Supernatural events, wild magic, folklore, other worlds, you name it — the fantasy genre has it all. Enduring one of the most beloved of all, the category stands the test of time, with many films (and TV shows) coming out each year and fans still looking back at some of the most memorable of the past decades.

Fantasy may not appeal to everyone. Nevertheless, it is possibly the most imaginative genre of all. Because fantasy films require lots of creativity, as the narratives and characters that inhabit them are often the most dreamy, this type of flick ultimately provides escapism to everyone who allows themselves to fully indulge in the genre. On Reddit, users share their takes on the best fantasy movies ever made, from Legend to Lord of the Rings.

10 'Legend' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

Starring Tom Cruise, Legend depicts a hero on a mission to defeat the Lord of Darkness, who plans to cover the world with eternal night. When the woman he falls in love with, Lili (Mia Sara) is lured into the underworld and eventually seduced by a priestess into becoming evil, Jack must make sure that he stops the madness from unfolding.

RELATED: Here's Why a 'Legend' 4K Blu-ray Release Won't Happen

"The forest is so beautiful, the story is great, I love everything about it," Dank_McDankerson wrote on the platform. As Redditors suggest, not only was Legend... legendary back in the day, but it stands the test of time just as gracefully, too.

9 'Conan the Barbarian' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

When his parents are killed and his tribe destroyed, a young boy named Conan (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) is put back into slavery. As the years go by, Conan plots revenge against the necromancer Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones), who completely destroyed his life.

Conan the Barbarian, which is reportedly set to have a sequel, is a the popular film when it comes to 1980s fantasy flicks, and understandably so. "My parents took me to a drive in to see this when I was 8 years old, and started my love of S&S," snowlock27 admitted. Furthermore, FlipKobbler revealed that their favorite thing about it is the musical score which "completely elevates the whole movie."

8 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Centering on 16-year-old Sarah's (Jennifer Connelly) adventure when she is led into a fantastical world and given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth to rescue her baby brother, Labyrinth, which stars superstar David Bowie as the Goblin King Jareth, is also a treasured film of the genre.

Suspicious_Log_7 is a massive fan of the film and even names it their "all-time favorite movie ever made" and says that it "never gets old." That said, it is hardly news to anyone that Jim Henson's flick is definitely worth checking.

7 'Pirates of the Caribbean' (2003-2017)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

It is not for no reason that Pirates of the Caribbean is (most likely) the most famous pirate media out there. The first three films of the franchise were arguably the best. This superb saga, which follows Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) adventures and misadventures, is a masterclass in SFX, with Davy Jones' (Bill Nighy) astounding physical characterization remaining one of the most groundbreaking in the industry.

"I have a soft place for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest which I think goes full fantasy moreso than the first one," zhard01 wrote on the website. Indeed, Dead Man's Chest is among the best films of the bunch, making for a highly entertaining time in front of the big screen.

6 'Stardust' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

While it features mixed reviews, Stardust is seemingly quite loved by the Reddit community. Based on the Neil Gaiman book of the same name, the fantasy movie is set in a countryside town verging on a magical land and centers on a young man's promise of retrieving a fallen star.

RELATED: Best Live-Action Fairy Tale Movies That Disney Haven't Touched

According to Coino69, Stardust is "probably the only time a movie was better than the book." In a different comment, Rumblemuffin was "surprised no one has mentioned Stardust yet." Additionally, a user compliments the film's "much better ending," "good score," and "great visuals."

5 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Image via Studio Ghibli

One of the finest Studio Ghibli productions, the incredible Princess Mononoke is not only a top-notch fantasy movie but also flawlessly animated, much like many other Hayao Miyazaki productions. The film centers on Ashitaka, a young man on a quest to find the cure for Tatarigami's curse.

When wetraut admitted that they find the film to be "top tier fantasy," RIPArtaxRIPRufio expressed that they "found it only gets better with rewatches, too." No doubt, Princess Mononoke is an immaculate film that keeps viewers invested while sending out important messages about nature and humanity's relationship.

4 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It would be impossible not to mention Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth when discussing fantasy flicks, and Redditors believe so, too. The fantastical Spanish war drama is set in 1944 and follows a young girl named Ofelia, a girl living between two worlds, desperate to escape her tragic situation.

Given its stunning costume and set design, the gritty fairytale film is essential viewing for fantasy lovers and those who are getting into the genre. It also shines a light on sensitive subjects. Lyta_hall likes "how raw it is," while theirritatedfrog loves how the film brings "the darkness of fantasy and our world together."

3 'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Harry Potter movies are assuredly some of the genre's most memorable. The remarkable characters and immersive storytelling of the treasured British franchise have taken over the world ever since the films premiered, so much so that it is even being rebooted. The films follow Daniel Radcliffe's character, Harry, as he discovers he embarks on a life-altering journey after discovering he is the son of wizards.

To CaliforniaPotato, the highly popular Harry Potter films are "favs." There is a lot to like about the films, including its astounding world-building and magical setting that almost makes viewers feel as though they, too, inhabit it. Needless to say, the franchise's reputation is unmatched.

2 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the widely known and loved 1980s gem The Princess Bride, a bedridden child has his grandfather read him a tale about a farmboy-turned-pirate (Cary Elwes) who faces many challenges, foes, and allies while attempting to reunite with his one true love (Robin Wright).

RELATED: Classic '80s Movies That Just Get Better With Age

"This is the best and should be on top!" nosyninja1337 remarked when jonjoneswife mentioned the film. UtterlyArbitary, however, believes that The Last Unicorn and The Princess Bride are both "a tie for first." Of one thing we're sure: this bewitching fairytale is guaranteed to put a spell on viewers.

1 'Lord of the Rings' (2001 - 2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's epic high-fantasy novel, Lord of the Rings is evidently one of the biggest franchises in the film industry. With absolutely stunning visual effects, three-dimensional characters, an astonishing score, and a captivating narrative, the series is everything any fantasy fan could ever dream of and even appeals to those who don't appreciate the genre as much.

When arashi256 commented, "LOTR, obviously," Postoview rightfully responded by saying that "Lord of the Rings is like the Face of [the] Fantasy Genre." It comes as no surprise how adored the films are; LotR is one of the biggest blueprints for fantasy movies and still sweeps audiences off their feet after all these years.

KEEP READING:The Best Fantasy Movies of All Time, Ranked