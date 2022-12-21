As 2022 is coming to an end, it’s nice to look back on how our lives have changed over the past few months and how many new things were introduced to the world. From new memes to new songs, the media just keeps on giving and growing — and we can say the same for the world of TV. There have been a lot of notable TV shows this year from different genres, may it be the likes of Abbott Elementary, Andor, or The Bear, among many others. What’s for certain is that 2022 has been a wildly successful year for TV.

One genre that stood out this year is fantasy. These shows effectively kept the fantasy community alive, gaining even more viewers and recognition. From dragon-slaying to time-travel, there are so many things that the fantasy TV genre gave us this year that are of high quality. This proves that there’s a lot more to tell in the coming years. I mean, who couldn’t get enough of vampires, magicians, fairies, gods, and even a sentient hand? Here are just some of the best fantasy shows that came out this year and essentially dominated our screens and the media.

'House of the Dragon'

A journey back to Westeros, the prequel to the HBO hit fantasy series Game of Thrones came as a bit of a surprise for fans because it was hard to imagine House of the Dragon living up to the same hype as the show we have followed for years. But thanks to the tremendous care they put into this — from the writing to the ensemble cast — House of the Dragon exceeded many high expectations.

This fantasy show is packed with drama and fueled by anger, and you can’t help but to just devote all your attention to every single scene so that you don't miss a single second. What feels fresh in House of the Dragon is that besides the typical action sequences and head cutting we have become oh so familiar with in the Game of Thrones fandom, it’s also focused on internal strife between families, particularly the Targaryens. And with the second season confirmed, we better hold on to our seats for what’s about to unfold.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power airing weeks after the premiere of House of the Dragon is a bold move, considering how huge both of these popular fantasy communities are. But The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video shares the same feat as Game of Thrones prequel. Based on the beloved work of J.R.R. Tolkien, The Rings of Power is filled with fresh faces and a sprinkle of familiar ones, making it nostalgic and new at the same time.

Here, we get to see the dark beginnings of the all-powerful Sauron and the growing tension between man and elf since it is set millennia before the events of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. The Rings of Power, to be fair, does have its issues. But the overall story and the standout performances of Morfydd Clark and the likes gave so much life to the show and to the fandom.

'Interview with the Vampire'

Interview with the Vampire is perhaps the best adaptation of the beloved fantasy novels by Anne Rice to date. Sure, the cult following of the movie of the same name is also a great watch by all means, but making the 2022 adaptation into a show format made the books come to life even more. We follow the lives of vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) as they navigate the times and their rather toxic relationship.

Interview with the Vampire was met with critical acclaim for how it honors the classics while adding a contemporary twist to the storyline such as changing Louis’ race and background. One can also feel the palpable tension between the two vampires no matter how much they hurt each other. Lestat is still our very bratty and manipulative vampire, but Reid somehow made the character annoyingly well-rounded and magnetic. While the show ended with Rashid being revealed as 500-year-old vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), we don’t need to fret whether we will see these characters on screen again because Season 2 is confirmed. They can’t get rid of our beloved chaotic vampires just yet.

'The Sandman'

Besides Sturridge, The Sandman is backed by a wonderful and enigmatic cast who all shine on their own. There’s Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a beautiful and kind being who teaches her brother Dream about life and everything in between. Another standout is David Thewlis as John Dee, a complex character whom you shouldn’t really feel sorry for, but you strangely do. Having received positive reviews and deserved recognition, one can say that this adaptation was a dream come true.

'Warrior Nun'

Warrior Nun released its second season last November, and it was met with as much acclaim as the previous one. This fantasy show follows orphan Ava (Alba Baptista) who joins the group of warrior nuns after realizing she has supernatural powers. Together, they are tasked to fight off demons in the world. The powerful cast also includes Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Thekla Reuten among others.

