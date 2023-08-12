The release of the highly contested third season of The Witcher has put fantasy fans in an odd place. The Netflix series, once considered a worthy spiritual successor to HBO's Game of Thrones, has taken a nose-dive in audience reception and will likely grow more and more divisive with the departure of its lead actor, Henry Cavill. Following other contentious fantasy adaptations like The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the fall of The Witcher has left some fantasy fans worried about the state of the genre.

Fortunately though, fantasy is a very versatile genre, and along with the controversial series above, recent years have also seen unanimously praised fantasy television like Netflix's Arcane or Disney Channel's The Owl House. Over the years, some of the most memorable television classics have been fantasy shows and the genre continues to be beacon for imagination and creativity to this day.

10 'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

Image via CBS Television Distribution Showtime Networks

IMDB Score: 8.8/10

When someone mentions fantasy, people tend to think of swords and sorcery, butTwin Peaks injects bizarre fantasy elements into a mystery story to great effect. The show takes place in the town of Twin Peaks, where a murder unveils darks secrets about the town's inhabitants.

RELATED: The 15 Best TV Show Seasons of All Time, According to Reddit

Released in 1990, Twin Peaks was simply unlike anything audiences had seen on the small screen before. It was acclaimed for its originality and its willingness to experiment with surreal filmmaking. The later half of the show was marred by an overabundance of filler episodes, but that didn't harm Twin Peaks' lasting legacy.

9 'One Piece' (1999-)

Image via Toei Animation

IMDB Score: 8.9/10

Japanese anime is filled with fantasy classics, but one of the most enduring mainstays of the medium has to be One Piece. The series has run for 24 years and over 1000 episodes, and is still ongoing today. Chronicling the misadventures of aspiring pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his ragtag crew, One Piece is known for its memorable characters and action.

The long runtime may give some people pause, but that hasn't stopped One Piece from finding its way to the upper echelon of fantasy television. A live action version is scheduled to release on August 31st via Netflix, and while live-action anime adaptations have a rocky history, early trailers for this series have been greeted with enthusiasm.

8 'Gravity Falls' (2012-2016)

Image via Disney

IMDB Score: 8.9/10

Gravity Falls takes the supernatural fantasy and overarching mystery elements of Twin Peaks and presents them in an all-ages animated setting, becoming one of Disney Channel's most enduring hits in the process. The story features Dipper and Mabel Pines, siblings living with their crazy Great-Uncle Stan in Gravity Falls, Oregon for the summer, only to discover that the town is anything but normal.

RELATED: The 15 Best Animated Shows of the 21st Century, Ranked According to IMDB

Audiences immediately latched on to the show's charming sense of humor, well-executed plot, and its portrayal of flawed characters who learn from their mistakes.

7 'Death Note' (2006-2007)

IMDB Score: 8.9/10

Death Note is a series whose premise speaks for itself. The story is based around the titular Death Note, a book with the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it. It is used for a massacre when it winds up in the hands of a brilliant but troubled young man with a God complex.

Like Twin Peaks, Death Note dips in quality in its second half, but its first half remains an acclaimed piece of television, praised for its use of suspense and brisk pacing.

6 'Hunter X Hunter' (2011-2014)

Image via Nippon TV

IMDB Score: 9/10

Hunter X Hunter is the kind of show that sneaks up on audiences. At a first glance, it seems like a bright and fun adventure about a boy on a quest to follow in the footsteps of his long-lost father, but as the story unfolds, it goes in unexpected directions. The show is based on a manga by Yoshihiro Togashi and adapts its first six arcs.

Fans praised the series for its unique take on a coming of age story and its ability to juggle vastly different tones without feeling cluttered. While there are currently no plans to revive the anime, the manga is still ongoing. Its most recent chapters were released in December 2022.

5 'Arcane' (2021-)

IMDB Score: 9/10

Making a successful show based on the lore for a video game with no story-mode may seem like a tall order, but in 2021, Arcane rose to the challenge and blew all expectations out of the water. The show told the story of League of Legendschampions Vi and Jinx, two sisters trying to make their way in a pair of dystopian cities rife with classism.

RELATED: Best Video Game Adaptations That Prove They're Not All Terrible

Arcanewas lauded for its stunning animation and strong female characters as well as its layered and emotional storytelling. Only one season has released so far, so it remains to be seen if the show will keep its high quality. But for now, Arcane is a master class in bringing the fantasy genre to the small screen.

4 'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

IMDB Score: 9.1/10

This post-apocalytic dark fantasy anime first arrived in 2013 and is set to conclude this coming fall. The show takes place in a broken world where the last of humanity is under constant threat from carnivorous giants known as titans. Fans praised the show for its pulse-pounding action and captivating art style.

Attack on Titanhas maintained its high quality for a decade, and has only drawn in more and more fans over the years. With one special episode to go, its legacy is all but cemented.

3 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009-2010)

Image via Studio Bones

IMDB Score: 9.1/10

While it isn't quite the number one show on this list, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhoodis perhaps the quintessential show for fantasy enthusiasts. It features deep characters, elaborate world-building, fascinating magic, and thrilling fights that rival the best in the genre. The show stars Edward and Alphonse Elric, two brothers trying to undo past mistakes who get caught in a larger conflict surrounding a corrupt military state.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood received widespread acclaim, not only for its deft storytelling and character arcs, but for being more faithful to the Hiromu Arakawa-penned manga upon which it is based than its predecessor, Fullmetal Alchemist. The series is often referred to as one of the greatest animes of all-time.

2 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

IMDB Score: 9.2/10

Nowadays, Game of Thrones is just as notorious for its widely criticized ending as it is lauded for its earlier storytelling, but that fact doesn't hold the series back from a very high position on this list. Based on A Song of Ice and Fire, the acclaimed but unfinished novel series by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones follows multiple war-torn noble families in a world rife with political turmoil and moral ambiguity.

The early seasons were praised for their impressive character work and ruthless plot twists, dominating popular culture as one of the last true water-cooler shows in an age of streaming niches. The show dropped in quality when it surpassed Martin's novels and ultimately lead to an unsatisfying conclusion, but for many fans, the high points of the series far outweigh the flaws of the final seasons. With the recent success of its spinoff, House of the Dragon, it is clear that Game of Thrones is still relevant today.

1 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

IMDB Score: 9.3/10

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone with substantial negative criticisms of Avatar: The Last Airbender. For people who grew up in the mid-2000s, the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon is viewed as a formative all-ages epic on the level of Star Wars or The Lord of the Rings. Set in an Asian-inspired fantasy world where magic users known as benders can use martial arts to control one of the four classical elements, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows a young boy named Aang on a quest to master all four elements and save the world from the clutches of the evil Fire Nation.

The show's blend of child-like innocence and complex emotional themes made it a hit with families, and over the course of its three seasons, it only got better and better as it went along. On top of being the highest-rated fantasy show on IMDB, Avatar: The Last Airbender is the also highest-rated animated series and the 7th best show of all-time according to the site. A live-action adaptation is in the works at Netflix, but no matter how well that is received, nothing will change how beloved this animated series is.

NEXT: The 25 Best TV Dramas of All Time, Ranked