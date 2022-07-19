In the mood for some magic? What about myths or adventure? A great fantasy show can be the best escape, letting you lose yourself in an exciting new world. Fight a few monsters, cast a spell or two, and discover enchanting new secrets in Prime Video’s library of fantasy series.

Can't find what you're looking for here? Check out our list of the best fantasy shows on Hulu and Netflix to binge-watch.

The X-Files (1993-2018)

Created by: Chris Carter

Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Robert Patrick

The X-Files is ingrained into pop culture and included on countless prestigious lists ranking the best shows of all time – and for good reason. The premise is simple enough: Two FBI agents, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson), investigate unexplained cases suspected to have some supernatural element to them. Though the monsters and fantasy elements are compelling, it’s the dynamic between Mulder and Scully – the believer and the skeptic – that sets this series apart. Their undeniable chemistry acts as the cornerstone of the show, grounding some of the more outlandish elements. The X-Files is a must-watch for any sci-fi fan. – Taylor Gates

Teen Wolf (2011-2017)

image via MTV

Created by: Jeff Davis

Cast: Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O'Brien

Like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf was a phenomenon when it premiered, particularly with the young adult crowd. The show follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who gets turned into a werewolf right before his sophomore year. To make things even more complicated, he falls in love with Allison (Crystal Reed), whose family consists of a long line of werewolf hunters. With the help of his best friend, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien), Scott learns to navigate his new life while still going through all of the classic drama that comes with being in high school. Teen Wolf has been praised for its blend of humor and dark themes, as well as its impressive performances. – Taylor Gates

Bewitched (1964-1972)

Created by: Sol Saks

Cast: Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Agnes Moorehead

Bewitched is a beloved fantasy sitcom that centers around a witch named Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery). After she meets and marries a mortal man named Darrin (Dick York), she vows to live her life as a typical suburban housewife. However, this rarely ever goes according to plan, as most episodes see Dick becoming the victim of some kind of spell, with Samantha having to fix it all while keeping her powers a secret from the world. From the snappy writing to the irresistible charm of Montgomery, Bewitched is a classic for a reason. – Taylor Gates

Dramaworld (2016)

Image via Viki

Created by: Josh Billig, Chris Martin

Cast: Liv Hewson, Sean Dulake, Justin Chon

Korean dramas have become immensely popular all over the world, and Dramaworld comedically explores this obsession by following a college student named Claire (Liv Hewson), who finds herself transported into her favorite program, Taste of Love. While in the Kdrama world, Claire tries to repair a storyline – and ultimately makes things even more complicated – as well as falls for her crush, Joon Park (Sean Dulake). The show has been lauded for its clever premise and cameos from popular Kpop and Kdrama stars in nearly every episode. – Taylor Gates

The Outpost (2018-2021)

Image via The CW

Created by: Jason Faller, Kynan Griffin

Cast: Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse

The Outpost centers around Talon (Jessica Green), the last remaining survivor of a race called the Blackbloods. Years after her entire village was destroyed, she seeks revenge on those who killed her loved ones. However, on her journey to do so, she discovers she has supernatural powers and must learn to control them in order to save herself and the entire world. Quippy and filled with adventure, this show will appeal to fans of series like Xena. – Taylor Gates

The Librarians (2014-2018)

Created by: John Rogers

Cast: Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim

The Librarians centers around a group that goes on various adventures to save ancient – and often magical – artifacts. There are four recruits we follow throughout the series: a colonel named Eve (Rebecca Romijn), expert hacker Ezekiel (John Harlan Kim), science and math whiz Cassandra (Lindy Booth), and historian Jacob (Christian Kane). Its exciting action sequences, focus on problem-solving and knowledge, and silly tone make this show something the entire family can enjoy. – Taylor Gates

Merlin (2008-2012)

Created by: Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy

Cast: Colin Morgan, Angel Coulby, Bradley James, Katie McGrath, Anthony Head, Richard Wilson and John Hurt

Based on the Arthurian legends and the close friendship between Merlin and King Arthur, Merlin acts as an origin story for many of the Arthurian legends we have known. When young warlock Merlin (Colin Morgan) is sent to the kingdom of Camelot by his mother because of his "special gift," he somehow ends up saving Prince Arthur's (Bradley James) life, which leads to him becoming Arthur's manservant. Merlin soon learns that the reason for his gift is to protect Arthur. Still, Merlin must hide his powers because magic was banned in Camelot by Arthur's father, King Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head), and those caught practicing it are executed. Taking some of the most iconic characters of the legend, Merlin runs free with the ideas and acts as an origin story not only for Arthur and Merlin but for Morgana, Gwen, Lancelot, and so many more. One of the BBC’s most popular shows worldwide, Merlin is an excellent series for fans of the legends and newcomers who just want a good, fun fantasy show. - Arianne Binette

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022-present)

Created by: Matthew Mercer

Cast: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham

Critical Role is well-known and praised for being one of the main roleplay podcasts that launched Dungeons and Dragons back into the zeitgeist and lead to a slew of tabletop gaming podcasts. But the show took it one step further with the launch of The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated show based on their Critical Role campaign. While hundreds of episodes of a podcast might be difficult to digest for any casual audience member curious about what the excitement is about. First funded via a Kickstarter campaign, if large studios couldn't see the merit of the Critical Role fandom, they are definitely kicking themselves now. Within an hour of launch, the Kickstarter surpassed $1 million, and it's release through Prime Video has garnered critical and audience praise for its blending of humor, fantasy, and chaos. If you love fantasy and you enjoy the grittiness of shows like The Boys and Invincible, this is the show for you. — Therese Lacson

