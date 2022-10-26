Thanks to songs like the ones featured in the unforgettable opening themes of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, fantasy media is now widely known for its iconic musical themes.

RELATED: The 21 Best Film Scores of the 21st Century So Far

Though it might be easy to ignore thanks to creatures, magic, and epic quests, there's no denying the crucial role that music plays in immersing viewers in these worlds. Some movies pride themselves on their scores and the original music they include, some of which fans likely won’t be able to get out of their heads long after they've seen left the theaters.

"The Shire" by Howard Shore – ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

It is impossible to find the “best” theme song from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films, as every song in Howard Shore’s score is as memorable as the last. What makes Shore’s soundtrack so powerful is his commitment to leitmotif, the repetition of phrases and tunes in music to represent characters, places, and themes.

The most endearing of Shore’s wonderful score is arguably "The Shire" from The Fellowship of the Ring. The song of the Hobbits, it rears its head many times throughout Jackson’s Middle-Earth films, including TheHobbit prequel trilogy, three films that Shore also happened to score.

"Hedwig’s Theme" by John Williams – ‘Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone’ (2001)

Fans of the popular cultural phenomenon that is Harry Potter can argue that bo movie theme is more recognizable than "Hedwig’s Theme" from the films. Composer John Williams, the musical mastermind behind the legendary Star Wars films, wrote the magical tune for 2001’s Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone.

"Hedwig’s Theme" became synonymous with the enchanting eight-film series, coming with a surefire guarantee that it will never leave fans' ear. In fact, even those who aren't fans of the franchise will likely still immediately recognize the song's first few notes – it's just that good.

"Touch The Sky" by Julie Fowlis – ‘Brave’ (2012)

Pixar’s Brave tells the story of Merida (Kelly Macdonald), the rebellious, headstrong Scottish princess who breaks the customs of her parents’ kingdom by refusing to be betrothed. The film is criminally underrated and its impact is underappreciated, as it inspired a wave of more heartfelt, and more mature, animated films.

RELATED: How 'Turning Red' Improves on the Mother-Daughter Dynamic in 'Brave'

Brave establishes its fiery heroine in an impressive opening scene, wherein Merida displays her unmatched skill with a bow and arrow. The scene is especially unforgettable thanks to the song underpinning the scene: "Touch The Sky," by Scottish folk singer Julie Fowlis.

"He’s a Pirate" by Hans Zimmer – ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003)

Anybody who knows film music will know that Hans Zimmer has earned the right to be called one of the greatest film composers of all time. Having scored such films as Dune (2021), Gladiator (2000), and Interstellar (2014), the German composer has written the music and found the heart, of many a film.

He’s also responsible for writing quite a few unforgettable songs for iconic films. Take "He’s a Pirate," the catchy theme from the Pirates of the Caribbeanfilms. People often wonder how movies based on a theme park ride can be so great: the sense of adventure exemplified by Zimmer’s score no doubt contributed to its success.

"Test Drive" by John Powell – ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ (2010)

The How To Train Your Dragon series perfectly captures a single feeling: the thrill and heart that comes hand-in-hand with having a dragon as one’s best friend. Telling the story of an unlikely bond between a dragon and a teenage viking, this DreamWorks animated fantasy movie has one of the best scores of its time.

"Test Drive" is the song that accompanies the start of the film’s central relationship. It scores the birth of the budding friendship between the film’s young hero Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and the dragon, “Toothless,” he befriends.

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" by Regina Spektor – ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ (2016)

This must-see stop-motion animated film tells the story of Kubo (Art Parkinson), a Japanese boy whose left eye was taken by the nefarious Moon King at birth. Though overlooked by general audiences at the time of its release, Kubo and the Two Strings is an overlooked animated masterpiece from the award-winning Laika Studios.

Regina Spektor covered a song that served as the movie’s closing theme. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" was originally an unforgettable Beatles tune; it tied in nicely with Kubo’s skill with the magical shamisen shown in the film.

"To Aslan’s Camp" by Harry Gregson-Williams – ‘The Chronicles Of Narnia’ (2005)

Based on the novel of the same name by fantasy titan C. S. Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is a truly magical children’s film. The movie follows the Pevensie children, four brothers and sisters fleeing the Blitz, who find a wardrobe in their new country home that leads to Narnia, a fantastical realm.

RELATED: 'The Chronicles of Narnia' Movies, Ranked

The iconic theme ‘To Aslan’s Camp’ represents one of the greatest mentor figures in film. Voiced by Liam Neeson, the lion Aslan has mythical grandeur that the movie’s music captures well. With Aslan’s theme and "The Battle" alone, composer Harry Gregson-Williams forged a fantasy score fans won’t forget.

"Kung Fu Fighting" by CeeLo Green, Jack Black – ‘Kung Fu Panda’ (2008)

Beginning with the 2009 movie of the same name, the Kung Fu Panda series demonstrates animation’s greatest strengths. But it isn’t just its gorgeous visuals doing all the legwork here. The voice acting and music of the original film laid the foundation for the franchise’s charm.

Though originally a disco hit made by Carl Douglas in ‘74, CeeLo Green’s rendition of "Kung Fu Fighting" serves as the theme of the martial arts franchise, later covered by The Vamps when Kung Fu Panda 3 revived the tune.

"Never Ending Story" by Limahl – ‘The NeverEnding Story’ (1984)

Based on The Neverending Story, Michael Ende’s 1979 fantasy novel, The NeverEnding Story is an unforgettable 80s classic. One of the best, most imaginative movies from German director Wolfgang Peterson (Troy), this iconic adventure film stars one of the best movie dragons of all time.

And who could forget the iconic tune that served as the theme song for the film. Limahl’s "Never Ending Story" is so representative of the classic 80s culture that it featured prominently in Stranger Things, granted, it was used in a wholly different manner.

"On My Way" by Phil Collins – ‘Brother Bear’ (2003)

In Brother Bear, a boy named Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) avenges his brother by killing a bear. The Spirits transform him into a bear as a means of punishing the needless death. Kenai’s life changes forever, trapped in the form of the beast he hated. Despite the tragedy of its plot, Brother Bear is a must-see, heartfelt watch.

While the movie features various songs written and performed by the great Phil Collins, the movie’s theme song "On My Way" best exemplifies Kenai’s experience of growth and change. Its thematic significance aside, it’s also quite a catchy tune.

NEXT: 8 Movies With A Better Soundtrack Than Plot