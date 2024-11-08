Movies are a team effort through and through; every single role in a production plays a key role in its working. But if there's one position that's the most important of all, that would obviously have to be the director. These are the artists whose leadership and vision take the work of everyone involved in the film and turn it into a greater whole. More than in most other genres, the director of a fantasy film has a particularly daunting job. Greatly imaginative and endlessly creative, these kinds of movies demand a filmmaker able to condense such sprawling originality into just a couple of hours of runtime.

As one of the oldest movie genres, fantasy has produced several masterpieces throughout the history of this wonderful medium. There are many things that can make a fantasy film stand out, from a carefully written script to jaw-dropping visuals, but outstanding direction is always essential. Some of the best fantasy movies ever shine as a result of flawless direction more than of any other element.

10 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Directed by Mel Stuart

Based on Roald Dahl's classic story (though Dahl disowned the movie after changes were made to the screenplay he had written), Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is pure, sweet movie magic. It's a musical about a poor but hopeful boy who seeks out one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory.

Mel Stuart's direction is by no means one-note, though. Sure, the movie is sweet and full of childlike wonder, but also surprisingly dark and, at times, even terrifying (many people who are horror fans today surely had this as their gateway experience). It's a layered atmosphere that Stuart handles wonderfully, on top of the magical production design and his phenomenal work with actors —from Peter Ostrum's marvelous child performance to Gene Wilder's iconic take on Wonka.

9 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

The Wizard of Oz is one of the most magical Technicolor classics of Hollywood's Golden Age, an iconic fantasy musical the likes of which cinema has never seen since its release. It's about young Dorothy Gale, who's swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz. There, she must embark on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard, the only person who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

With its phenomenal performances, beautiful visuals, and memorable musical numbers, The Wizard of Oz cemented Victor Fleming as the phenomenal director that he had already proved to be many times in the past. At a time when directors were by no means considered the creative powerhouses and key driving forces behind their films that they are seen as today, Fleming showed that he had something special to make him stand out among other industrial-like Classical Hollywood filmmakers.

8 'Orpheus' (1950)

Directed by Jean Cocteau

One of the best French directors of all time, tragically underappreciated by the mainstream, Jean Cocteau only made a little under ten feature films, and several of those are fantasy movies. The best one, as well as his masterpiece in general, is Orpheus. A beautiful arthouse take on the classic Greek myth of the titular poet who follows his unhappy wife into the underworld, it's a fittingly poetic tale with some of the most gorgeous visuals of Cocteau's filmography.

One of the best low fantasy movies ever made, Orpheus sees Cocteau employ powerful symbolism and beautiful motifs like mirrors in deeply meaningful ways, anchoring the story's themes of mortality and dreams. The director achieves an engrossing dreamlike atmosphere that serves the narrative perfectly, letting potent feelings of sadness and melancholy seep into the viewer subtly but quite effectively.

7 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

Directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky

The Chilean-French auteur Alejandro Jodorowsky is the embodiment of arthouse. Experimental, boundary-pushing, and entirely unafraid to be controversial, his head-scratchingly bizarre work is the stuff of legends. His best-known movie is perhaps The Holy Mountain, a Mexican production set in a greed-fueled world. Here, a powerful alchemist leads a colorful group of characters to the Holy Mountain, where they hope to achieve enlightenment.

It was largely through films as delightfully strange and esoteric as The Holy Mountain that Jodorowsky became one of the leading voices of cinematic surrealism. Visually striking, thoroughly entertaining, and with some of the most thought-provoking imagery and symbolism in the director's body of work, it's an impressive work of button-pushing art that encapsulates everything that makes people absolutely love — or deeply despise — Jodorowsky's style.

6 'Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Though it's mostly regarded as science fiction, George Lucas's Star Wars — what with the Force and all its magical elements and creatures — is decidedly also a fantasy franchise. There's little argument as to what the best installment is: That would have to be Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, where Luke continues his Jedi training with Master Yoda while his friends are pursued across the galaxy by a ruthless Darth Vader.

Directed by Irvin Kershner, Empire Strikes Back offers everything that makes Star Wars endearing at its very best. Compelling character arcs, grand fights and space battles, plot twists that remain effective decades later, and excitement that doesn't let up for a full two hours. Kershner's understanding of Lucas's creation, mastery over rhythm and pacing, and endless amount of creativity makes this film a blast even for those who don't typically love Star Wars movies.

5 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Easily the greatest Swedish filmmaker of all time, as well as one of the most impactful European auteurs ever, Ingmar Bergman wrote and directed numerous masterpieces over his decades-long career. To this day, his most popular movie is still The Seventh Seal. In it, a knight returning to Sweden after the Crusades seeks answers about life, death, and the existence of God as he plays chess against the Grim Reaper during the Bubonic Plague.

Seventh Seal is one of the fantasy movies with the best cast ensemble, seeing common Bergman collaborators like Max Von Sydow and Gunnar Björnstrand deliver some of their best work, but it's Bergman's direction that shines the brightest in this philosophical masterwork. Patient, contemplative, poetic, and visually gorgeous, his vision for this beautifully profound tale of life and death comes across as wonderfully as it possibly could have.

4 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro is the king of dark fantasy, and he proved that in 2006 with what may just be the subgenre's greatest example: Pan's Labyrinth, a Mexican-Spanish co-production set in Falangist Spain near the end of WWII. The young fairy-tale-loving stepdaughter of a sadistic army officer escapes into an eerie but captivating fantasy world, after a faun tells her that she's a princess who must prove her royalty by surviving three gruesome tasks.

Del Toro has never been better. Brutally dark and violent, but also full of childlike wonder and touching innocence, Pan's Labyrinth under the director's gentle hand becomes a stirring anti-fascism and anti-authoritarianism fable unlike any other anti-war film that's ever been produced. It's certainly not for faint-of-heart fantasy fans, but for those curious about what makes del Toro so beloved and acclaimed, this is the perfect introduction to his body of work.