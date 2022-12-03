Life is busy, and for many, it feels like it never really slows down. Everyday people have a lot to do and possibly even more to think about, which can make the idea of watching a long movie daunting. Sure, some of the best (and most popular) films of all time are also very long, but you really need to give them a good deal of attention to properly appreciate them. Sometimes, a true epic can take up the better part of an entire afternoon or evening.

For those times when there's no time to watch something long, there are thankfully a wealth of shorter movies out there that still qualify as feature films, rather than short films. Films can still be feature films if they're 40 minutes long, by some definitions, with anything shorter being a short film. With that defined, the following 10 films all exceed that length whilst staying under 60 minutes, being perfect if you want to watch a movie, but can only spare the time for something bite-sized.

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

The second MCU "TV special" of 2022, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rides a strange line between TV episode and film. However, it's not really a TV episode, because it's its own isolated story, and it's not a true theatrical film, given it's about one-third the length of a standard MCU movie, and was released straight to Disney+.

However you want to define it, at just 44 minutes long, it's short, snappy, and gives a nice, low-stakes adventure for the Guardians of the Galaxy before Vol. 3's release, which is slated for 2023. It serves as an entertaining reminder of why these characters are so well-loved, and should satisfy Marvel fans and Christmas movie fans alike.

'The Great Ecstasy of Woodcarver Steiner' (1974)

Werner Herzog is a filmmaker who specializes in making documentaries about unusual subjects, and covering them in his iconic, idiosyncratic style. Even the titles of his movies sometimes suggest offbeat things: take his 44-minute sports documentary The Great Ecstasy of Woodcarver Steiner, for example.

It's a film that explores the mindset of a ski flyer, as well as his profession when he's not competing: that of carpentry. Herzog seeks to understand what drives people to perform such a death-defying sport, and complements this with plenty of awe-inspiring footage of ski flyers in action... as well as one harrowing, slow-motion scene of an accident that highlights its danger, which ends up being an image that's impossible to forget.

'The Call of Cthulhu' (2005)

Once the advent of sound in movies in 1927 shook up the film industry, very few filmmakers ever looked back to recapture the silent era. This makes any attempts to capture that style of filmmaking all the more notable, and the low-budget sci-fi/horror film The Call of Cthulhu, from 2005, is one of the most intriguing of these post-1927 silent films.

The presentation and lack of dialogue add tremendously to the film's atmosphere and mystery, with its story about a young man uncovering a cult around the mythical monster, Cthulhu. It also adheres to silent film conventions by being fairly short - as many pre-dialogue feature films were - as The Call of Cthulhu clocks in at just 47 minutes in length.

'Simon of the Desert' (1965)

Luis Buñuel was a filmmaker who might be best known for directing one of the most infamous short films of all time, Un Chien Andalou (a collaboration with the famed surrealist painter Salvador Dalí). Simon of the Desert was made almost 40 years later, and is about twice as long as Un Chien Andalou, and not quite as weird... though it's still very surreal.

Simon of the Desert is an offbeat and satirical movie about a man isolated in the desert, and finds himself worshipped by a strange group of followers whilst continually battling temptations from the Devil. It has a good deal to say about faith, spirituality, and who we as a human race choose to idolize, and funnily enough, its influence can be felt in something like Monty Python's Life of Brian, which tackles similar themes in a (slightly) less surreal manner.

'Electric Dragon 80.000 V' (2001)

Electric Dragon 80.000 V lives up to its eccentric title by being an absolutely wild movie. It's only 55 minutes long, but is such an assault on the senses and so blisteringly fast-paced that if it were any longer, it would probably become simply too much to handle.

The film focuses on an epic battle between a superhero and super villain. One is a guitar-playing boxer who gains crazy powers through electricity, while the other's a half-wizard, half-metallic Buddha statue who also gains powers from electrical currents. They rush around Tokyo and fight for 55 minutes. It's amazing, even if it's probably not for everyone.

'Werewolf by Night' (2022)

While The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will gain the most attention as 2022 draws to a close (thanks to it being Christmas-themed), Werewolf by Night was a similar MCU entry, and had its release date coincide with Halloween. It's only a little longer than the Guardians special, clocking in at a very brief 55 minutes, and is notable for being the most horror-heavy entry in the MCU so far.

The short runtime leads to a sense of the film almost being over before it began, but what's there is still pretty entertaining. It focuses on a deadly competition held on the grounds of a remote mansion, and what happens when a werewolf transformation suddenly shakes up the proceedings. If this and the Guardians special do well, it's likely we'll see more MCU sub-hour specials going forward.

'The Unknown' (1927)

The Unknown is a 50-minute-long silent horror film about a criminal on the run from the law who decides to disguise himself as a circus performer to evade their pursuit. While there, he becomes infatuated with the ringmaster's daughter, and goes to dramatic and disturbing lengths to try and get closer to her.

Released in 1927, around the time movies were transitioning from silent to sound, it stands as one of the last great horror films of the silent era. Its story and some of its images still pack a punch, and the lead performance by the iconic silent film star Lon Chaney as the criminal on the run is suitably unsettling and brilliantly done.

'Forgotten Silver' (1995)

A made-for-television mockumentary that clocks in at just under an hour, Forgotten Silver replicated the style of a TV documentary so convincingly that it fooled many viewers in New Zealand when it was first broadcast on TV. It documents the life and career of Colin McKenzie, a completely fictional man who the mockumentary claims revolutionized cinema during the early years of the 20th century.

It was a film co-directed by Peter Jackson, some years before he'd make his big break with The Lord of the Rings trilogy. While this is a much lower-budgeted affair, there are still enough convincing special effects and camera tricks to make the "old" footage shown in the mockumentary look authentic, which led to it convincing viewers in 1995 that they were seeing a real documentary.

'The War Game' (1966)

Before the devastating Threads from 1984, The War Game took a similarly devastating look at how nuclear war would impact the citizens of Britain. It was shocking enough to be truly controversial back in 1966, as it's presented in the style of a documentary, which makes scenes depicting the aftermath of nuclear devastation look extra horrifying.

It's all the more impressive that it can be so comprehensive and impactful whilst only going for 48 minutes. For a more detailed (and even more powerful) look at the impact of a hypothetical nuclear war, Threads is also worth checking out (however, watching The War Game and Threads back to back is not advised - that would be too heavy a double-feature).

'Let There Be Light' (1946)

Let There Be Light is a surprisingly candid documentary made in the immediate aftermath of World War 2. It focuses on the psychological distress that many American soldiers felt after returning from combat overseas, and shows the steps that psychologists took to try and heal the emotional scars of war.

It's a short and somewhat dry film, but an important one, being worthwhile as a historical document of how the survivors of WW2 felt shortly after it concluded. The story behind the film's release is interesting, too. It was so candid that the U.S. Army suppressed its release until the 1980s, fearing that such a film would be too upsetting in 1946, and not sufficiently contribute to post-war recovery.

