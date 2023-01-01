Recent years have seen a real explosion in the fantasy genre, with ongoing series like Sandman, His Dark Materials, and Willow, all having the potential to develop into significant franchises that advance the understanding of the genre among viewers. However, there are popular and successful fantasy franchises that not only have a defining impact on the genre but also on viewers’ experience.

The majority of the best fantasy film franchises currently available are adaptations, with the source material enjoying the popularity of its own. These franchises continue to play a significant role in the discussion of pop culture, whether they are classics or have more contemporary designs.

‘The Lord of the Rings’

Based on the novels The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings franchise is a series of six epic fantasy adventure films including Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies with Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power representing the most recent depiction of Middle-earth on television.

Tolkien creates the classic tale of Good vs Evil by weaving together the many personalities with the profoundly evil Sauron. Additionally, each character, whether minor or major, was carefully written and developed, creating a sense of community for the spectators. The Lord of the Rings franchise may not only be one of the greatest fantasy adventure series every but it’s also a much more multi-dimensional story that dives into the world-building, character arcs as well as rich plotline.

‘Harry Potter’

The Harry Potter film series is based on J. K. Rowling's series of books of the same name including 8 films from the original series, a theatrical play named Harry Potter and the Cursed Child which is still showing on Broadway, and an ongoing spin-off Fantastic Beasts containing 3 movies so far.

Legendary status has been conferred upon the tale of the young boy who survived his battle with Lord Voldemort's evil armies. The franchise integrated a lot of aspects from other fantasy works, but it did so in a way that emphasized both the iconic minor characters who were given the spotlight by creative means and the typical heroes of the genre. Despite recent struggles, Harry Potter has produced many famous characters, spells, storylines, and locations, like Hogwarts and the British Ministry of Magic.

‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

The Chronicles of Narnia is a film series and media franchise based on a series of novels of the same name by C. S. Lewis. The series centers on the four Pevensie siblings and their adventures in the world of Narnia, guided by Aslan, a wise, strong, and speakable lion, who also happens to be the king of the land. The franchise has now included 4 original films.

The big-screen adaptations may not have succeeded in bringing every book to life, but the fact that Narnia will likely be revisited and perhaps given fresh life for a new generation shows just how genre-defining it has become. Aslan, the fabled wardrobe, The White Witch’s Turkish delight, and the breathtaking Narnia itself are instantly recognizable in modern pop culture.

‘Discworld’

The Discworld book series, which was created by author Terry Pratchett, takes place on the titular Discworld, a flat but habitable planet perched atop a massive turtle with four elephants standing on its shell. The 41 novels in the core Discworld series contain a variety of individual stories, some of which occasionally intertwine to create grand narratives.

Wizards, dwarfs, assassins, fictitious warring empires, and other bizarre fantasy aspects are all present in the series. There have been many film adaptations with the Troll Bridge short film and the Sky TV movie trilogy from the 2000s possibly being the most renowned examples. With his sharp prose and a vast imagination, Pratchett was the quintessential industry-defining novelist.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’

The first animated movie in the How to Train Your Dragon series, which was partially based on Cressida Cowell's children's book, was released in 2010. The franchise’s main protagonist is Hiccup who is a young Viking living in a society against dragons. However, as soon as he befriends Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, he is determined to change everyone in his society’s minds. The main series has 3 films along with a few short films and the franchise is now branching out into television.

How to Train Your Dragon is a beautiful story of human development, heroism, and friendship that can easily entertain and please both adult and young viewers. Moreover, the franchise doesn’t only have a fantastic voice cast but also has consistently gorgeous animated feature films that live up to the previous ones.

‘Hellboy’

Hellboy first appeared as a comic book character created by Mike Mignola for Dark Horse Comics in 1993. Hellboy is a red half-human, a half-demon creature and works for the US Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), pursuing Nazis, witches, demons, and other supernatural beings. The film adaptation of the franchise is quite successful with two movies released under the direction of Guillermo del Toro and starring Ron Perlman in the titular role. Recently, the series was revived with David Harbour playing Hellboy.

The movie adaption, which is classified as R, is action-packed and has numerous vivid monsters that del Toro expertly brought to life. Additionally, it skillfully incorporates Egyptian and Babylonian mythology into the story to create a contemporary movie that is both amusing and well-informed.

‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’

Based on Rick Riordan's novel series of the same name, Percy Jackson & the Olympians is the 2-movie series that chronicles the exploits of demigod Percy Jackson and his friends at the Camp Half-Blood demigod training facility. Most recently, Disney+ announced that it would revive the franchise as a television series, starring Walker Scobell in the title character.

From its focus on Greek Mythology and its educational component to its ride-or-die protagonists who the audience just can't get enough of, Percy Jackson had all the makings of a franchise that would be adored by people everywhere. Not to mention the thrilling missions, adventures, and creatures that were vividly portrayed and truly lived up to the readers' fantasies in Riordan's books.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

Based on the 1865 fantasy novel with the original title of Alice's Adventures Under Ground by Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland film series follows Alice Kingsleigh, a 19-year-old who unintentionally slips through a rabbit hole, and makes her way back to Underland after her childhood adventures. There, she stumbles upon many interesting characters including Mad Hatter, the White Queen, the Red Queen, the Cheshire Cat, and even the Jabberwock, a dragon that torments the people of Underland.

The franchise has a special potential to reproduce the world of childhood, stimulating the imagination and causing adults to experience youthful emotions once more. In addition, the story is in fact a coming-of-age tale that provides the outcast a voice and a leading role.

‘The NeverEnding Story’

Based on Michael Ende’s 1979 novel of the same name, The NeverEnding Story is a series of English-language epic fantasy movies made in West Germany. The story follows a young boy named Bastian Balthazar Bux in the actual world who reads a tale of a young warrior whose mission is to prevent a sinister entity known as the Nothing from devouring a mythical world. The franchise has three movies coming out from 1984 to 1994.

The characters are all intriguing, perfectly adapted for the film, and particular to the world of Fantasia. Moreover, the franchise is not just a sentimental experience for many viewers, but it's also an example of how engaging and thought-provoking fantasy literature can be. There's a mysterious artifact, a mythological trip, exotic creatures, and protagonist viewers can't help but root for—everything a typical tale from the archetype needs.

‘The Twilight Saga’

The Twilight Saga is a collection of romance-themed fantasy movies based on Stephanie Meyer's Twilight book series. The show centers on a shy youngster who falls in love with a gloomy, glittering vampire and shows how their relationship goes against the expectations of both the vampire and the wider supernatural world. The franchise consists of 5 movies based on Meyer’s 4 books.

The Twilight Saga was a huge success despite its underwhelming plot because it attracted its intended audience: teenage girls. The films exceeded the expectations set forth in the books, and the primary cast went on to become cultural icons, further fostering popularity.

