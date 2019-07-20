In the mood for a series that takes you to new worlds and impossible destinations? Sounds like it's time for some sci-fi or fantasy. Because when you need to get away, sometimes a little genre storytelling is just the ticket it. After all, if you want to get away, you might as well go all the way to space.

If you're looking for something streaming right now, we've got you covered with the best fantasy/sci-fi TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now. Looking for some hard science fiction space opera? Check out The Expanse. Alt history more your style? Check The Man in the High Castle for some alt-history horrors. Demons, magicians, superheroes, and space sagas -- whatever you're in the mood for, we've got a recommendation below.

Check out the best drama series and TV shows in the list below.

RELATED: The Best Fantasy and Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix

The Legend of Vox Machina

Image via Amazon Studios

Created by: Matthew Mercer

Cast: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham

Critical Role is well-known and praised for being one of the main roleplay podcasts that launched Dungeons and Dragons back into the zeitgeist and lead to a slew of tabletop gaming podcasts. But the show took it one step further with the launch of The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated show based on their Critical Role campaign. While hundreds of episodes of a podcast might be difficult to digest for any casual audience member curious about what the excitement is about. First funded via a Kickstarter campaign, if large studios couldn't see the merit of the Critical Role fandom, they are definitely kicking themselves now. Within an hour of launch, the Kickstarter surpassed $1 million, and it's release through Amazon Prime Video has garnered critical and audience praise for its blending of humor, fantasy, and chaos. If you love fantasy and you enjoy the grittiness of shows like The Boys and Invincible, this is the show for you. — Therese Lacson

Carnival Row

Image via Amazon

Created by: René Echevarria, Travis Beacham

Cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Carolline Ford, Indira Varma, Jared Harris

An urban fantasy set in a steampunk world with dashes of true crime and political commentary, there is a surprising amount to love when it comes to Carnival Row. Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, the series follows mythical creatures who culturally clash with the humans of the city. The show draws clear parallels to the struggles that immigrant populations feel when they arrive to a new country. While the story can sometimes be burdened by too many storylines, the world of Carnival Row is an intriguing one. The murder-mystery aspect and neo-noir tone keeps it interesting, and for lovers of the oft-neglected urban fantasy subgenre, this is sure to scratch an itch. — Therese Lacson

Good Omens

Image via Amazon

Created by: Neil Gaiman

Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Sian Brooke, Ned Dennehy, Ariyon Bakare, Nick Offerman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Sam Taylor Buck, Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Mireille Enos, Bill Paterson, Yusuf Gatewood

More often than not, TV shows inspired by books fail to capture the original author’s intentions when translating a story to the small screen. Thank God (and the Devil) Prime Video’s Good Omens was created for TV by Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original book of the same name with fantasy legend Terry Pratchett. Set in the middle of the Apocalypse, Good Omens follows the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) as they try to prevent the end of the world. While the forces of Heaven and Hell are eager to finally meet in combat in the war to end all wars, Aziraphale and Crowley don’t want to put an end to their mortal lives and will do anything to prevent the rise of the Antichrist. Besides diving deep into Christian theology to create a fantastic universe, Good Omens also features one of the best friendships on TV, since Aziraphale and Crowley learn that good and evil do not exist in extremes after spending millennia building a loving relationship. — Marco Vito Oddo

American Gods

Image via Starz

Created by: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green

Cast: Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Pablo Schreiber, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Ashley Reyes

Neil Gaiman’s American God is a novel that explores the limits of human faith, showing how we put our collective trust in entities that exist beyond the constraints of religion. Prime Video’s adaptation of American God follows the same path, sticking to the same story beats but letting its characters roam free to make their own choices. The story follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), a former convicted who gets hired as a driver by the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). Shadow Moon’s job is to drive Mr. Wednesday and help him unite the Old Gods from ancient cultures, who must fight back lest they get destroyed by the New Gods at the center of humanity's faith, such as Media, Globalization, and Technology. American Gods is a curious meditation about what we choose to believe, and how our collective trust in major entities makes them stronger to control our lives. As a fantasy series set in our time, American Gods also offers something unique compared to other productions of the genre. — Marco Vito Oddo

The Wheel of Time

Image via Amazon

Created by: Rafe Judkins

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Kate Fleetwood, Sophie Okonedo, Fares Fares

