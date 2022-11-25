Fantasy movies provide a true escape from reality, bringing viewers to faraway lands with magical powers, creatures, and beings. The farthest depths of imagination are brought to the surface in the different stories that fall under the category of fantasy. The extraordinary becomes the ordinary!

The best fantasy movies ever made are those that often inspire massive franchises, introduce novel aspects to the oversaturated genre, or are impactful and memorable enough to stay with audiences for years. These are also the ideal movies for viewers looking for the must-see fantasy films, as they defined and continue to change the enduring genre.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a new absurdist comedy-drama film with loads of fantastical elements. The plot follows a Chinese American immigrant who discovers that she is able to connect with parallel universes and different versions of herself—the multiverse.

She becomes embroiled in a multi-universal conflict in order to prevent the destruction of the said multiverse and everything that is within it. Everything Everywhere All at Once is written beautifully, and meshes together elements of fantasy, absurdist comedy, and high-stakes drama to create a heartwarming and truly thrilling watching experience.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy (2001 - 2003)

The Lord of the Rings is by far one of the most popular fantasy series and has become a global phenomenon and staple for what fantasy could be. The series is a saga of a group of heroes that band together to save the world from a rising evil. A young Hobbit named Frodo inherits the Ring (an all-powerful object that controls the future of existence) and must destroy it in the fires of Mount Doom before enemy hands take it first.

The Lord of the Rings is rich with history, lore, and high fantasy. The series is perfect for fans of Dungeons and Dragons or fantasy with lots of world-building elements and escapist themes.

‘Coco’ (2017)

Coco is a Disney film about a young boy and aspiring guitar player named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. Seeking answers from his great-great-grandfather about music and also how to return home, he desires how to change his family’s ban on music.

Coco is an absolutely adorable movie—especially for kids. With the gorgeous soundtrack, stunning visuals, and touching story, it is no surprise that the film has become so popular.

‘Spirited Away’ (2001)

Spirited Away is a Studio Ghibli movie that has amassed a sort of cult following in recent years. The film follows a young 10-year-old girl who recently moved to the suburbs. She accidentally stumbles into the world of Kami (spirits of Japanese Shinto folklore).

Her parents are turned into pigs, a witch named Yubaba is around, and more occur in Spirited Away. The film is well-loved and is a great way to learn about Japanese culture and folklore. Additionally, the art style that Studio Ghibli produces is absolutely stunning and always worth watching.

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006)

Image via New Line Cinema

Pan’s Labyrinth is a Spanish-Mexican dark fantasy film that was directed, written, and co-produced by Guillermo del Toro. The story takes place during the Spanish Civil War in Spain and focuses on a young girl named Ofelia. Ofelia, the daughter of a terrible army officer, escapes into a labyrinth and creepy fantasy world.

She meets a friendly Faun and many terrifying creatures along the way. This film is a very unique watch because of its tonal qualities that separate Pan’s Labyrinth from other films. Anyone looking to watch something truly different in terms of fantasy should consider Pan’s Labyrinth.

‘Big Fish’ (2003)

Big Fish is a fantasy comedy-drama film from the directorial mind of Tim Burton. The film follows a young boy who is angry with the circumstances in his life and attempts to distinguish between fantasy and reality in his dying father’s life. The movie is based on the 1998 novel of the same name and has a star-studded ensemble cast including Ewan McGregor, Helena Bonham Carter, and Danny DeVito.

The film has been so well received that they also adapted it into a Broadway musical. Big Fish has some pretty important messages about forgiveness, life and death, and self-discovery, and should be watched at least once in a lifetime.

‘Enchanted’ (2007)

Enchanted is one of Disney’s most well-loved live-action films of the 2000s. The film, starring Amy Adams as Giselle, follows a princess-to-be who is sent away to modern-day New York by an Evil Queen hoping to thwart her plans. As she struggles to find her way in such an unfamiliar (and downright unsettling) place, she meets a man who kindly decides to help her.

And maybe they live happily ever after! This movie is so fun and is filled with songs any Disney fan should know. The film also pays tribute to the classic cartoon worlds of Disney’s golden age in some sequences where Giselle is in her world.

‘The Princess Bride’ (1987)

The Princess Bride is a fantasy adventure comedy that is highly regarded as a classic fantasy movie. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by William Goldman and follows a farmhand named Westley who, accompanied by companions befriended along his journey, must rescue his true love (who happens to be a Princess) from the clutches of an evil Prince.

Fans still call The Princess Bride a perfect movie. This film has helped some of the most iconic pop culture moments come to fruition, like the iconic “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father; prepare to die!” line.

‘Harry Potter’ Franchise (2001 - 2011)

There is no fantasy film series that does witchcraft and wizardry better than the Harry Potter franchise. The fan-favorite and worldwide sensation that is Harry Potter revolves around a young boy named Harry who discovers he is a wizard (and the only one who can vanquish the evil Lord Voldemort) and is whisked away to a magical sort of boarding school where he encounters a series of challenges, from dark villains to potions class.

Harry Potter is one of the best fantasy film series of all time. The franchise has taken over the world so much so even a Broadway musical has been created based on the series. Everyone should try watching this truly magical series.

‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is a kids/family fantasy film based on The Chronicles of Narnia book series by C. S. Lewis. This film particularly, in comparison to the others in the series, is a fan favorite. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe follows four British children who are moved to the countryside and then transported into a fantasy world where they join forces with a magical Lion against the forces of an evil White Witch.

This film is a staple in Children’s fantasy movies and is a great watch for fans of the series. The movie also happened to win the Academy Award for Best Makeup!

