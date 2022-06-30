In the mood to binge-watch some magic and adventure? Want to be transported to a whole new world? A good fantasy series can help you do just that. Whether it's monsters or magicians you're after, werewolves or witches, Hulu's library covers all that and more.

Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

Creator: Ed Dector

Cast: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende

One of the best interpretations of The Mortal Instruments book series, Shadowhunters is an adventurous story about a young woman, Katherine McNamara (Arrow), who discovers her ability to see the shadow world, which is filled with vampires, warlocks, and werewolves. With this gift, she joins the elite team of Shadowhunters attempting to keep the human world safe while also uncovering truths about her own mysterious history. Shadowhunters blends drama and action as it builds a rich mythology, crafting engaging characters and relationships that earn its passionate fan base. With a beautiful and talented ensemble, Shadowhunters spotlights some truly wonderful actors, including Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, and Isaiah Mustafa. – Yael Tygiel

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1996-2003)

Creator: Jonathan Schmock, Nell Scovell

Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick

A true highlight of the late 90s and early aughts, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch starred a young Melissa Joan Hart as the titular character. Inspired by the characters in the Archie Comics, the series was always family-friendly, with a focus on physical comedy and relationships above all else. Along for the ride were her odd couple aunts Zelda and Hilda, played by Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, respectively, as well as beloved talking cat Salem, voiced by Nick Bakay. The popular series often attracted guest stars, including RuPaul, Penn and Teller, and a variety of top musicians, like icon Britney Spears. – Yael Tygiel

Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010)

Creator: John Gray

Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, David Conrad, Camryn Manheim

Jennifer Love Hewitt stars as Melinda Gordon, a woman who helps ghosts with unfinished business move on from the world of the living into the afterlife. As a drama, Ghost Whisperer is a touching series that delicately covers themes of grief and fate while often adding a hint of mystery. Ghost Whisperer, created by John Gray, respectfully navigates such tender topics, welcoming the audience to enjoy a conversation that would often be uncomfortable to broach. Guided by Hewitt’s gentle approach to her character, along with the chemistry she shares with co-star David Conrad, Ghost Whisperer is a genuine and graceful show. – Yael Tygiel

Roswell (1999-2002)

Creator: Jason Katims

Cast: Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl

Roswell was a short-lived drama series about a young woman that crosses paths with a group of gifted teenagers who are part human, part alien. Shiri Appleby (UnReal) starred as Liz Parker, whose life was changed when Max Evans (Jason Behr) saved her from a fatal bullet wound. Max and his sister Isabel, in a breakout role for Katherine Heigl (Firefly Lane), attempt to live normal lives while hiding their abilities from nefarious agents. Roswell creator Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) carefully balanced this remarkable extra-terrestrial mythology with traditional teenage high school drama, building a relatable world that allowed his brilliant actors to blossom. – Yael Tygiel

Sailor Moon (1995-2000)

Creator: Naoko Takeuchi(manga)

Cast: Susan Roman, Jill Frappier, Katie Griffin

Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s manga, Sailor Moon is a cherished animated series from Japan. Following a group of young teenage schoolgirls, Sailor Moon tells of their journey as they discover that they happen to be modern embodiments of a group of superpowered warriors from outer space. Crafted with intriguing mythology that lays a solid foundation for storytelling, Sailor Moon is a beautiful, action-packed anime for viewers of all ages that explores themes of friendship, trust, and loyalty, as well as the responsibility that comes with superhuman gifts. – Yael Tygiel

Smallville (2001-2017)

Creator: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Cast: Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum

A Superman origin story, Smallville centers around Tom Welling (Lucifer) as the young man of steel, navigating his ordinary small-town life, budding romances, and otherworldly superhuman abilities. Smallville managed to chronicle years of adventures and stories of Clark Kent’s life before he ever donned the cape. Welling’s grounded performance in the quintessential superhero role was supported by a stellar cast, including Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum (Impastor), who radiated in his unforgettable portrayal of the villainous Lex Luthor. Focused on the Kent family and Clark’s upbringing, Smallville also managed to introduce quite a large variety of beloved Superman characters in their younger years in compelling and sometimes even canonically accurate ways. –Yael Tygiel

Witches of East End (2013-2014)

