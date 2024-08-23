Fantasy movies are among the most delightful in the endlessly imaginative world of cinema. These are stories that make audiences watch their wildest dreams come true right in front of their eyes. They get to witness magic, mythological creatures, and grand tales that they might not even have dreamed up otherwise. They become special guests in worlds beyond the wildest corners of their imaginations.

It's not uncommon for fantasy films to be visually striking, narratively engrossing, or technically commendable. What's much rarer — but every bit as enjoyable — is a fantasy movie that has outstanding acting. From movies with a couple of iconic performances, like Labyrinth, to ones with more stars at the top of their game than one can count, like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, these are films which prove that even a genre as story-focused as fantasy can find space to deliver powerful acting.

10 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Jim Henson, world-renowned puppeteer, became a household name as the creator of The Muppets. He also directed a handful of movies, though, and his last is probably still his most popular: Labyrinth, a dark fantasy adventure where a 16-year-old must navigate her way through a maze in order to rescue her baby brother after he's taken by the Goblin King.

Though it received no Oscar nominations, Labyrinth is still remembered as one of the best and most iconic fantasy movies of the '80s. Two of its best elements (perhaps its most memorable) come in the form of its two lead performances: The enchanting Jennifer Connelly as Sarah and the hypnotizing David Bowie as the Goblin King. The puppet performances are also all amazing, which should come as no surprise with Henson at the helm. These are all some of the most iconic performances the genre had to offer in the '80s, an era that certainly had no shortage of competition.

9 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via USA Films

Charlie Kaufman is by far one of the greatest screenwriters of all time, and his debut is one of the best screenwriting debuts ever: Being John Malkovich, a surrealist comedy directed by Spike Jonze, a director with whom Kaufman has chemistry that becomes pure dynamite on screen. The story follows Craig, a puppeteer who discovers a portal that leads directly into the head of John Malkovich.

The movie's narrative is as gleefully absurd as the premise makes it sound, and far more brilliant than anyone could ever imagine just from reading the synopsis. But while the script and direction are arguably the film's biggest strengths, its excellent performances deserve just as much recognition. John Cusack is fantastic in the lead role, Cameron Diaz gives the strongest performance of her career, and John Malkovich plays his role with such enthusiasm and humility that it's easy to say the movie simply wouldn't work if it were Being [Literally Any Other Actor].

8 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

Image via RKO Pictures

One of the best movies of the 1940s, Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life is oh so much more than just a simple Christmas classic. It's about an angel sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman from a small town, by showing him what life would have been like for his home and its inhabitants if he had never been born.

The movie is a surprisingly powerful study of masculine mental health at a time when Classical Hollywood movies barely ever explored such complex topics. Then again, Capra was never one to go with the flow. Neither was he one to neglect actors in his movies, so It's a Wonderful Life has a number of extraordinary performances. Donna Reed is beautifully nuanced, Lionel Barrymore gives one of the best villain performances of Hollywood's Golden Age, and — of course — Jimmy Stewart does the best work of his career, delivering a portrayal that's as poignant and layered as it is beautiful and life-affirming.

7 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Image via AB Svensk Filmindustri

Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman is easily his country's best and most popular director ever. He achieved this status by making some of the greatest arthouse movies of his time — perhaps most prominently, The Seventh Seal. It's about a knight returning to Sweden after the Crusades. There, he seeks answers about life, death, and God's existence while he plays chess with Death.

Bengt Ekerot [...] gives one of the most memorable portrayals of Death ever seen on film.

Throughout his whole career, Bergman loved working with the same people, building a family of actors and crew that accompanied him throughout his illustrious filmography. Many of these legends of Swedish cinema, like Max von Sydow (the lead character), Gunnar Björnstrand, and Bibi Andersson offer in The Seventh Seal some of the most profound and philosophical work of their careers. The standout might just be Bengt Ekerot, though, who gives one of the most memorable portrayals of Death ever seen on film.

6 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Directed by Robert Stevenson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Impressively, though perhaps not surprisingly, Julie Andrews's first-ever performance on film also represented her first Oscar nomination and win. It was in Disney's Mary Poppins, a film that needs no introduction for those who grew up watching the House of Mouse's classics. It's a musical about a magic nanny using music and adventure to help two neglected children become closer to their father.

