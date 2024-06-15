To many, fantasies are an enchanting escape full of great adventures. For others, they’re a vehicle to examine the human condition from a different angle. But we can all agree that the fantasy genre has given us some of the greatest TV shows of all time. From mythical lands to supernatural horrors, there is a wide range of great fantasy shows available on Max, each a unique world that’s just a stream away. This is why we’ve put together this hand-picked list of the best of the best that the streaming service has to offer, ranging from multiverse dramas to teen romances, from swords and sorcery to cosmic horror. So read on for your guide to the best fantasy shows on Max right now.

'House of the Dragon' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 8.4/10

A prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of its parent show. This fantasy drama series was created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal and is the second show in Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. Adapted from Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, the series explores the fall of House Targaryen through the devastating civil war known as the "Dance of the Dragons." The show boasts a multigenerational story and an ensemble cast, which includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, and more. House of the Dragon received critical acclaim for its first season and reignited the Game of Thrones fan base with its return to Westeros. The series also received numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama. Like GoT, the prequel features brilliant visual effects, music, and performances. The show’s character development and writing may even be better than that of the original show. Though it’s not without flaws, House of the Dragon is a thrilling work of fantasy and intrigue.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Adapted from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones was created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The show unravels an epic story set on the continents of Westeros and Essos, primarily exploring a multi-sided war for the Iron Throne of Westeros. But while the noble families of the continent wage war against each other, elsewhere, the lost daughter of a deposed dynasty draws power, and a supernatural threat marches steadily towards them all. The series’ ensemble cast includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and many more. Game of Thrones is easily one of the most successful shows HBO has ever produced, having generated record viewership and attracted a massive international fan base. It was also critically acclaimed for most of its run and received a number of accolades, including five Golden Globe nominations and a record 59 Emmy Awards. The show’s ending, which jumps ahead of Martin’s still-unfinished novel series, was largely criticized. But despite the unsatisfying conclusion, Game of Thrones is a thoroughly entertaining journey through a world of magic and war.

'His Dark Materials' (2019-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Based on Philip Pullman’s book series of the same name, His Dark Materials is a fantasy drama series set across multiple worlds, primarily set in one where souls manifest outside the body as animal companions. The show follows an orphan, Lyra (Dafne Keene), as she tries to find her missing friend, uncovering a conspiracy related to an invisible cosmic substance with strange properties called Dust. Besides Dafne Keene in the lead role, the series also stars Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, and more. Pullman’s novels were previously adapted in the 2000s as a movie, The Golden Compass, which was largely panned by critics. His Dark Materials, however, has received acclaim for all three of its seasons, with special praise for its production value, musical score, and faithfulness to the source material. The performances of its ensemble cast are another reason for its success, and the show has earned numerous accolades. A fantasy series set in a multiverse full of strange phenomena, His Dark Materials is an adaptation that truly captures the full expanse of the novels in all their glory, with well-crafted characters and spectacular visuals.

'True Blood' (2008-2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.9/10

Created by Alan Ball, True Blood is a fantasy horror drama show based on Charlaine Harris’s The Southern Vampire Mysteries series. Set in a world where a synthetic blood product has allowed vampires to live alongside humans, the series revolves around Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in the fictional town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, who falls in love with a vampire (Stephen Moyer). The show stars Paquin, Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and more. Unlike many vampire dramas, True Blood uses its unique setting to explore themes of equality and assimilation, with vampires serving as a stand-in for marginalized groups oppressed by society at large. Of course, it is primarily a romance (and the series excels on that front as well), but it is so much more than just another vampire love story. Though the sixth and seventh seasons received mixed reviews, the show’s first five seasons were positively received by critics and earned a number of accolades, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.7/10

Based on L. J. Smith’s book series of the same name, The Vampire Diaries is a teen drama series set in the strange town of Mystic Falls, Virginia — a hotspot of magic and the supernatural. Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, the show begins by following the love triangle between a teenage girl and two immortal vampire brothers. Over the course of its eight seasons, the series evolves to include additional storylines and more supernatural beings. The show stars Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R. McQueen, and Sara Canning. The Vampire Diaries was one of The CW’s most popular shows during its original broadcast, bringing in record viewership and winning several accolades, including four People’s Choice Awards. The series has also spawned an expansive franchise that includes novels, comic books, and spinoff shows like The Originals and Legacies. Though critical reception to the series was originally mixed, the show’s reviews significantly improved as it progressed, and it’s now considered one of the most iconic vampire shows of all time.

'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 8.3/10

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, The Leftovers is a supernatural drama series based on Perrotta's 2011 novel. Set three years after a mysterious global event where 2% of the world's population inexplicably disappeared, the show follows the lives of some of the people left behind as they struggle to adjust to their new normal. The series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Regina King, Christopher Eccleston, and more. The Leftovers initially received mixed but mostly positive reviews when it premiered in 2014, but the show's critical reception steadily improved over its second and third seasons. By the end of its third and final season, The Leftovers was hailed by many as one of the greatest shows of all time, with favorable comparisons to another show Lindelof co-created: Lost. The Leftovers presents brilliant performances and a well-written story, masterfully exploring complex emotions within its strange circumstances.

'Lovecraft Country' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Developed by Misha Green, Lovecraft Country is a horror drama series based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, serving as a continuation of the book instead of an outright adaptation. The series follows a young black man traveling across 1950s America with his uncle and his love interest, searching for his missing father. In the process, this trio faces both the racism of segregation and monsters pulled from the pages of H.P. Lovecraft. The show stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and Courtney B. Vance as the main trio, with Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and more in lead roles. Lovecraft Country received largely positive reviews when it premiered in 2020, with critics praising Smollett’s performance. The series takes elements of the Lovecraftian mythos and builds on them in a way that cuts to the heart of American history while still being intensely thrilling. Unfortunately, although the series was originally planned to have a second season titled Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, the show was canceled in 2021 after just one season.