Who wouldn’t want to see fighting nuns? Based on a comic book by Ben Dunn, this fantasy show is a fantastic adaptation and gives a somehow fresh story in the fantasy genre. Warrior Nun isn’t afraid to discuss religion and mythology while still managing to be silly now and then. Another reason why this story works is because of the development of each character and the relationships. We have the famous ship, Ava and Beatrice (Avatrice) which took over social media. Plus, nearly all fight scenes are intricately choreographed and shot. Sadly, we won’t ever know what will happen to our favorite characters as Warrior Nun won’t return for Season 3.

'Wednesday'

Very kooky, indeed. It’s no surprise that Wednesday took the world by storm despite being fairly new to the scene, considering that there are a lot of The Addams Family fans out there who couldn't wait to see what this reiteration would offer. While Wednesday does have its faults, one can’t deny how big its impact is. We all know and love Wednesday Addams, the ever-cynical teenager who doesn’t let emotions get in her way. Jenna Ortega plays this very character in a way that feels new, despite her still keeping the charm we know and love from the previous reiterations.

While the rest of the Addams are not shown too much, Wednesday still shows their importance. Wednesday’s parents are still sickeningly adorable and in love. You can also tell that Wednesday's brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), looks up to her. They have a great dynamic, overall, and it’s nice for this new adaptation to keep their relationship as is. Another thing that Wednesday does well is making "mean" teens — Bianca (Joy Sunday) and Lucas (Iman Marson) — not so mean. There's also the twist of who Tyler (Hunter Doohan) really is that many may not see coming because he’s the "good guy." Wednesday is a fantasy show that subverts different stereotypes, effectively so.

'Theodosia'

It’s always fun to watch fun fantasy adventures that evoke nostalgia, and Theodosia does exactly that. This HBO show based on the works of Robin LaFevers follows the life of Theo (Eloise Little), a young and curious teen. Theo’s parents run London’s Museum of Legends and Antiquities. One day, Theo finds a tomb and retrieves the Eye of Horus, causing chaos. Together with her friends and brother, they fight a secret society who wants to take over the world using ancient dark magic.

While Theodosia did not really reach a wider audience than some on this list, it doesn’t mean that it’s not any good. Theodosia is a fun fantasy show that you can watch with your family during a free day — there’s a good amount of laughs, educational content, drama, and adventures to expect.

'Stranger Things'

Obviously, Stranger Things is on this list. Stranger Things released its fourth season this past May, and it easily smashed yet another streaming record. We have followed the characters since 2016 when the main cast were still kids, so we pretty much grew up with them, thus making the story hold even more importance. Season 4 of Stranger Things was filled with incredible action, emotional, and even comedic elements which effectively brought back the magic we love after a not-so strong third season.

This season, we got Vecna (a.k.a. One, a.k.a Henry Creel) played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Tuned-in viewers may have guessed who Vecna really is earlier, but the majority of fans were left in awe by the big Vecna reveal and how seamless the stories tie in. Of course, we also need to highlight Max (Sadie Sink), Season 4's MVP. We got to see more of her life after losing her brother and her home which, in turn, made her a great target for Vecna. This building trauma and unresolved emotions all culminated up to Episode 4 — possibly the best episode of the show to date. Sink delivered such an emotional and heartbreaking performance, leaving many into tears. Luckily, we will still see her in the next and final season of Stranger Things, and hopefully she will be okay.

'The Umbrella Academy'

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy follows the dysfunctional Hargreeves family yet again for another wild time-traveling, apocalyptic adventure. However, this time around, the stakes are higher than ever. Their actions from Season 2 bled to the present time, and now they have to face the fact that (1) they were replaced by The Sparrow Academy — with a more confident and snarky version of Ben as the leader — and (2) they have caused yet another end-of-the-world event, a kugelblitz. What’s great about this is that the apocalypse plot has happened in every season, yet it still hasn't gotten old.

In the third season of The Umbrella Academy, we see the siblings venture into different journeys and even introduce us to new team-ups. For instance, Diego (David Castañeda) and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) join forces as they are both going through grief. Luther, on the other hand, falls in love with one of the Sparrows, Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez). Then we see Klaus (Robert Sheehan) basically get killed and then come back to life because of his powers. The siblings' dynamic is still very much chaotic, but how their relationship gradually improves is the reason why they were saved.