quite taken by her. The first season of the series shows Alina struggling as she learns to control her powers, navigate her feelings for Kirigan and Mal and actualize her destiny in facing the Shadow Summoner who created the Fold and its monsters to begin with: The Darkling.

A Discovery of Witches (Deborah Harkness)

The first in a magical trilogy written by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches is followed by Shadow of Night and The Book of Life. The fantasy romance series centers around Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a historian and witch who stumbles upon an old book that just so happens to be at the center of a centuries-old war between vampires, witches, and daemons. When an extremely important book, referred to as Ashmole 782, reveals itself to Diana it magically alerts every supernatural being who’s been looking for it including a vampire named Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode). Diana, who has spent most of her life suppressing her abilities and turning away from her witchy heritage, must face her destiny when more than one eager and powerful supernatural being comes looking for her.

Although the bad blood between witches and vampires runs centuries deep, it seems Diana and Matthew share a bond that can only be classified as forbidden love. The main issue each magical race currently faces is the possibility of extinction, especially vampires, who are finding it difficult to procreate. But everything changes when Matthew reveals to Diana that Ashmole 782 is a text containing the secrets to creation itself, which could potentially help keep vampires from going extinct… while also destroying their enemies for good.

The Sandman (Neil Gaiman)

Netflix’s adaptation of visionary writer and prolific world builder Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel goes beyond its blueprint thanks to Gaiman's careful involvement with the show’s development. Having gone through various attempts at production, the series finally made it to screen in 2022 through careful collaboration between Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg. The first season adapts the first two entries of the comic book series Preludes and Nocturnes and The Dollhouse, which begins our Sandman story with Morpheus’ (Tom Sturridge) summonce and capture on Earth.

Full of immortal beings and DC Easter eggs, The Sandman stays true to the source material and remains both eccentric and entertaining because of it. Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, finally frees himself from years of solitude on Earth but not before his valuables are stolen by greedy humans. He embarks on a tumultuous quest to locate them, introducing us to characters like Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and finally, Desire (Mason Alexander Park). One of the Endless, Morpheus is powerful beyond human comprehension and in the effort to stop Desire’s chaotic plot must recall the purpose of both hope and family in the world… as well as the importance of dreams.

Outlander (Diana Gabaldon)

One of the most epic love stories on television, Outlander is a Starz Original based on a book series of the same name written by Diana Gabaldon and follows a retired nurse who survived the front lines of WWII as she’s mysteriously transported back in time on her honeymoon. When Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) goes on a highland honeymoon with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies), she accidentally stumbles her way into 1700s Scotland. Not only does she disappear during a romantic vacation with her husband, but her life is also immediately put in danger upon being swept into the past.

Forced into marrying a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) to stay safe, a passionate affair soon ensues between them that leaves Claire’s heart trapped between two worlds. Not only does Claire stay to join the rebel Scottish Highlanders of Clan MacKenzie, but she and the Clan are soon hunted by British soldiers. Leading the redcoats is Captain Johnathon “Black Jack” Randall, who happens to be Frank’s ancestor (and is also played by Tobias Menzies). To say things get increasingly complicated for Claire is an understatement.

The Wheel of Time (Robert Jordan)

With its first entry published in 1990 under the pen name Robert Jordan, it’s about time James Oliver Ridgney Jr.’s epic book series was adapted into a television series. The Wheel of Time is set in a world in which time and reality are controlled by a wheel whose spinning dictates the flow of everything, including magic. From the Sea of Storms to the Mountains of Dhoom, Jordan created an elaborate and thought-provoking world of fantasy and magic whose premise simultaneously juxtaposes the roles men and women play in societies worldwide. Although the first season vaguely introduces audiences to the fantasy world, it’s clear from the start that not only are women stronger than men, but a group of them called the Aes Sedai are in charge.

Before what’s known as the Age of Legends, both men and women were able to channel magic—referred to as saidan and saidar respectively. During the Age of Legends, The Dark One was freed from his prison and began to plot for control of the Wheel. In order to put a halt to his treachery, the Wheel spun out The Dragon, a male channeler who could rival the Dark One’s magic. Although the Dragon was successful in locking the Dark One away, this primordial god of evil did not go gentle. Before being locked away, the Dark One cursed saidan, and every man who channeled the One Power was then led to madness. The Dark One’s influence remains on the dark and corrupted people in the world, but the Wheel’s constant spinning suggests the Dragon will be reincarnated in order to put a stop to the Dark One again.

One of the Aes Sedai, a powerful channeler named Moraine (Rosamund Pike), comes across five young people of all genders who she senses could have the potential to be the Dragon. Unsure of which teenager could be their savior, she takes them all under her wing and guides the group along a dangerous journey through a world rampant with monsters and darklings. The Amazon series plays true to the premise of the books to a certain extent, but some aspects of the first season seem modernized or crafted for a more enjoyable streaming model. If the source material is any indication of how long the series could run, then we’re only just getting started.

Game of Thrones (George R.R. Martin)

One of the most popular television series to stream in the last decade, HBO’s Game of Thrones was a home run for the studio and fans of the series, at least until the second to last season. Its final season was met with heavy criticism but nonetheless was successful enough to spawn House of Dragon, a prequel spinoff whose first few episodes have already garnered over 50 million views collectively. The hit series ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and is based on the best-selling book series written by George R.R. Martin. Although Martin was not closely involved in the making of the series, Westeros was in good hands (for a while) with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at the helm.

Game of Thrones chronicles the story of nine noble families as they fight, kill, lie and steal for control of Westeros and a seat on The Iron Throne. Meanwhile, an ancient enemy resurfaces after being dormant for thousands of years. A star-studded affair, the HBO series employed some of Hollywood’s biggest names including Kit Harrington as Jon Snow, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. One of the most entertaining and intriguing political dramas to stream, Game of Thrones did not ever shy away from mature themes and outrageous storylines. Full of scandal, lies, violence, and greed, the series was a hallmark of HBO’s brand and the sort of television show that had you in front of the screen every week ready for more!

The Witcher (Andrzej Sapkowski)

The Witcher is based on a book series penned by Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Starring Henry Cavill as the monster-hunting superhuman Geralt of Rivia, also referred to as White Wolf. A mutant and outcast, Geralt finds his work by vanquishing monsters and evil-doers around the world but finds his destiny soon leading him down a predetermined path. Geralt is witty, feisty, and damn good at his witchering. This makes every episode fun to watch as Geralt’s adventures are never boring or uneventful. Geralt will eventually meet Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allen), two powerful women whose destinies are closely intertwined with his.

Featuring monsters such as striga, bruxas, leshys, chernobogs and basilisks… it’s safe to say this Witcher will never run out of work. Especially when more monsters begin mysteriously appearing across the globe in frightening quantities. Throughout the first season of the Netflix series, Geralt will soon learn his destiny is directly tied to Ciri’s, who begins to experience fits of potent power she cannot control. Although she starts as a young princess, one of the noblest aspects of the series is watching Geralt teach Ciri to become a fighter. Although both of them are far from perfect, their relationship and the fate it’s built upon is what fans of the show love the most about it. Well, that and Jaskier the Bard (Joey Batey), of course!