Based on the best selling and beloved fantasy series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time follows a group of kids in a fantasy land. All hailing from the same small village, they meet a mysterious man and woman who tell them that one of them is the fabled Dragon Reborn. The high fantasy adventure might seem a bit like The Lord of the Rings at first, but then it takes a sharp turn. Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine Sedai, the mysterious woman who is a member of a female group of magic users called the Aes Sedai. While the first season does a lot to set up the future story, it also plays out like its own mini quest line. By the end of the season, major secrets and destinies are revealed. If you're a fan of high fantasy, but perhaps didn't like the grimdark aspect of Game of Thrones, take a look at this series. — Therese Lacson

The Expanse

Image via Amazon

Created By: Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby

Cast: Thomas Jane, Steven Straight, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper

At its new home on Amazon Prime Video, the former Syfy series The Expanse continues its impressive run as one of the most challenging, rewarding, and complex sci-fi shows on the air, now with more resources and creative freedom than ever. Adapted from James S.A. Corey’s award-winning, ongoing series of sci-fi novels, The Expanse is set 200 years in the future in a colonized solar system where the citizens of Earth, Mars and the asteroid belt wage constant conflict over territories, freedoms, and the future of mankind, while nefarious government secrets and conspiracies threaten the galaxy in the background.

It's dense and rich material, attuned to the real-world realities of politicking and pandering while building an immersive and intricately nuanced science fiction world. And the latest batch of episodes doesn't just bring The Expanse to its new streaming home, it brings the characters to a new world, where the series gets to craft its colonialist examination with more real-time fallout than ever. And it all remains utterly fascinating; a complex autopsy of political systems and the manipulation of warring beliefs that never skimps on meaty character drama or good, old-fashioned space spectacle. -- Haleigh Foutch

The Boys

Image via Amazon Prime

Created By: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligot, Tomer Capon, Chace Crawford, Jesse T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Simon Pegg, Karen Fukuhara, Jennifer Esposito

There's no shortage of superhero content in 2019, but you won't find anything more insightful, incisive and downright entertaining as The Boys, the latest Garth Ennis adaptation from Preacher dup Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with the polished TV hand of co-creator Eric Kripke. A scathing takedown of corporate greed, celebrity worship, political perversion, and all the horrible ways thought cultural ills can co-mingle, The Boys never lets its politics get ahead of its payoff, drenching the "realistic" take on superheroes in exploitation levels of sex and violence, ensuring that you'll be gasping and guffawing, even as the deeper implications nibble at your comfort. For my money, you won't find a more complex or chilling villain on TV this year than Anthony Starr's gleaming portrayal of Homelander, and he's well-matched in the best use of Elisabeth Shue's talents in years. Urban is delightfully unhinged, Capon is the secret weapon of the series, and it's all delivered in the most binge-worthy style, as entertaining as it is enlightening through and through. -- Haleigh Foutch

The Tick

Image via Amazon

Created by: Ben Edlund

Cast: Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Scott Speiser

It’s hard to believe that in this time of Peak TV we haven’t reached Peak Superhero (especially when you consider the cinematic universes), yet still, they come. As it gets increasingly difficult to differentiate between the similar storylines and emphasis on dark/gritty takes, there is one superhero series that has found a way to stand out: Amazon’s The Tick.

The half-hour live-action show (the latest iteration of this character) remembers something essential when it comes to super-powered TV: it should be fun. Even shows that started off lighthearted have been reduced to too much focus on doom and gloom (looking at you, The Flash). And while The Tick isn’t going to win any awards for its production value or for taking on emotionally intense narratives, it is an incredibly weird and unique series that is helping to mitigate superhero fatigue. -- Allison Keene

The Man in the High Castle

Created by: Frank Spotnitz

Cast: Arnold Chun, Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Lee Shorten, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Rufus Sewell

Based on Philip K. Dick’s alternate history novel written in 1963, The Man in the High Castle explores a world in which the Axis powers of World War II were victorious. Set 15 years after the close of the great war, the former United States is now divided into three parts: the Pacific States of America, a Japanese-controlled region that runs west of the Rocky Mountains; the Greater Nazi Reich, the Nazi-occupied eastern half of the continent; and a neutral buffer zone between those regions called the Rocky Mountain States. Using this background, The Man in the High Castle follows a disparate group of individuals as they attempt to aid or defeat the resistance movement, depending on their alliances.