Creator: Maggie Friedman

Cast: Julia Ormond, Jenna Dewan, Rachel Boston, Mädchen Amick

Devastatingly short-lived, Witches of East End was an exciting and gorgeous series adapted from the books by Melissa de la Cruz. With a stunning cast, including Julia Ormond and Mädchen Amick, Witches of East End weaved a spellbinding web of mystery in its two seasons. The series began when two sisters, played by Jenna Dewan (Come Dance With Me) and Rachel Boston (SEAL Team), discovered they had magical powers and that their mother and aunt, played by Ormond and Amick, respectively, were also witches. Together, the family confronted demonic enemies, as well as their entanglements with the sexy and mesmerizing Gardiner brothers, played to perfection by Daniel DiTomasso (Dynasty) and Eric Winter (The Rookie). – Yael Tygiel

What We Do in the Shadows (2019-present)

Creator: Jemaine Clement

Cast: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal

Do you typically associate vampires with Staten Island? Based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s mockumentary film of the same name (of which they created, wrote, and starred), the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows follows the wonderfully bizarre and totally average lives of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) four vampire roommates trying to be their best selves in their large and intimidating Staten Island mansion. Though they will never admit it, the fanged friends and the energy-sucking vampire Colin would never be able to function without Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), their enthusiastic human familiar who so desperately wants to be a vampire himself. Follow the camera crew as they observe the bloody (mis)adventures of these spooky misfits in their every-evening lives. The series has been nominated for 10 Emmys and has an impressive roster of guest stars, including Mark Hamill, Beanie Feldstein, Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, and Vanessa Bayer. — Emily Bernard

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Created By: Joss Whedon

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, David Boreanaz, Emma Caulfield, Michelle Trachtenberg

Before he became the mastermind behind one of the biggest mega-blockbusters of all time, Joss Whedon had a knack for turning out beloved cult TV series, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer was his first, most successful, and one of his best. Based off his 1992 movie of the same name -- though wildly superior and different in tone -- Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows the title hero as she takes on vampires, demons, werewolves, werewolf hunters, lovesick AI, and just about every other creature on the monster spectrum from a bug lady to a god. In the meantime, she's also dealing with the quotidien coming of age drama, and given that the show ran for seven seasons, we get to follow her as she matures through a lot of life stages -- from the turmoils of high school and first love, through the awkward college transition to maturity, and ultimately to adulthood.

Buffy skillfully ties those two worlds together – the supernatural and the mundane – and like all the best genre storytelling, all the monsters and madmen are metaphors to make life's harsh realities go down a little easier. Always entertaining, endlessly quotable, often laugh-out-loud funny, and occasionally downright devastating, Buffy the Vampire is an icon of genre television. — Haleigh Foutch

Firefly (2002-2003)

Created by: Joss Whedon

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morean Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and Ron Glass

There’s a reason Firefly has one of the most devoted fanbases of all-time after 15 years and only 14 episodes (plus the movie, Serenity). Joss Whedon combines sci-fi and western into a beguiling concoction that works perfectly thanks to his whip-smart dialogue, clever pacing, and outstanding cast. The most difficult part about recommending this show, which follows a motley crew as they attempt to earn money from odd jobs and stay away from the authorities, is that it’s only 14 episodes, and you’ll definitely be left wanting more. Serenity scratches the itch a bit, but once you’re done, you’ll always be left wondering, “What if?” – Matt Goldberg

Angel (1999-2004)

Created by: David Greenwalt, Joss Whedon

Cast: David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof, J. August Richards, Andy Hallett, Amy Acker, James Marsters, Julie Benz

Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets a lot of well-deserved love in the television-nostalgia category, but its concurrent spin-off series Angel often gets overshadowed by his vampire-killing on again, off again girlfriend. While he was introduced as a potential love interest/vampire to be vanquished by the Slayer, David Boreanaz’s vampire cursed with a soul proved too charming, handsome, and beloved by the fans to fall victim to a metaphorical stake through the heart.

Getting his own side series in 1999, Angel moved away from Sunnydale to seek out the most likely locale for a vampire: the even sunnier city of Los Angeles. With more than a century of murder and torture under his belt, Angel’s restored soul now compels him to defend the innocent from supernatural evil. He becomes a private detective along with Cordelia Chase, Allen Francis Doyle, and Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in order to “help the helpless,” battle his own personal demons, and take down the Hellish law firm of Wolfram & Hart.

