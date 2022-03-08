You know the conflict: Midwestern nice meets grisly violence. Noah Hawley’s anthology-style continuation of the Coen Brothers’ original film Fargo has introduced dozens of lovable and unique characters into the franchise’s universe. Some are just trying to do the right thing, some are trying to get away with doing the wrong thing, and some are just relishing doing the wrong thing on purpose. Each of the show's four seasons so far has boasted stellar casts to complement the plethora of colorful characters. Stars of all sizes, from Colin Hanks to Ewan McGregor, have tried their hand at the distinctive Minnesotan accent.

FX just announced that Fargo would be returning for a fifth season. The new season is sure to introduce a new batch of peculiar, likable, and most of all, morally gray characters. In the meantime, however, it’s a perfect time to look back and appreciate the assortment of colorful characters that Hawley and his team of actors have brought to life on the small screen. Here are nine of the best Fargo TV show characters, ranked.

9. Gloria Burgle (Season 3)

The central police officer in Fargo always has a juicy role. Similar to Deputy Molly Solverson (Allison Tolman) in Season 1, Gloria finds herself struggling in her male-dominated profession. Not respected as (and eventually demoted from) the Police Chief of Eden Valley, every fight to learn new information is an uphill battle. Beyond the disrespect from her fellow humans, Gloria also seems to struggle with new advances in technology. Invisible to sink sensors or automatic doors, Gloria eventually finds a way to take control of her life and make herself seen. Carrie Coon is perfect for the role. Effortlessly sympathetic in her struggles at work and in her home life, Coon’s consistent optimism despite her circumstances keeps her character a joy to watch.

8. Hanzee Dent (Season 2)

Just as it was shocking to see Hanzee (Zahn McClarnon) betray and execute Dodd Gerhardt (Jeffrey Donovan) in cold blood, it was a surprise how quickly Hanzee Dent became one of the primary antagonists of Season 2. Introduced as Dodd’s grunt sent off to do surveillance and intimidate some witnesses, you could feel a kettle starting to boil inside Hanzee. No matter how loyal he was to Dodd, he would never be treated as an equal. Likewise, no matter how hard he served his adopted country, he would inevitably be spat at in the streets by some.

Much of this comes to light late in the season, but the delivery is such that it forces the viewer to look back at his behavior in the earlier episodes. And in looking back, there’s a sadness that clouds Hanzee’s character. Even when performing his darkest acts, a sympathetic quality shines through. His anger seems manufactured by his surroundings and seemingly beyond his control. In the end, Hanzee's decision to start his own empire, which would eventually lead to his death, makes him a tragic character. Failed by his country, he had no real chance at success.

7. Oraetta Mayflower (Season 4)

Image via FX

The Fargo series is full of great villains. More specifically, the Fargo series is full of cold, calculating psychopaths. It’s a role that one might not expect from Jessie Buckley, but she kills it. Perfectly composed in her facial expressions, but startlingly unhinged in her actions, Oraetta Mayflower’s nursing practices might not be what you’d call “conventional.” Where some see an opportunity to heal and rehabilitate, Oraetta sees a chance to euthanize and score a new tchotchke for her closet.

For a lot of the fourth season, Oraetta’s business seems to be only tangentially related to the central plot. But when Oraetta takes a shine to Ethelrida and gets a little more intimate with Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman), she gets even more opportunities to wreak havoc. She’s one of those devious villains you love to hate, and she gives you plenty of reason to do both. And in a show that often kills off its characters in shocking or tragic manners, it's nice to see someone finally get the death they deserve.

6. Mr. Wrench (Seasons 1 & 3)

Much more than just a deaf hitman, Mr. Wrench (Russell Harvard) is the only Fargo character (played by the same actor) to have a substantial role in more than one season of the show. And he deserves it. After his partner Mr. Numbers was unceremoniously slain by Lorne Malvo, Mr. Wrench was left without a friend to turn to, without a purpose anymore. So when he latches onto Nikki Swango as someone he can help, you can’t help but feel happy for him to find a partner again. Seeing the two in action toward the end of Season 3 is equal parts gratifying and badass.

Without saying a word, Russell Harvard is able to inject Wrench with a sense of depth that could easily have been lacking from the character. Whether it's in his frustrated signing asking why there is no library in Bemidji or his fearless glare as Lorne Malvo spares his life, Mr. Wrench makes his presence known, and his loyalty to his friends is always something to admire. Heck, anyone that earns the respect of a psychopath like Lorne Malvo and can rock a fringe jacket easily deserves a spot on this list.

