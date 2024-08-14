The fantasy genre has captivated audiences for years, often evolving from literary adaptations into high-budget, visually stunning productions. It is no surprise that so many viewers among mainstream audiences are drawn into the category, especially considering the breathtaking special effects and immersive worldbuilding that these shows often feature, offering a unique escape to the extraordinary where the impossible becomes reality.

The increasing global success of fantasy shows has showcased that the genre is still one of the most beloved and watched in every corner of the world. But what are the must-watch series for those getting into the genre? From Tumblr fan-favorites such as Merlin to critically acclaimed epics like Game of Thrones, we rank some of the best fantasy shows of all time.

10 'Merlin' (2008 - 2012)

This British fantasy epic starring Colin Morgan as the titular character chronicles the adventures of the legendary sorcerer with extraordinary abilities as a young man when he was a servant to young Prince Arthur (Bradley James), who eventually became his best friend, at the mythical court of Camelot.

Whether it is targeted at younger audiences for the themes of identity and self-discovery that it deals with, anyone keen on Arthurian legends will probably enjoy Merlin. A family-friendly watch, this Johnny Caps, Julian Jones, and Jake Michie show remains a fan-favorite in the fantasy genre more than a decade after reaching its full stop. It is no surprise that Merlin endures as a highly watched — and rewatched — show, whether because of its rich lore and fascinating worldbuilding that fully immerses viewers or its genuinely captivating story.

9 'Outlander' (2014 -)

Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, this 2014 historical fantasy follows a World War II nurse (Caitríona Balfe) who mysteriously travels back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she ends up meeting a Highland warrior (Sam Heughan) and is ultimately swept into an epic rebellion while struggling to survive. Despite her attempts to return home, Claire finds herself falling for the handsome Jamie Fraser.

Because it blends the historical, fantasy, adventure, and romance genres with amazing results, the time-travel fan-favorite Outlander is also one of the best picks, managing to appeal to a broader audience. Rich in historical detail and paying meticulous attention to accuracy, Ronald D. Moore's show is evolving and captivating, benefiting from a strong female protagonist audiences can't help but root for. Additionally, its central love story is in equal amounts steamy and passionate, making it a must-see for romance lovers.

8 'Bewitched' (1964 - 1972)

In Sol Saks' iconic fantasy series Bewitched, a witch (Elizabeth Montgomery) married to an ordinary man (Dick York) cannot resist resorting to her magic powers to solve the problems her family faces.

Featuring a highly innovative premise for the time it was released, this influential Saks show (the fan-favorite Marvel show WandaVision comes to mind) provides audiences with an intriguing mix of fantasy and domestic comedy-drama. It was quite the groundbreaking series back in the day, mostly for the way it featured a strong female lead with power and agency who was also portrayed as intelligent. With that said, it is also worth noting that the must-see fantasy series Bewitched also counts on many innovative special effects, rightfully becoming a cultural phenomenon.

7 'The Witcher' (2019 -)

Although Henry Cavill is widely known for his role as DCEU's Superman, one of his most beloved is the platinum-haired Geralt of Rivia. Set in a medieval-inspired world known as The Continent, The Witcher follows a solitary monster hunter as he navigates through life and tries to find his place in the world. He ends up meeting other misfits as his destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra) and a young princess (Freya Allen) with a special gift.

The Witcher is widely considered a top-notch fantasy show for its complex worldbuilding and detailed lore that elevate the narrative to higher ground and keep audiences engaged throughout. Furthermore, its distinctive non-linear storytelling — which can be slightly confusing to some — in addition to the intense, action-packed battle sequences, the character arcs are also one of the show's most notable elements.

6 'House of the Dragon' (2022 -)

Speaking of platinum-haired men, House of the Dragon is also a show that comes to mind when it comes to such a list. The Game of Thrones spin-off has rapidly become a fan-favorite: the story is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in the original series), illustrating a succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power.

Fantasy epic enthusiasts — particularly those who have checked GoT — are not going to regret giving House of the Dragon a try, especially as the show provides a detailed exploration of the Targaryen dynasty, enriching Game of Thrones's narrative and adding depth to the complex fantasy world. As always, the production value is incredibly high, the characters are memorable, and the political intrigue is clever and well-written, keeping viewers invested.

5 'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

Viewers who enjoy dark fantasy series with magical elements and mythical creatures may find themselves tempted to watch Eric Kripke's Supernatural, an incredible pick for those who appreciate chilling and eerie shows. The story focuses on two brothers (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) who follow their father's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings that roam the earth.

Featuring a richly detailed world design and innovative storytelling that keeps its plot exciting, the must-see Supernatural is anchored by great central performances and well-developed characters with distinct arcs and motivations. These aspects, on top of the many emotional moments the show features, make it fairly easy for audiences to connect with its characters. Furthermore, it is nearly impossible not to feel drawn to Supernatural's engaging fantasy tales, especially when they incorporate elements from different mythologies and cultures.

4 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Sarah Michelle Gellar steps into the shoes of her most iconic character in Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Buffy is a young woman destined to hunt vampires, demons, and other creatures. The teen fantasy series sees the titular character navigating life with the help of her friends.

Masterfully blending the horror, comedy, horror, and action genres, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge hit when released, as it fully immersed audiences in its innovative storytelling and also offered a strong and relatable female central character that broke the mold of the stereotypical female lead on television. Additionally, Buffy the Vampire Slayer tackles universal themes related to adolescence, highlighting the struggles that come with being a teenager, with its titular character's struggles resonating with many. Whedon's show remains a fan favorite in fantasy, captivating global audiences with its worldbuilding and absorbing plot.

3 'Stranger Things' (2016 - 2025)

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things blends the dark fantasy and science fiction genres with impeccable results. The first season follows a lost little girl (Millie Bobby Brown) with incredible superpowers as she navigates the small town of Hawkins and fights supernatural forces after the disappearance of a young boy (Noah Schnapp).

Whether that be because of the memorable characters, amazing soundtrack, nostalgic 1980s setting that takes audiences back in time, or the stunning visuals, Stranger Things is a genuinely absorbing fantasy show that remains a fan favorite among all Netflix originals. It is far from difficult to understand the series' appeal, especially when its intriguing mystery narrative is perfectly packed with just the right amount of emotional depth to move audiences to tears as it explores themes of friendship, loss, and coming-of-age.

2 'Arcane' (2021 - 2024)

Christian Linke and Alex Yee's action epic is set in Utopian Piltover and the underground of Zaun, focusing on the origins of two iconic League of Legends champions who also happen to be sisters — Jinx, also known as Powder (Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld). The two find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war.

Featuring stunning groundbreaking animation that blends 2D and 3D techniques, top-notch voice acting, and well-crafted lore that results in a deep and rich, complex worldbuilding, Arcane has understandably captured the attention of many since its release. The compelling and emotionally charged way it deals with themes of family, power, and corruption is also worth noting. There is no doubt that it is one of the most exciting fantasy shows streaming today, especially in the animation category.

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

The blueprint for fantasy television, this 2011 epic based on George R.R. Martin's saga A Song of Ice and Fire follows nine noble families and their fight for power, control, and influence over the lands of Westeros. In the meantime, an ancient enemy returns after being asleep for millennia.

Like other shows mentioned, the incredibly popular phenomenon Game of Thrones benefits from a meticulously crafted world with different cultures and religions, resulting in a believable take on an alternate past that engulfs audiences. With a high production value that includes visually striking use of CGI and some epic battle sequences, the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss TV show is nothing short of breathtaking, elevating production standards and inspiring high-budget projects in the genre while also further expanding the audience for fantasy.

