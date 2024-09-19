Fantasy is an age-old genre of literature, which has also been introduced to movies, video games, and television. Since its inception, it has been a very popular type of fiction, with many creators making whole new worlds or altering our own to bring something really special. And why shouldn't fantasy be popular? Sometimes, the monotony of everyday life can get boring, so being presented with a world in which ordinary physics and laws of nature don't apply is always wonderful.

Naturally, some shows have absolutely tanked, and can't satisfy audiences with their stories due to their poor executions. However, many have exploded in popularity and are still being talked about decades after their release, such as the 1950s anthology series The Twilight Zone. Of course, some newer shows have been just as big, if not bigger, and are just as perfect. While it's hard to say whether or not the citizens of the distant future will come to appreciate them, for the short term at least, audiences can definitively say that these are the best shows of the 21st century.

10 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Created by Eric Kripke

Image via The CW

Supernatural lasted 15 years, which is quite an accomplishment in the world of television — most shows are lucky to last a couple of years, much less a whole decade and a half. The story is about two brothers who work as paranormal investigators, and travel across the US in search of paranormal cases to solve or examine. The show is not only iconic and unbelievably quotable, but has spawned dozens of memes as well due to just how funny it is.

But it isn't just a comedy. It's a drama too, and can be as crushing and heartfelt as it is comedic. The legacy of this show has surpassed a point that other shows can only dream of reaching. Even if you aren't a fan of Supernatural, one cannot escape its sphere of influence. It is all over the internet and littered throughout pop culture, which of course wouldn't be possible unless it was one of the greatest fantasy series of the 21st century.

Supernatural Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , Jim Beaver Seasons 15

9 'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Directed by Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido

Image via Crunchyroll

It's no secret that anime isn't for everyone. Some people don't like the way anime typically goes about showing action or dialogue, and that's totally okay. However, even non-anime fans found themselves thoroughly enjoying Attack on Titan, a show that takes place in a low-fantasy setting. After the emergence of the flesh-eating giants known as the titans, humanity is forced to take shelter in a giant city surrounded by walls. Before long though, the titans find a way to breach the wall and invade, turning human society on its head.

Its setting and storyline, combined with its macabre themes and electrifying visuals are probably why it appeals to so many non-anime fans. Not only is it easy to watch, but it feels so different from most other anime shows, which helps it not only stand out but rise above the rest. On top of that, so much care was put into each and every frame of the show, which is why it took ten years to produce four seasons. It's pretty much always entertaining, made even better by its extensive worldbuilding and stellar action.

Attack On Titan Release Date September 28, 2013 Cast Marina Inoue , Hiro Shimono , Takehito Koyasu , Yûki Kaji , Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook Seasons 4

Watch on Crunchyroll

8 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a Nickelodeon show that sought to emulate the Japanese anime style and bring it to Western audiences. But they didn't even need to, because it captivated audiences on its own with its storylines about friendship and unity combined with its surprisingly adept approach to action. Since its original release, it has seen a live-action series released by Netflix, but of course, this is nowhere near the level of the cartoon.

It is primarily geared towards kids but leaves a lot of room for adults to enjoy it, too, with its lovable characters, cheeky sense of humor, simple story, and exciting action. Avatar: The Last Airbender isn't just a story about the titular Avatar trying to unite the nations of Fire, Earth, Air, and Water — it's a source of nostalgia for many, and has proven to be a surprising success that hasn't died down a bit in nearly two decades.

7 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

Developed by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews

Image via Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a dark fantasy show that was canceled way too soon. It came as a prequel to the 1982 movie The Dark Crystal, an underrated, yet intelligent and visually stunning film. Taking viewers back to the world of Thra, it tells the complete story of the events that led up to the original Jim Henson movie, featuring gorgeous sets and intricate puppetry. The world of Thra is a wonderful, yet frightening place, and yields many different beings, all of whom have their own unique culture, appearances, and role in the world.

After only one season, the show saw an abrupt cancelation, but that doesn't mean it deserved it. In fact, reviews were not just good, they were excellent, with many critics praising it for allowing them to witness the splendor of Thra once again. Even though it only got one season, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is still one of the greatest fantasy shows of the century, and anyone who has seen it will likely agree.

6 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

Created by Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, and Julian Murphy

Image by BBC

Merlin is a pretty famous figure of folklore. The wizard of Arthurian legend is known for his appearance, which is where various wizard tropes come from: the blue robes and pointy hat adorned with stars and moons, the glasses, and the long, silvery beard. Throughout most of his appearances across various forms of media, Merlin is a bit of a curmudgeonly character, as befits an age-old wizard. However, the Merlin TV show decided to go a different route and tell an origin story for him.

In this show, Merlin is played by Colin Morgan, who must face various challenges as he discovers his magical abilities. But this fantasy show isn't just an action-adventure series--it's also got some impeccable comedy and sweeping romance. Different, yet wonderfully refreshing, 2008's Merlin TV series is a show for the ages and a fantastic retelling of Arthurian legend.

