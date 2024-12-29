A fascinating genre that allows viewers to dive into imaginative worlds and embark on epic adventures, fantasy's great appeal is not remotely difficult to understand. Fortunately for fans of both the genre and the format of television series, 2024 has been a favorable year for fantasy TV—it has pushed boundaries of what it can achieve, ranging from ambitious adaptations to original screenplays. These shows continue to prove that fantasy is a dominating genre in the realm of entertainment, whether in film or TV.

To celebrate the grandeur of the genre, we take a look back at the best fantasy TV shows of 2024, examining how each of these series—both completely new projects or new seasons—have captured the attention of audiences with their visuals and premises, elevating the category with their creativity and ambition.

10 'Renegade Nell' (2024)

Created by Sally Wainwright

Centering around Nell Jackson, who finds herself unexpectedly framed for murder and becoming the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England, Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland in the lead role and has earned praise for its witty and engaging storytelling, cementing itself as an adventure and fantasy epic that fans of the genre should check out this year.

Renegade Nell's performances, particularly Louisa Harland's as the titular character, are captivating and engaging, playing a huge part in anchoring the story and making it an entertaining watch. Despite some negative feedback regarding Renegade Nell's pacing, Sally Wainwright's action-packed adventure TV show is quirky and humorous, resulting in a great watch for all ages. Furthermore, the series provides viewers with a refreshing take on the genre, balancing escapism with commentary, particularly on 18th-century societal expectations.

9 'The Rings of Power' (2022–)

Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne

Despite its polarized reception, The Rings of Power improves on every detail in Season 2, making it worth the watch if you enjoy The Lord of the Rings. Set thousands of years before the novel in Middle-earth's Second Age, the new Rings of Power season illustrates the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and his plan to deceive the Elves into creating more Rings of Power that he can use to dominate the free peoples of Middle-Earth.

Featuring a complex and rich narrative that delves into themes of greed, ambition, and the battle between good and evil, The Rings of Power stands tall among the best fantasy shows of the year. While its standout elements are its beautiful visuals, enhanced by the stunning landscapes and special effects, The Rings of Power's newest season offers intriguing character development and improved writing coupled with great performances by its cast.

8 'Kaos' (2024)

Created by Charlie Covell

Starring Jeff Goldblum in the lead role, Charlie Covell's highly creative Kaos combines fantasy elements with dark comedy, with the results being nothing short of entertaining. Viewers with a modern-day Greek mythology retelling, with its creator delivering a multi-layered narrative exploring timeless themes such as the corruption of power and societal oppression.

Goldblum's eccentric portrayal of God Zeus elevates this engaging show to higher levels, as it brings humor and layers the show's central character. Through its bold and innovative retelling with sharp social commentary, Kaos presents a world that is equally surreal and divine, making most of its beautiful visuals and a strong ensemble cast, and using its fantastical elements to make for a thought-provoking and immersive viewing experience. Although short-lived (Kaos was canceled after its first season), the show is still worth checking out.

7 'Superman & Lois' (2021–2024)

Created by Todd Helbing

One of the most acclaimed superhero shows, Todd Helbing's Superman & Lois sees the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist face the pressures of balancing work life, justice, and parenthood in contemporary society. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch star in the lead roles.

Despite Superman & Lois being canceled due to branding issues, Helbing's series is celebrated for its high production quality, perfectly blending family drama, superhero action, and deep character exploration. While Superman & Lois' newest and final season has a darker and more intense tone, the series maintains its essence and endures just as much of a captivating supernatural story, with its ultimate closure resonating with both long-time fans and newcomers. Through its exploration of heroism and family, Superman & Lois offers viewers a lasting testament to Superman's legacy as a cultural icon.

6 'My Lady Jane' (2024)

Created by Gemma Burgess

In this Gemma Burgess costume drama, Lady Jean Grey and her husband live during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII. Her life takes a wild turn when she unexpectedly finds herself crowned queen overnight and instantly becomes the target of criminals who want her dead. Based on the 2016 young adult fantasy novel written by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows.

Thanks to its creative blend of historical drama and magical realism with sharp humor, My Lady Jane is easily one of the most captivating additions to the fantasy genre this year, excelling in the romance realm as well. Through its reimagining of the tragic story of Lady Jane Grey, the series combines its engaging narrative with fantastical elements, making it an even more engaging viewing that mirrors contemporary issues, such as privilege and oppression.

5 'Agatha All Along' (2024)

Created by Jac Schaeffer

A highly anticipated Marvel show, Agatha All Along is a dark, supernatural fantasy that provides audiences with Kathryn Hahn's titular character's backstory. The Disney original sees Agatha regaining freedom thanks to a teen's help, inviting viewers to eventually embark on the Witches' Road trials to reclaim her powers.

Those who enjoy a campy series with a magical twist are probably going to want to give Agatha All Along a watch. The best part? Viewers who are not well-versed with Marvel lore can still enjoy it — though a few Easter Eggs will probably fly over their heads unnoticed. Regarded as one of the best Marvel shows and an undeniably worthy addition to the MCU, this fun and whimsical fantasy series is nothing short of entertaining, starting off slowly but ultimately becoming more intriguing by the fourth episode.

4 'House of the Dragon' (2022–)

Created by George R. R. Martin

Based on parts of George R. R. Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood and set about 100 years after the Seven Kingdoms are united by the Targaryen conquest, House of the Dragon is a worthy watch for Game of Thrones enthusiasts, as it provides fans with more context about the spellbinding fictional world. Back again with the release of season 2, it sees Queen Rhaenyra, played by Emma D'Arcy, and her Black Council consider their next move.

It's impossible to discuss fantasy series without bringing up the critically acclaimed House of the Dragon. A fan-favorite in the genre, much like its predecessor, House of the Dragon is a shining star in fantasy, captivating viewers with its immersive worldbuilding and intrigue. Season two continues to impress audiences, even if it doesn't scale the epic heights of the original series. With striking visuals, featuring beautiful landscapes, and a well-thought-out narrative that perfectly incorporates fantasy elements, House of the Dragon is a show you don't want to miss.

3 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022–)

Created by Chris Prynoski

The Legend of Vox Machina is one of the many shows that have earned a second season this year, with the third chapter premiering in October. The newest season follows the Vox Machina crew as they face the Chroma Conclave, a group of powerful dragons, in one of their most perilous adventures. They travel to the mysterious ancient city of Vasselheim to search for allies.

Viewers who enjoy animated shows featuring diverse magical powers, mythical creatures, and beautiful, visually immersive landscapes probably won't regret giving The Legend of Vox Machina a watch. Featuring memorable, well-developed, and overall three-dimensional characters on top of its enthralling premise — with equal amounts of heart and humor — Prynoski and Crtical Role's show makes for a captivating fantasy watch. The great news is it has been renewed for a fourth season.