After being a cult classic, the Coen Brothers’ Fargo also managed to achieve success on the small screen. Written by Noah Hawley, the show has received praise from fans and critics alike. Set in the Midwest, each season chronicles so-called true stories that happened during various eras. From gangs of '50s Kansas City to simple families in present-day Minnesota, characters and storylines are flawlessly intertwined.

Four star-studded seasons have all given the fans dozens of characters to love, including those who appear in multiple installments. Each part has gifted the audience with well-written antagonists to be fascinated by. Before the viewers get new characters to enjoy, as season five of Fargo is just around the corner, here are the show's ten best villains, ranked by evilness.

10 Mr. Wrench & Mr. Numbers

Wes Wrench and Grady Numbers, portrayed by the talented Russell Harvard and Adam Goldberg, make up an unforgettable duo in the Fargo series. Their first appearance in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Rooster Prince" sees them on a mission for the Fargo Syndicate to investigate the death of Sam Hess. The pair also appears as kids at the end of Season 2, while Wes Wrench comes back to team up with Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) one last time in Season 3.

Even though Wrench and Numbers are secondary villains, it’s hard for the viewers not to feel sympathy for them. Wes is one of the few recurring characters to appear in the first three seasons. His tendency to lose the people he holds dear helps Harvard’s acting ability to shine throughout the shows, as he brings one of the most tragic Fargo figures to life. With the new season being set in 2019, fans can only hope to see his cameo once again.

9 Nikki Swango

Nikki Swango defies easy classification as an antagonist in Season 3 of Fargo. She emerges as a central character, entwined in a complex love story with Ewan McGregor's Ray Stussy. As a parolee striving to start a new life with her fiancé, her life takes a tragic turn, compelling Swango to seek vengeance for her loved one's death.

Unlike the typical villains in Fargo with purely evil intentions, Nikki Swango stands as a unique character. Initially, her motives may appear dubious, especially as Ray is her parole officer. However, Swango’s love for him becomes undeniably real after his passing, as her subsequent actions, including a string of murders linked to her and Wes Wrench, are driven by a desire for justice. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's exceptional portrayal of Nikki Swango earned critical acclaim and a well-deserved nomination for the Critics' Choice Awards, solidifying her as a memorable character in the Fargo universe.

8 Mike Milligan

Mike Milligan (Bokeem Woodbine) takes the spotlight in both Season 2 and Season 4 of Fargo. Originally known as Satchel Cannon, he adopts the name of his guardian, Rabbi Patrick Milligan (Ben Whishaw). An educated young man, Mike joins the Kansas City Mafia and becomes their pivotal figure, being heavily involved in the war against the Gerhardts, led by Floyd Gerhardt (Jean Smart).

While Mike was not the primary antagonist of the second season, he was definitely smarter and more capable than any of his allies or enemies. His intelligence makes him one of the most interesting villains in the whole series, as he often talks using allegories and metaphors, providing an additional layer of intrigue. Woodbine’s deadpan and charismatic performance makes Milligan one of the most beloved characters for the fans. The sentiment was echoed also by the critics, who recognized Woodbine’s outstanding portrayal with his first-ever Emmy nomination.

7 Lester Nygaard

Lester Nygaard, portrayed by Martin Freeman, is introduced as a protagonist but quickly becomes a character viewers love to hate. In just the first episode, he goes from asking someone he just met to commit murder on his behalf to committing the act himself, establishing his ambiguity throughout the first season. Lester doesn't conform to the typical Fargo villain archetype - he's often portrayed as confused and spontaneous. However, it's this unpredictable cruelty that drives him to commit acts he never could have imagined before. Lester is not even loyal to his own family, framing his own brother for his wife's murder.

Lester’s consistently skewed moral compass mirrors the existing injustice in the region, where individuals can rise up the career ladder while engaging in criminal activities. He serves as a reflection of the overall morality in Fargo's Midwest. Although the season premiered in 2014, Lester Nygaard still occupies a special place in the hearts of fans, a testament to Martin Freeman's exceptional acting skills.

6 Yuri Gurka

Yuri Gurka (Goran Bogdan) may be considered a minor antagonist in the series, but his sadistic nature makes him one of the most memorable and chilling characters. As mentioned in the opening scene of Season 3, Yuri's cruelty is evident from the start when a detective falsely accuses another man of killing Gurka's girlfriend during an interrogation. He aligns himself with Varga, played by David Thewlis, becoming one of his henchmen in the campaign to terrorize Emmit Stussy and assassinate Nikki Swango.

