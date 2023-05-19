Every couple of years, a new Fast & Furious hits the big screen, people flock to the theaters in the thousands, and some of us are left wondering: what's this all about? Now this is happening again as Fast X is finally here, the first movie that's promised to conclude the whole series on a three-part arc. With so much fuss about it, this might as well be the time to get up to speed on this that's one of the most successful franchises ever - you don't want to be left out, and there's room for everybody inside Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) 1970 Dodge Charger.

Although the "X" in the title of Fast X is supposed to mean it's the 10th entry in the franchise's main storyline, there are actually 11 movies if you include spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, and even among the ones in what's called The Fast Saga, not all of them are directly tied to the main story (if there even is one at this point). This means there can be multiple entry points to the franchise, really, and finding the right one can be just as challenging as understanding all the retcons and physics laws that are broken. So strap yourselves in, because we've got the answer.

You Should Start With 'Fast Five'

"But, wait, it isn't even the first one!" you may say, and justly so. Fast & Furious is a franchise in which chronological order is only helpful up to a point, and we're taking this into consideration here. Besides, every movie sort of has its own story until The Fate of the Furious, the 8th movie, so they can be taken as stand-alone chapters just as much as part of a whole. That said, Fast Five is not only the best entry in the whole franchise, but it's also the best starting point.

There are many reasons why you should start with Fast Five. Again, it's the best movie in all the Fast Saga, but it also is the one that's directly tied to the latest entry, Fast X. The movie is set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's Marvelous City, and has everything that's become the franchise's trademarks: wild set pieces, physics-defying stunts, cool visuals, street racing, a lot of star power and, of course, Dom's family drama. He, Brian (Paul Walker), and Mia (Jordana Brewster) flee to Rio to lie low after Dom is broken out of prison but soon find themselves tangled in a heist against Rio's most ruthless drug lord, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), and on the run from Diplomatic Security Service Agents Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). The only way of handling all this is by getting the old band back together, so they call on their family to help: Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang) and Giselle (Gal Gadot).

The highlight is definitely the rivalry between Dom and Hobbs, which includes multiple face-offs between them, including Dom's iconic "This is Brasil" (written with an "S" in typical Brazilian fashion and read "bra-zeew") line to intimidate the agent. Interestingly enough, this rivalry was somewhat continued off-screen, as Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson kept publicly throwing jabs at one another because of Diesel's constant interference on how Johnson should be acting. Because of this, everyone thought Johnson was done with Fast & Furious, but it now seems we were wrong.

Why Is ‘Fast Five’ the Ideal Starting Point?

Image via Universal Pictures

Fast Five is not only crucial to the main Fast & Furious storyline, but it was also when the franchise decided to become the multi-million dollar leviathan it is today. Up until its release, the movies had been all about street racing and car culture, mostly, so it needed to create an appeal to a larger audience. The answer was to pivot the whole brand with a good heist movie and make cars become the means through which Dom and his family act, not necessarily the central piece. Of course, there are still tons of cool cars in Fast Five, but now they are the tools.

Another way of creating such appeal to the audience was broadening the scope of the franchise. Up until then, all movies had only a local impact in terms of story, even Tokyo Drift. Now, though, it's all set in Rio de Janeiro, which is attractive by itself, really. Who wouldn't want to watch such cool car antics performed in Rio? And the movie does a good job of capturing the carioca (Rio natives) street culture - so much so that it's doing it again in Fast X, with tons of action happening in Brazil once again and even bringing in Brazilian funk diva Ludmilla to make an appearance.

But what really sets Fast Five apart in the franchise is the whole family dynamics. Dom puts together his team for the Rio heist based not only on competence, but also on trust, and that's when his concept of family starts to get a clearer meaning. We knew he was close to all the members of his team, but it's the events in this movie that make them the close-knit group of people we came to know and love, and there's plenty of it. Roman and Tej are always the funniest duo and keep picking at one another all the time, especially during training. Han and Giselle become the ultimate power couple in the franchise, and you can trust them to do almost anything while still looking incredible and without interrupting their snack-eating. Dom has his rivalry with Hobbs, sure, but his dynamics with Brian now have a whole new meaning after Paul Walker's untimely death.

What About the Other Movies?

Image via Universal

Although it's certainly the best, Fast Five is still part of a whole and makes clear that it's the movie that decided to create this whole. Rio is the first location in a movie series that became a true globetrotting machine, making stops in many different countries in the following installments. That said, it's important to see where it fits in the franchise timeline because that's a constantly-changing thing - Fast & Furious loves its retcons and out-of-order chapters.

Fast Five may be the fifth movie released, but it's actually the third one chronologically. It's set between Fast & Furious (the fourth movie, not the franchise name) and Fast & Furious 6, but before the events of Tokyo Drift, and that's extremely important to understand the franchise going forward. It also ties directly with the story Fast X tells, especially Jason Momoa's villain Dante.

So if you want to join the Fast & Furious party (and you really should), Fast Five is the ideal entry point for you, as it brings everything that made the franchise what we know today. Or if you just want to watch one of them before going to theaters to watch Fast X, make it this one and you won't regret it.