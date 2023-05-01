Fantasy movies are some of the film business' most reliable efforts. From epic franchises like The Lord of the Rings to classics like The Wizard of Oz, fantasy movies are crucial to Hollywood's fabric, providing audiences with dazzling adventures that defy conventions and expectations, and invite imaginations to soar.

The American Film Institute recognizes the importance of fantasy, including it among the ten classic film genres it honored in its 2008 series 10 Top 10. Defining it as a genre "in which live-action characters inhabit imagined settings and experience situations that transcend the rules of the natural world," the AFI named ten classics the best fantasy pictures of all time.

10 'Big' (1988)

Tom Hanks became a certified leading man and received his first Oscar nomination for Penny Marshall's 1988 fantasy comedy Big. The plot follows Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy who wakes up as an adult after using an antique fortune-teller machine and wishing to be "big."

Endearing and elevated by Hanks' unassuming turn, Big is a charming comedic classic of the modern age. With a sharp, witty screenplay and a cast of stellar performers, Big gets away with its wacky premise, delivering an original and hilarious fantasy comedy that's impossible to resist.

9 'The Thief of Bagdad' (1929)

The silent era delivered several fantasy classics, including Douglas Faribanks' swashbuckling adventure, The Thief of Bagdad. Based on a folk tale from One Thousand and One Nights, the film centers on Ahmed, a notorious thief who pretends to be a prince to win over the princess of Bagdad.

Widely recognized as one of the silent era's seminal pictures, The Thief of Bagdad is a cinematic institution for the fantasy and action genres. Led by the ever-charming and commanding Fairbanks, The Thief of Bagdad is escapism in its purest form, a sweeping and imaginative adventure that satisfies, mystifies, and entertains.

8 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell star in the late Harold Ramis' fantasy comedy Groundhog Day. The story follows a cynical weatherman who finds himself stuck in a time loop while covering the annual Groundhog Day celebration in the small and quaint Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney.

Juggling fantasy, science fiction, and comedy is no easy task, yet Ramis and Murray make it look effortless. Groundhog Day is clever, eccentric, and always hysterical, an intriguing combination of themes and ideas that never runs out of steam. With plenty of heart and a refreshingly cynical take on optimism, Groundhog Day is a one-of-a-kind comedy and one of cinema's greatest triumphs from the 80s.

7 'Harvey' (1950)

The iconic screen legend James Stewart makes his first appearance in the AFI's fantasy ranking with his 1950 fantasy-comedy Harvey. The iconic actor plays Elwood P. Dowd, an odd but well-meaning man whose best friend is a giant rabbit. While his friends have gotten used to the idea, his sister has other plans.

Elevated by Stewart's sincere and self-effacing performance, Harvey succeeds as a crowd-pleasing fantasy and a fascinating character study. The film is delightful and gentle, a warm and unpretentious ode to eccentricity that only the most hard-hearted will find uninteresting.

6 'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Based on the 1982 novel Shoeless Joe, Field of Dreams centers on Ray Kinsella, a farmer who builds a baseball field on his cornfield. When the ghosts of legendary baseball players arrive, Ray sees it as an opportunity to reconcile with his past: Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta star.

Half fantasy drama, half sports movie, Field of Dreams is a moving celebration of family. With an intriguing premise and an endlessly quotable script, Field of Dreams is a shamelessly sentimental crowd-pleaser that wears its inspirations and messages on its sleeve and walks the fine line between genuine emotions and overt manipulation.

5 'Miracle on 34th Street' (1947)

Perennial Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street is a must-see during the holiday season. The plot centers on Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn), a kindly man working as Santa Claus in Macy's midtown Manhattan store. However, complications ensue when he claims to be the real Santa, leading to a scandalous court case.

Miracle on 34th Street is admittedly sentimental, the movie equivalent of a warm hug from someone who doesn't know when to stop. However, the film wears its charm and warmth on its sleeve, resulting in an irresistible film that will win over even those who famously resist the holiday cheer.

4 'King Kong' (1933)

The Eighth Wonder of the World came to life in Merian C. Cooper's 1933 horror classic King Kong. The film follows a filmmaking crew arriving at a secluded island, where a giant ape dubbed Kong becomes obsessed with the leading lady, Ann Darrow (Fay Wray).

A groundbreaking achievement of special effects at the time of its original release, King Kong was a cinematic game-changer. The film has aged beautifully, with many considering it among the all-time best horror pictures. Above all, King Kong is a fascinating exploration of humanity, ambition, and the truth behind what it means to be a monster.

3 'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)

James Stewart stars in another of cinema's most acclaimed fantasy movies, the 1946 Christmas classic, It's a Wonderful Life. The story centers on George Bailey, a depressed man considering ending his life on Christmas Eve, who receives the visit of an angel showing him how different the lives of those he loves would've been had he never existed.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to call It's a Wonderful Life one of cinema's most uplifting films. Joyous, hopeful, and sentimental in all the right ways, the film is one of the big screen's ultimate "hurrahs," a heartwarming crowd-pleaser that reminds audiences about the importance of togetherness and the need for human intimacy.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Peter Jackson's fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is a remarkable adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's seminal eponymous novel. The film follows the titular Fellowship, a band of warriors who join four hobbits to take the One Ring to the fires of Mount Doom and destroy it before the Dark Lord Sauron can get to it.

Bringing Tolkien's notoriously ambitious and sprawling saga to life is no easy task. Luckily for cinema lovers worldwide, Jackson took on the responsibility and lived up to the fans' lofty expectations, delivering a faithful, rich, and comprehensive big-screen adaptation. Taking everything that worked about the novels and translating it into cinema's unique language beautifully, The Fellowship of the Ring is a cinematic triumph of epic proportions.

1 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

1939 was a banner year for Hollywood, producing some of the all-time best motion pictures in history, none more beloved than Victor Fleming's timeless classic The Wizard of Oz. The legendary Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young girl transported to the magical land of Oz, where she must seek the powerful wizard to return home.

Delightful and enchanting, The Wizard of Oz is a bonafide big-screen classic. With an enduring message about home and the ties that bind people, The Wizard of Oz is a sweet and endlessly charming adventure that still represents the very best form of escapism the big screen has ever produced.