The music is delightful, the mixture of live-action and animation is some of the best ever, and the touching story is one of the most moving in Disney's filmography. Another one of the movie's most crucial pillars is the performances, which have aged like fine wine. From Andrews's magical, elegant performance; to Dick Van Dyke's effortlessly energetic and lively performance; to the two phenomenal child actors, Karen Dotrice and Matthew Garber; Mary Poppins may be beautiful to look at and beautiful to listen to, but its performers deserve just as much credit.

5 'Enchanted' (2007)

Directed by Kevin Lima

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Very soon after her breakout role in 2005's Junebug, Amy Adams once again took the world by storm with Enchanted, one of her most rewatchable films. It's about a young princess from the animated land of Andalasia, who's prepared to get married to a prince. However, the Evil Queen banishes her into the scary realm of New York City, where she starts falling in love with a lawyer.

Very creative and full of heart, Enchanted is a beautiful celebration (and also a fun reinvention) of Disney's traditional fairy tale movies. This reinvention comes hand-in-hand with a number of extraordinary performances which capture the film's comedic and dramatic spirit remarkably well. From Susan Sarandon's deliciously evil Queen, to the dichotomy between James Marsden's caricaturistic prince and Patrick Dempsey's notably normal lawyer, to Adams's star-making performance as the endearing Giselle, Enchanted proves that Disney princess movies can have exceptional acting, too.

4 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2' (2011)

Directed by David Yates

Image via Warner Bros.

One of those few summer blockbusters that are perfect through and through, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 was the long-awaited conclusion to the magical movie series, which had been enrapturing audiences for a whopping ten years up to that point. It follows the Golden Trio searching for Voldemort's last remaining Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord, as the final battle for the future of the wizarding world rages on at Hogwarts.

Throughout the franchise's whole tenure, it was well-renowned for having some of the most spot-on casting the world of blockbusters had ever seen. This was particularly noticeable in Deathly Hallows — Part 2. Being that it was the momentous ending of this beloved series, everyone clearly committed themselves to delivering the best work they possibly could, and it worked wonderfully. Standouts like Alan Rickman (Snape), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), and Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort) had never been more convincing or compelling in their roles before.

3 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the most rewatchable fantasy movies out there, The Princess Bride is pure fairy tale magic with a cleverly meta spin. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by the same William Goldman who penned the novel the film is based on, it's a subgenre-hopping adventure classic like no other. Framed as a grandfather reading his bedridden grandson a story, it's about a pirate who encounters numerous obstacles in his quest to be reunited with his one true love.

There's something in The Princess Bride for everyone. Smart jokes? Check. Swooning romance? Check. Fun swashbuckling action? Check. And, of course, exceptional performances that have gone down in history as some of the genre's most iconic? Check. Standouts include leads Cary Elwes and Robin Wright, as well as secondary actors like Mandy Patinkin and Wallace Shawn. Every cast member nails the comedic moments by being irresistibly hilarious, as well as nailing more serious scenes with powerful dramatic layers.

2 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via New Line Cinema

The fantasy genre has had many great and iconic directors over the years. Today, one of the best is the Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro, master of modern dark fantasy. His best work is the Spanish-Mexican co-production Pan's Labyrinth, an unusual coming-of-age tale set in the Falangist Spain of 1944. It's about the young stepdaughter of a sadistic army officer, who escapes into an eerie but captivating fantasy world.

Pan's Labyrinth is so bleak and Gothic that it almost blurs the line between dark fantasy and horror, and it does so in all the best and most enjoyable ways. This effective game of creepiness extends to the performances, which are some of the best in del Toro's filmography. From the innocence of Ivana Baquero in the lead role, to the horrifying perversion of the villain played by Sergi López, to Doug Jones's tremendously enveloping performances as the Pale Man and the Fauno, Pan's Labyrinth is a spectacle for those who enjoy great acting in fantasy movies.

1 The 'Lord of the Rings' Trilogy

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

A myriad of superlatives could be applied to Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, an incredible adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary story about a crew journeying to destroy an evil tyrant's greatest weapon. It's perhaps the greatest fantasy movie trilogy of all time, comprised of three of the best fantasy films ever made. It also has some of the best visuals, best music, and best action the genre has seen — as well as some of the best acting.

The star-studded cast of all three films is nothing short of impressive. From Ian McKellen (Gandalf) to Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) to Sean Astin (Sam) to Andy Serkis (Gollum), some of the best performances in the history of fantasy cinema can be found in this exceptional trilogy. These are fantasy movies that are pretty much perfect, and the actors at their forefront are a huge reason why.