RELATED: 'Fargo' Timeline Explained, From the Coen Brothers Film to the FX Series

5. V.M. Varga (Season 3)

There are many ways to describe Varga. He is evil incarnate. He is vileness embodied. Any time he enters a room, the temperature changes, and you start to forget what happiness feels like. Thewlis’s performance is so captivating just because of how repulsive it is. Probably the most despicable character on this list, V.M Varga (David Thewlis) is the least ideal business partner ever. Sure he can close some deals and make you money, but his parasitic nature will leave you a drained husk by the end of a couple of months. Likewise, Varga’s ghastly teeth and worse-than-ideal souvenir mugs are more likely to leave you gagging than idolizing him. But even with all this, it is impossible to take your eyes off of Thewlis in the role.

4. Nikki Swango (Season 3)

The smart half to the Swango-Stussy duo, Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) can talk her way out of any situation. Unfortunately for her, the situations she finds herself in seem to progressively get more and more dangerous. At the beginning of Season 3, we find Nikki just wanting to play bridge and elope with her beau (and parole officer), Ray (Ewan McGregor). Sadly, life can never be that simple for Fargo characters. After tragedy strikes, and Ray is killed, she hatches a revenge plot while evading both the police and Varga’s henchmen.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is absolutely dynamite in the role. Seeing her go toe to toe with Varga without a hint of fear is downright inspiring. In a season where Varga’s presence deflates most characters down to a shriveled heap, Nikki not only talks the talk, but she comes so close to coming out on top. At the end of the day though, despite her proven intelligence and keen survival instincts, Nikki can’t wriggle out of the inescapable feeling that she is in way over her head. Like Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) in the Coen Brothers’ No Country for Old Men, no matter what move she makes, the clock ticking down to her demise gets louder each second that passes. But, man, is it fun while it lasts.

3. Lou Solverson (Season 1 & 2)

The most lawful good a Fargo character has ever been, Lou Solverson (Patrick Wilson) is irresistibly likable as the central Police Deputy in Season 2. Struggling to balance raising his young daughter with worrying about his wife with cancer, Lou tries hard to keep his head wrapped around the atrocities that unfold between the Gerhardts, Blumquists, and Kansas City Mob. Together with his father-in-law Hank (Ted Danson), who is the police chief of a neighboring county, the two continually find themselves always one step behind the offending parties.

For a man steadfast enough to earn the respect of both Mike Milligan (Bokeem Woodbine) and Floyd Gerhardt (Jean Smart), Lou surprisingly isn’t against showing the emotion beneath his stoicism. Whether he’s delivering a touching monologue about his time in Vietnam or reading a bedtime story to Molly, there’s a touching softness to his hard-boiled Police officer edge. Even in his small role in Season 1 where he is played by Keith Carradine, there’s a human quality to Lou that feels like home amidst all the carnage of a Fargo plot.

2. Lorne Malvo (Season 1)

The devil’s tongue has never been more persuasive than with Billy Bob Thornton’s deliciously dastardly Lorne Malvo. Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman) may have been easy prey, but there’s no denying the slickness of Malvo’s words. Whether it’s easily assuming a fake identity during a police interrogation or petrifying a concerned neighbor, Malvo knows exactly what buttons to push no matter who he is talking to. And when Malvo is not using his words, he’s letting his actions speak for themselves. He’s not above massacring an entire building out of petty revenge.

Thornton manages to perfectly balance Malvo’s charm with his menace. His brand of dark humor fits in perfectly within the established tone from the Fargo film. Sometimes the best villains are the ones who need no explanation for their heinous acts. Malvo relishes stirring up chaos simply because that’s what he loves to do. The corruption of Lester may have been a long downward spiral for the once-bullied insurance agent, but for Malvo, he was just another day at the office, another tape in a suitcase full of cassettes.

1. Mike Milligan (Seasons 2 & 4)

Where someone like V.M Varga embodies evil, Mike Milligan (Woodbine) epitomizes ‘70s cool. With his inclination to quote his favorite historical figures, Mike always knows how to liven up an interrogation or killing. Hardly ever seen without at least one of his bodyguards, The Kitchen Brothers (Brad Mann and Todd Mann), Mike is a grunt for the Kansas City Mob with big aspirations.

Distinctly not a member of a prog-rock band, Mike sees himself as a king waiting to be crowned. Long-time watchers of Fargo are well aware of how often characters in the show speak in monologue. Spoiler alert for those new: it’s a lot. However, of all the characters in Fargo, no actor has better managed to perfectly blend poise, charisma, and intimidation while delivering a monologue quite like Woodbine as Mike Milligan. Season 4 offered some backstory for his character, but honestly, he was already the best character of the show just after one season.

'Fargo' Renewed for Season 5, Plot to Revolve Around Kidnapping The acclaimed series about upper Midwestern crime is still going strong.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Sean Naughton (8 Articles Published) Sean Naughton is a Movie/TV features writer for Collider. He has written at ScreenRant and writes reviews for his blog Naughton But Movies. He loves all types of films and is currently performing the Sisyphean task of finishing his watchlist. More From Sean Naughton