Carnival Row (2019-present)

Created by: René Echevarria, Travis Beacham

Cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Carolline Ford, Indira Varma, Jared Harris

An urban fantasy set in a steampunk world with dashes of true crime and political commentary, there is a surprising amount to love when it comes to Carnival Row. Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, the series follows mythical creatures who culturally clash with the humans of the city. The show draws clear parallels to the struggles that immigrant populations feel when they arrive to a new country. While the story can sometimes be burdened by too many storylines, the world of Carnival Row is an intriguing one. The murder-mystery aspect and neo-noir tone keeps it interesting, and for lovers of the oft-neglected urban fantasy subgenre, this is sure to scratch an itch. — Therese Lacson

Good Omens (2019-2022)

Created by: Neil Gaiman

Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Sian Brooke, Ned Dennehy, Ariyon Bakare, Nick Offerman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Sam Taylor Buck, Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Mireille Enos, Bill Paterson, Yusuf Gatewood

More often than not, TV shows inspired by books fail to capture the original author’s intentions when translating a story to the small screen. Thank God (and the Devil) Prime Video’s Good Omens was created for TV by Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original book of the same name with fantasy legend Terry Pratchett. Set in the middle of the Apocalypse, Good Omens follows the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) as they try to prevent the end of the world. While the forces of Heaven and Hell are eager to finally meet in combat in the war to end all wars, Aziraphale and Crowley don’t want to put an end to their mortal lives and will do anything to prevent the rise of the Antichrist. Besides diving deep into Christian theology to create a fantastic universe, Good Omens also features one of the best friendships on TV, since Aziraphale and Crowley learn that good and evil do not exist in extremes after spending millennia building a loving relationship. — Marco Vito Oddo

American Gods (2017-2021)

Created by: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green

Cast: Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Pablo Schreiber, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Ashley Reyes

Neil Gaiman’s American God is a novel that explores the limits of human faith, showing how we put our collective trust in entities that exist beyond the constraints of religion. Prime Video’s adaptation of American God follows the same path, sticking to the same story beats but letting its characters roam free to make their own choices. The story follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), a former convicted who gets hired as a driver by the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). Shadow Moon’s job is to drive Mr. Wednesday and help him unite the Old Gods from ancient cultures, who must fight back lest they get destroyed by the New Gods at the center of humanity's faith, such as Media, Globalization, and Technology. American Gods is a curious meditation about what we choose to believe, and how our collective trust in major entities makes them stronger to control our lives. As a fantasy series set in our time, American Gods also offers something unique compared to other productions of the genre. — Marco Vito Oddo

The Wheel of Time (2021-present)

Created by: Rafe Judkins

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Kate Fleetwood, Sophie Okonedo, Fares Fares

Based on the best selling and beloved fantasy series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time follows a group of kids in a fantasy land. All hailing from the same small village, they meet a mysterious man and woman who tell them that one of them is the fabled Dragon Reborn. The high fantasy adventure might seem a bit like The Lord of the Rings at first, but then it takes a sharp turn. Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine Sedai, the mysterious woman who is a member of a female group of magic users called the Aes Sedai. While the first season does a lot to set up the future story, it also plays out like its own mini quest line. By the end of the season, major secrets and destinies are revealed. If you're a fan of high fantasy, but perhaps didn't like the grimdark aspect of Game of Thrones, take a look at this series. — Therese Lacson

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Created by: Joss Whedon

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan

All of Joss Whedon’s work is worth considering in a new context given the substantial allegations of abuse and misconduct leveled against him, but the legacy of Buffy the Vampire Slayer doesn’t belong to Whedon. It belongs to Sarah Michelle Gellar for creating a feminist icon, the incredible writers who pushed the boundaries of network television, and the dedicated fanbase that evolved with the show’s legacy. At its best, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a creative blend of teenage angst and monster mythology, and the musical episode “Once More, With Feeling” is a masterpiece in its own right. – Liam Gaughan

Grimm (2011-2017)

Image Via NBC

Created by: Stephen Carpenter, David Greenwalt, and Jim Kouf

Cast: David Giuntoli, Elizabeth Tulloch, Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchell, Reggie Lee, Bree Turner, Sasha Roiz, Claire Coffee

The fantasy series Grimm begins with Portland detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) discovering that fairy tale creatures are real and hiding in plain sight – some kind and helpful, others bloodthirsty and vengeful. Only the hunters he’s descended from, the Grimm, and other creatures can see their true form. Not only does he have to find a way to protect the city from threats only he and a few others can see, but he also has to unpack his family history and their legacy as Grimms. The series balances a procedural drama “crime-of-the-week” format with exceptional world-building that makes Portland feel like another world. Grimm isn’t afraid to explore the darker origins of classic tales, and even amongst the plethora of on-screen fairy tale adaptations available, the series is truly something special. – Brynna Arens