Despite having minimal dialogue throughout the season, Yuri Gurka manages to earn the audience's hatred and a desire for him to face the consequences of his wickedness. His puzzling past and present add more secrecy to his character, leaving viewers anticipating his fate. A surreal and captivating bowling alley scene in Season 3, Episode 8, "Who Rules the Land of Denial" further deepens the mystery surrounding Yuri, making his history more compelling and his future uncertain.

5 Hanzee Dent

Hanzee Dent (Zach McClarnon) is a character of a literal duality. Being a right-hand man to the prejudiced Dodd Gerhardt (Jeffrey Donovan), he acts as a primary assassin for the gang. Dent accompanies Dodd to his evil deeds. As the Gerhardt family faces a series of eliminations, Hanzee undergoes a transformation, assuming the new identity of Moses Tripoli, founding the Fargo Crime Syndicate. His journey eventually leads to a fateful connection with Lorne Malvo, played by Billy Bob Thornton, resulting in his demise during a dramatic shootout in Fargo.

As Dent canonically gets facial plastic surgery, his 2006 persona is portrayed by Mark Acheson. Hanzee is an intriguing character, as viewers can easily identify a strong motivation behind their actions - vengeance against racism. This also explains Dent's betrayal of a supremacist family he worked for. His intimidating personality still leaves the audience with numerous questions, eliciting sympathy from them at the same time.

4 Josto Fadda

Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman) is the primary antagonist of the latest season. The season’s pivotal moments are set in motion when he accidentally orders the killing of his own father, a move triggering immediate chaos as he also orders his men to eliminate his father’s doctor. Josto serves as the mastermind behind the Fadda mob, while his brother Gaetano executes his ideas. Amidst the mayhem, Josto engages in a love affair with another formidable antagonist of the season, Oraetta Mayflower (Jessie Buckley), creating one of the deadliest couples in the series.

Fadda is one of the most despised characters in the show, as he doesn’t shy away from even the most immoral acts, including the harm of children to achieve his aims. With a history of delivering memorable villains on-screen, such as Gideon Graves in the Scott Pilgrim franchise and Spot in the Spider-Verse trilogy, Jason Schwartzman manages to evoke both anger and fascination in the audience with this portrayal.

3 Oraetta Mayflower

Oraetta Mayflower emerges as a hidden primary antagonist of Season 4. She’s a nurse who turns out to be a chilling serial killer, targeting her own patients. She takes the life of Donatello Fadda, triggering a mob war between the Cannon and Fadda families. Mayflower’s depravity knows no bounds as she starts a sadistic love affair with Josto Fadda, Donatello’s son. The lack of empathy becomes evident once more when she insists on being the second to die, desiring to witness her lover’s death.

The contrast between her profession, which is meant to help people, and her sinister actions only intensifies the audience’s hatred of the character. Her racist remarks regarding her Black contemporaries further fuel the condemnation. It’s worth noting that Buckley's exceptional performance stands out as a shining aspect of the fourth season, earning well-deserved praise from critics.

2 Lorne Malvo

Lorne Malvo stands as the very first main antagonist in Fargo. A master manipulator, Malvo willingly interprets Lester Nygaard's words as an invitation to eliminate his long-time classroom tormentor, Sam Hess. What sets Malvo apart is his ability to turn virtually everyone against him, from law enforcement to rival syndicates. Unbound by morals, he indulges in a multitude of criminal activities, deriving pure enjoyment from each.

Notably, Malvo holds the distinction of being the character responsible for the most murders in the series, leaving a trail of death in every town he visits. Despite his brutal nature, his layered personality endears him to viewers, establishing the villain as a fan-favorite character. Thornton's portrayal earned him a Golden Globe and a SAG Award nomination, making him the only actor from the series to do so. In a captivating return to the show, Thornton lends his enchanting voice to narrate Season 3, Episode 4, "The Narrow Escape Problem," cementing his place in the Fargo legacy.

1 V.M. Varga

V.M. Varga is the single most enigmatic character in the series. He operates his own small crime group, which he leads using his cryptic and metaphorical speeches. Specializing in extorting money from large organizations, Varga surrounds himself with a network of loyal henchmen, with the most notorious among them being Yuri Gurka, who carries his orders out with ruthless precision. Varga's genius lies in his ability to orchestrate complex conspiracies while remaining cagey - his name is never mentioned throughout the series, adding to his mystique.

The fate of Varga remains ambiguous, as the fourth season concludes with Gloria Burgle, portrayed by Carrie Coon, awaiting news of his possible imprisonment. Thewlis' portrayal of Varga is nothing short of breathtaking, captivating fans and critics alike. Above all, this character underscores a recurring theme in Fargo: justice prevails only when evil has no influential connections.