Angel has all of the charm and personality of its parent series but gives otherwise secondary characters room to breathe and grow, while staying true to the show’s supernatural and romantic roots. It’s a fun watch and a worthy companion to Buffy, both as star-crossed lovers and as series in a shared universe. – Dave Trumbore

The Terror (2018-2019)

Created by: David Kajganich

Cast: Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Paul Ready, Adam Nagaitis, Ian Hart, Nive Nielsen, and Ciarán Hinds

The AMC horror series The Terror is one of the best horror shows from the last few years, full-stop, but it should also appeal directly to history buffs. Based on the Dan Simmons novel of the same name, the first season provides a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic in 1845-1848, in which all men on two ships died terrible deaths. The show begins with the two ships getting stuck in ice trying to cross through the Arctic, and we subsequently follow the men as they battle mutiny, malnutrition, and some kind of supernatural beast that is seemingly killing them off one-by-one. It’s like Master and Commander by way of The Thing, with a hefty dose of cannibalism mixed in for good measure. It’s fantastic, and comes to a genuine conclusion by the end of the first season as the series was subsequently revealed to be an anthology. – Adam Chitwood

Adventure Time (2010-2018)

Created by: Pendleton Ward

Voice Cast: Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch, Niki Yang, Tom Kenny

The wonderfully trippy Adventure Time is a true joy of television. Pendleton Ward’s animated series is a fantasy adventure (obviously) that essentially chronicles a boy and his dog, except that this boy, Finn, lives in a weird, post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo, and his dog, Jake, is really an adoptive brother who has magical powers where he can change his shape and size. The long-running series is a fantasia of wonder, as Finn and Jake help Princess Bubblegum battle the Ice King and others with the help of a vampire queen named Marceline, a video player named BMO, and so many other colorful characters.

What really puts Adventure Time a cut above other series of its kind is that there are no other series of its kind. It’s smart, emotional, and definitely not just for kids (and maybe not even for kids — it can also be scary!) There are some darker and more complicated themes and dynamics as the series goes on, but everything is always anchored by the joy that Finn and Jake have in their never-ending cycle of battle. Joy permeates Adventure Time, but it’s also a series that has won a slew of awards for its innovation and intelligence. As the song in the closing credits says, “Come along with me / And the butterflies and bees / We can wander through the forest / And do so as we please.” — Allison Keene

Castle Rock (2018-2019)

Created by: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason

Cast: André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek

Castle Rock pays homage to the master of horror, Stephen King, by telling stories within his created world, populated by his famous sometimes infamous characters, locations, and supernatural forces. This is not a simple wink-and-nudge kind of homage but rather an original tale that feels like it came from the pages of a King story itself. Longtime fans of King’s work will find themselves pulling double duty by trying to keep track of all the story and character references while also keeping up with the fantastic mystery at the core of Castle Rock. More casual fans might just discover that they really like all the little nods and references, ultimately deciding they’d like to dig into King’s collected works a bit more. That’s a win-win. Showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason sure know how to craft a King-ly story, and J.J. Abrams is no slouch when it comes to unpacking the mystery box.

Like many of King’s tales, Castle Rock has a dark mystery, and a darker evil, at the center of a small town. The main crux of the mystery story in this first season centers on the disappearance of young Henry Deaver back in 1991, and the current appearance of Skarsgard’s The Kid in 2018. It’s that simple. But like any King story, the real meaning is found not just in the mystery but in how the people involved in it react to events, how they treat each other, and ultimately how they’re judged for their actions. Castle Rock is a can’t-miss series for Stephen King fans and a must-watch horror show for fans of dark, thrilling, character-focused mysteries. — Dave Trumbore

My Hero Academia (2016-present)

All three seasons of My Hero Academia are currently airing on Hulu, so whether you need to play catch-up or simply want to keep up with the current season, they have what you need. Don’t let the superhero aesthetic of MHA turn you off if you feel the comic book fatigue creeping in; this award-winning anime series is among the best in the sub-genre. It centers on Deku, a powerless young boy born into a world where superpowers have become the norm. When his conviction and willingness to sacrifice himself to save others reveals his heroic heart, he’s granted a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a superhero in earnest.

My Hero Academia could have easily devolved into just another “quirky kids in a weird Japanese high school” series, but it goes above and beyond the typical tropes to bring viewers characters they actually care about, as well as some pulse-pounding action sequences that put said characters in peril. The third season got off to a rocket start by pitting supervillains against Deku and his fellow young heroes, pushing them to their limits and splitting up the friends in heartbreaking ways. The story that’s unfolding right now might be the best so far, so get watching! – Dave Trumbore