It’s not that often that alternate histories make their way into the zeitgeist, and it’s rarer still that they’re as well done as The Man in the High Castle. The production quality is off the charts in this series and the casting is fit to match. It’s a slow burn to be sure, but it’s a tense one that has you falling in love with a character one second, only to have them revealed as a double-agent, traitor, or well-meaning neutral party who inadvertently screws up everyone’s plan the next. This is a taut thriller that will have you dreading the next turn but anticipating the next episode. Get caught up now! – Dave Trumbore

Orphan Black

Created by: Graeme Manson, John Fawcett

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kristian Bruun, Kevin Hanchard, Skylar Wexler, Josh Vokey, Ari Millen, Dylan Bruce

If you don't know why everyone's rooting for Tatiana Maslany to win an Emmy, you better start watching BBC America's Orphan Black - immediately. Maslany leads the show as Sarah Manning, a young woman who witnesses someone committing suicide. Even worse? That someone looks exactly like her. It turns out, Sarah is one of many clones and that right there is why Maslany deserves some major credit for her work on the show. Having one actress portray multiple characters here is most certainly not a gimmick. Maslany completely loses herself in each and every clone, single-handedly creating an ensemble of unique characters that are all fascinating to track as a group and as individuals.

The writers have also done a remarkable job keeping the material fresh and interesting from season to season without ever spinning out of control. Clearly, there's a science fiction-like component to the show and while Orphan Black does challenge viewers to assess extreme scenarios and keep track of a lot of moving parts, almost everything enhances the mystery and experience overall. - Perri Nemiroff

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams

Image via Amazon Studios

Creator: Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Chaplin, Richard Madden, Timothy Spall, Greg Kinnear, Anna Paquin, Juno Temple, Essie Davis, Benedict Wong, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Mitchell, Jack Reynor, Vera Farmiga, Janelle Monae

If you’re a fan of the sci-fi aesthetic of Black Mirror but could do without the series’ overwhelming bleakness, or would just prefer the rare story where technology isn’t out to kill us, then Electric Dreams is for you. The series should also make its way onto your watch-list if you appreciate high-quality production value, top-tier acting talent, and an award-winning selection of writers and directors; Electric Dreams has it all. And while it’s a perfectly binge-worthy series, I’d recommend taking your time with it, watching each episode with a friend or loved one (or online community) in order to take some time out of your schedule to mull it over and discuss it after the fact. The contemplative subject matter, how it fits into our timeline and reality, and what we can learn from it are prime examples of what makes [Philip K.] Dick’s writing so relevant. This is where Electric Dreams excels. -- Dave Trumbore

Mr. Robot

Image via USA Network

Created by: Sam Esmail

Cast: Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Double Day, Carly Chaikin

If you’ve heard nothing but ecstatic praise for, let me be the 22nd to tell you: it’s true, it’s all true. Few single seasons of television distinguish themselves so quickly from the glut of familiar, visually dull dramas that networks churn out with the efficiency of a cat-food-canning operation as , which follows the doings of a deeply unstable hacker named Elliot living in a small Manhattan apartment. Creator Sam Esmail, who took on the series after his fascinating yet facile romantic drama Comet, cleverly creates a distinct fictional world where the world is all-but-owned by Evil Corp, or E Corp, which has a logo that suggests a riff off of several bank logos, most noticeably Bank of America, and its potency is bolstered by nuanced characters and alluring, clever visuals. The shots throughout the season are pointedly off-kilter, placing characters in corners or to the side often, bringing out the displacement and alienation that our hero (the intensely engaging Rami Malek) is increasingly overwhelmed by. The exquisite editing stirs these images up into a bewitching spell of aesthetics and ruminative, rigorous performances from Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, and Martin Wallstrom as Elliot’s friendly nemesis at Evil Corp. Even as the show’s second season has hit some dull moments, the spell Mr. Robot casts remains intoxicating.

Deep Space Nine

Image via CBS

Created By: Rick Berman, Michael Piller

Starring: Avery Brooks, Alexander Siddig, Rene Auberjonois, Colm Meany, Cirroc Lofton

You have to give Star Trek: Deep Space Nine a little time to find its footing. For its first couple of seasons, it looks like it’s working from leftover Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation scripts, and it hasn’t really figured out a way to tell a space story from the perspective of people who work on a stationary space station. But once season three begins and they introduce the Dominion, all bets are off. Over the course of the next four seasons, DS9 becomes not just great Star Trek, but great television period. It’s also the first Trek show to deal with long story arcs. While The Original Series and The Next Generation would have recurring characters and obstacles, DS9 goes full bore into a war, and it’s fascinating to see how these characters cope in the face of battle. It’s absolutely riveting drama, and it builds to a highly satisfying conclusion. Deep Space Nine is a must-see show whether you’re a Star Trek fan or not. — Matt Goldberg

The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (February 2022) So many shows, so little time.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email