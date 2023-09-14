The Big Picture Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy are the ultimate father-son TV acting duo, known for their groundbreaking sitcom Schitt's Creek.

Schitt's Creek is a well-thought-out and written show that blends comedy and heart, making audiences both laugh and cry.

The impact of Schitt's Creek extends beyond comedy, as it has paved the way for LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media and has been recognized with numerous awards.

What's not to love about a father-son acting duo? The first pair that come to mind might be Jaden and Will Smith, who are easily recognizable from the heartbreaking The Pursuit of Happyness, or perhaps you might be thinking of the iconic Ben and Jerry Stiller who have an extensive history together, Zoolander being a big one for the duo. In the TV world, some great father-son duos include Patrick Stewart, who starred alongside his son Daniel Stewart in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and more recently Dominic West and his son Senan West, who worked together in the historical drama, The Crown. These kinds of collaborations between acting fathers and their sons have proven to produce stellar performances in both film and television. Duo's like these harbor an unparalleled and genuine level of chemistry that makes for a unique viewing experience and media that can stand the test of time. The greatest example of this is the Canadian father and son who brought to life one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Brought Us 'Schitt's Creek'

The number one father-son acting duo we are all thinking of right now is most definitely Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy. You might already know Eugene Levy from the American Pie films or perhaps as Dory's dad, Charlie, in 2016's Finding Dory, but if not, you will most definitely know him and Dan Levy from their groundbreaking sitcom Schitt's Creek. Schitt's Creek, which ran from 2015 to 2020, follows the journey of a wealthy family who have had their fortune stripped away and are left to begin a new life in the small rural town — once a gag gift, now turned into the family's only lifeline. Eugene and Dan Levy play father and son, Johnny and David Rose respectively, alongside Catherine O'Hara as matriarch Moira Rose and Annie Murphy who plays daughter Alexis Rose. The series has garnered wide success, garnering countless awards and praise for its excellent writing, great cast, and unique premise.

What is 'Schitt's Creek' About?

We follow the Roses as they make the transition from extraordinary wealth to living in a motel — their once-exciting lives of extravagant parties and worldwide travel confiscated overnight. David and Alexis, who have had just about everything handed to them, now have to navigate a new life of independence, gaining employment and education as they journey through their new world of self-sufficiency. David enters retail, then uses the fruits of his labor to start a business that sends him to cross paths with Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid), making for one of the most profound LGBTQ+ relationships in television. In the end, the Roses have finally worked hard enough to escape Schitt's Creek, only for David to realize that his new life is better than the high rises of New York City or the parties of LA. He has found a home and sanctuary in little Schitt's Creek with his husband and dream home, the last thing he had expected when his belongings were seized in the first episode. The rest of the Rose family move on to new chapters of their lives, each of whom have worked hard to get to where they are today and more fulfilled than ever.

Schitt's Creek is well worth watching because it is so well-thought-out and written, both in its distinctive comedy, but also in its restraint. It is a perfect blend of comedy and heart, having the ability to make audiences both laugh and cry, all in the same episode. However, the Levy's didn't take unreasonable advantage of this, and run the show into the ground. They decided to end the story in its sixth season, wrapping up the Rose's journey as their time in Schitt's Creek came to a close, despite continued roaring support from fans of the show and critical acclaim. This is admirable in today's society, where there is a widespread opinion that some productions milk successful films or TV series to where they lose what made them so stellar in the first place. Sometimes, when something is good and well-received, the best thing you can do next is just let it be good on its own. Dan and Eugene Levy carried this notion with them through the creation of Schitt's Creek, caring about the show and its longevity enough to leave it.

Moreover, Dan and Eugene Levy not only have strong chemistry between themselves, but also with the whole cast. Each character really feels like they have grown up and lived together in Schitt's Creek; the Rose's dynamic feels genuine and believable. O'Hara and Murphy are each hilarious in their own right, the perfect counterparts to their on-screen family members, cementing the Rose's as one of the most iconic families in television of all time.

'Schitt's Creek' Is One of the Most Impactful Sitcoms Ever

Dan Levy's writing, acting, and producing have allowed him to break free from his fate as a nepotism baby. It is hard to owe his success to only his father's extensive history as an actor and comedian, Levy clearly proved himself extensively with his efforts in Schitt's Creek. The series is as emotional as it is funny, the worst parts of the Rose's drawing us in and making us invest in them as they go through tremendous character development throughout the seasons. The David, Johnny, Moira and Alexis in the finale are not the same people we meet in the pilot, skillfully morphing into better, and ultimately happier, versions of themselves seamlessly before our eyes.

Interestingly enough now, the younger generations know Eugene Levy singularly from Schitt's Creek, solidifying the impact of the series on their careers, but also on modern media. This father-son duo have together engineered a significant show that has taken great strides in the direction of comedy as well as LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media, which is to be greatly commended. Their efforts have been thoroughly awarded, with Schitt's Creek winning a collection of Canadian Screen Awards throughout its run time such as Best Comedy Series in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021, in addition to a Golden Globe for Best Television Series in 2021, alongside Catherine O'Hara who won a Golden Globe in the same year for Best Actress for her role as Moira. The list goes on, praise and award for the show and for individual performances spanning from Primetime Emmy's, SAG awards and AACTA's — clearly cementing Schitt's Creek as one of the best comedy television series of all time.

In addition, its mark on comedy has the capability to shape queer representation in television for years to come. Schitt's Creek gives the floor for LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media, whilst being clear that their sexuality and gender representation are not the defining factor about them. David's pansexuality is not his defining characteristic, in fact it is just about the least interesting thing about him. This is what Schitt's Creek does so well even beyond the LGBTQ+ characters, but also in side characters who all are autonomous and well-developed. They feel like real people, just as David feels like a real queer person. There is so much to his story that he is not reduced to the confines of his sexuality, his self-assurance is quite refreshing to see on screen. At the same time, Dan Levy does not shy away from the conversation at all, establishing David's pansexuality without making it into a point of contention; that white wine, red wine analogy in the first season makes quite a profound impact on viewers.

All in all, Dan and Eugene Levy have proven themselves with Schitt's Creek that they are hands down the greatest father-son duo on TV. Together, they have created a story that has transformed comedy and paved the way for some of our favorite comedic actors and actresses to give us some of their best work to date. Additionally, Schitt's Creek has established itself as one of the most profound representations of LGBTQ+ individuals and relationships in mainstream media, that will undoubtedly pave the way for future LGBTQ+ representation in comedy television.