Merlin Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 20, 2008 Creator Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy Cast Richard Wilson , John Hurt Seasons 5

5 'The Witcher' (2019-)

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Image via Netflix

The Witcher is based on a novel and short story series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The plot and setting are all really unique, as it follows Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster hunter known as a witcher, who makes his living by hunting down various creatures from folklore. The show, much like the novels, comes with a fully fleshed-out world and makes for some timeless and exhilarating stories.

Its cast of characters is endlessly enjoyable, and its brutal action combined with creative and creepy creatures is really quite amazing. It happened to come out at the perfect time, right around when Game of Thrones was ending, so fans who were left disappointed by the show's finale really needed something to scratch the itch and fill the void left behind. The Witcher did just that, bearing a lot of similarities to Game of Thrones, yet also feeling like its own distinct thing. It's not perfect and may have fallen off a little bit in the more recent seasons, but overall, it has been a smash hit for Netflix. There is no doubt that The Witcher is one of the finest fantasy TV series of the last five years, and even one of the best that has come with the 21st century.

4 'The Dragon Prince' (2018-)

Created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond

Image via Netflix

The Dragon Prince is a very ambitious project that required a lot of worldbuilding and lore, and without any source material to fall back on, it initially seemed doomed to be a failure. And yet, The Dragon Prince remains as strong as ever, shooting way higher than critical expectations to bring audiences a world of magic and mystery, and yes, dragons. First off, dragons are just plain cool, so it's definitely a winner there.

Secondly, the story itself is rich and extensive, developing a brand-new world for television that sucks its viewers in and refuses to let go. It is so easy to get immersed in the world of The Dragon Prince, and extremely difficult to get off of it once you're hooked. Not only is the story straight out of a novel, but the entire show feels like a movie painting — every episode is nothing short of art, and reflects the passion of its cast and crew perfectly. While maybe not the most famous TV show of the 21st Century, it is certainly the best.

The Dragon Prince Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 14, 2018 Cast Paula Burrows , Jack De Sena , Sasha Rojen , Racquel Belmonte Seasons 5

3 'House of the Dragon' (2022-)

Created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon is based on the history book Fire & Blood, which isn't about the history of our world, but rather of the high fantasy world of Westeros. A prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is about the Targaryen family's rise to power in the Seven Kingdoms, which comes with a lot of war and violence, as is to be expected. Fans were eagerly awaiting this series, and seeing it finally grace screens after three years without Westeros was a dream come true.

Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon has a lot of political twists and turns, romance, drama, and epic violence in equal measure. The scale of it is enormous, and it has become something of a fan favorite in the years since its release for its consistency and powerful storytelling. Though its legacy may not prove to be as impactful as the show that spawned it, it is still one of the greatest fantasy shows of the 21st century by a mile.

2 'Kingdom' (2019-2022)

Created by Kim Eun-hee

Image via Netflix

Kingdom is a South Korean fantasy/horror series that has never really gotten the attention that it deserves. Taking place in the Kingdom of Joseon, which once encompassed the Korean Peninsula, the Netflix original show follows the Prince, who takes a stand against the family of his stepmother, the power-hungry Haewon Cho clan, who are intent on seizing control of the throne for themselves. The problem is that the Prince's father died before his stepmother gave birth to her and the King's baby, which would help the Haewon Cho family gain power. Desperate, they try to resurrect the King using a mythical resurrection plant, which accidentally unleashes a zombie plague.

The show is based on a webcomic turned graphic novel and was met with rave reviews. However, the show is in a bit of a weird spot right now, as Netflix has yet to officially cancel or renew it. Fans can only hope they'll see more of the series, as it ended on a cliffhanger, and features many memorable characters that never get boring. If you like your historical fiction with a side of fantasy and zombies, this is definitely a series you absolutely will not want to miss. Kingdom is a modern masterpiece that deserves a lot better.

Kingdom Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 25, 2019 Cast Bae Doona , Ju Ji-Hoon , Kim Hye-jun , Kim Sungkyu Seasons 2

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

Image via HBO

Say what you will about Game of Thrones and its finale, but there is no denying the cultural impact it has had over the course of its eight-year run. Game of Thrones was, by and large, the biggest show on television, and has left an astounding legacy that many other shows will never even come close to. Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones not only offered eye candy in the form of spectacular battles and action sequences, but also in romance, drama, and political intrigue.

There is a huge pool of Game of Thrones characters to love and hate, and the show itself boasted an immense production value. It's unlikely TV will ever be graced with anything as huge and impactful as Game of Thrones was and still is. Like many classic shows from decades ago, Game of Thrones is still likely to be recognized as one of the all-time greats, controversial finale notwithstanding, which is what makes this show the greatest of the 21st century.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The Best Fantasy Shows of the 1980s, Ranked